Buy Nomad Foods For 25% Upside

Packaged food stocks have fallen out of favor with investors because of stagnant revenue growth and bland profit margins. A shift towards healthier food options and heightened competition from private label and niche brands have wiped off over 4.4% market value of food sector over the past one year, with big players like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and General Mills (GIS) losing as much as 25.6% and 14.4%, respectively. Nomad Foods (NOMD), a relatively new name in the food space, has posted a total return of 38.1% while significantly outperforming the overall food sector as well as the broader market.

The bullish momentum of Nomad is mainly attributable to a series of acquisitions. Since 2015, the company has acquired four well-established and very profitable businesses to penetrate the frozen food market of Western Europe. Despite an impressive rally, Nomad is still considerably undervalued as the market hasn’t fully priced in the recent acquisitions. Therefore, in my opinion, Nomad still has an upside potential of at least 25%.

Post-Merger Portfolio Momentum

The mounting pressure from investors to propel value has forced packaged-food companies to ameliorate their product offerings. While portfolio momentum is still by far the foremost growth driver, many companies are increasingly engaging in M&A and divestiture activities to stimulate sustainable revenue growth. Nomad is one of the packaged food companies that are actively wielding M&A as a growth propeller.

However, building a sustainable post-merger portfolio momentum has proved to be challenging in most of the cases. Kraft Heinz (KHC) is a reasonable example to consider here. The company has managed to attain best-in-class EBITDA margin of approximately 30% mainly owing to sizeable cost savings of $1.73 billion. Still, the company has lost 31% value over the past one year because of poor organic sales performance since the merger that is, in turn, a result of excessive exposure to slowly growing categories and limited presence in faster-growing emerging markets.

Nomad has done a reasonably good job of building a portfolio momentum after experiencing some notable declines in organic sales during the first couple of years of operations. The following graph shows the company’s turnaround in organic and reported sales, which is primarily attributable to improved market positioning and enhanced distribution.

Frozen food sales in Western Europe have exhibited a steady compounded annual growth rate of just over 2% over the past one decade or so, mainly driven by higher per capita consumption and an uptick in consumer spending. The average per capita frozen food spending in Western Europe is still 30% lower than the average spending in the U.S., indicating that there is more room for growth. The overall market dynamics are quite favorable and offer notable opportunities, but the companies that are putting a sharp focus on key megatrends, including the additive-free organic option, innovative flavors, and convenience, are well-poised to sustain comparatively higher growth rates over the long run.

Having an appropriate product mix in the right markets can help generate a sustainable portfolio momentum. The U.K., Germany, France, and Italy account for around 66% of total frozen food sales in Western Europe. While all of these markets are mature and saturated, frozen food sales are expected to grow slightly better in the U.K. The estimation is that the retail sales of frozen food in the U.K. have increased to $11.3 billion, primarily driven by an 8.8% growth in savory frozen food and 6.7% increase in frozen fish revenues. The industry is on track to reach $13.4 billion over the next few years on account of increasing focus on health and premiumization.

Nomad fetched over 60% of total revenue from frozen fish and vegetable sales during 2017 - suggesting considerably high portfolio concentration. However, the acquisitions of Goodfella’s pizza and Aunt Bessie’s have not only increased the depth and breadth of Nomad’s product portfolio but also boosted its presence in the U.K. Nomad is in a better position to generate a sustainable portfolio momentum on account of 40% of total revenue now emanating from the U.K. Moreover, the overall sales mix of Nomad has improved dramatically within the U.K. owing to dilution of exposure to frozen poultry category, which has been struggling to grow.

Potato is the most consumed frozen food in the U.K. with per annum volume sales reaching 0.47 million tonnes. The market share is tightly held by McCain Foods (GB) which has been leading the category owing to its robust brand equity and extensive distribution footprints. The category is characterized by limited value addition, intense competition and high price sensitivity. However, the amalgamation of Aunt Bessie’s will enable Nomad to leverage its highly scalable operations and a pipeline of new innovative products to capture a bigger pie of a growing category. As per the recent report of AHDB Potatoes, the retail sales frozen potato rose 3.3% to $954 million during 52-week ending June 17, 2018, mainly at the expense of fresh potato as consumers continue to seek convenient options.

The acquisition of Goodfella’s is even more crucial as pizza continues to lead the U.K.’s frozen food market. As per Statista, the retail value sales of frozen pizza have augmented at a 10-year CAGR of 3.1% to $610 million. On the other hand, the latest numbers released by Kantar Worldpanel show that frozen pizza sales showcased an impressive 6.4% during the 52-week ending June 18, 2018. With Goodfella’s on board, Nomad is well-positioned to unlock a higher revenue growth by utilizing its scale and commercial capabilities. It is important to note that Goodfella’s will drag down Nomad’s gross margin by 100 basis points in the short run, but synergies and cost optimization efforts will positively impact the margins.

Nomad is also introducing new offering at regular intervals to stay ahead of the competition. The company’s Goodfella’s unit has the launched first mainstream frozen vegan pizza in the U.K. to cater to a relatively new but rapidly growing customer class. Additionally, the company plans to roll out a new range of vegetable meals, a vegetable mix containing grains and pulses, and an innovative plant food offering. Nomad is also launching various marketing campaigns across all the markets to provide support to its existing and new brands as the competition for a higher market share continues to heat up.

Along with a structure stage gate process for the development of new innovative products, Nomad is putting more emphasis on the renovation of core brands to cater to the rising demand for healthy frozen food options. Moreover, Nomad has formed the Category Marketing Operational Review Board (CMOR) which closely monitors product innovation across the company to ensure that its products possess the potential to overcome the penetration barriers.

A Word of Caution

Nomad has exhibited sustained stability in profitability with gross margin averaging at 30.3% over the past two years. While gross margin slightly improved to 31.8% during the first quarter of 2018, it still lags behind the peer group average of 35.2%. Similarly, its operating margin of 15.2% is a tad bit lower than the peer average of 17.3%. Nomad’s comparatively lower profit margins are due to incremental costs associated with preservation and storage of perishable food products. However, with the help of its cost rationalization initiatives and disciplined capital allocation, Nomad is targeting a long-term EBITDA margin of 20%, which is quite reasonable for a food company.

Like other players, Nomad is facing risks associated with the challenging retail environment, as consumer preferences change and competition stiffens. The perception that frozen food is not as healthy as fresh or chilled food has held back the category. For that particular reason, frozen food products are getting noticeably lesser shelf space from leading retail chains, many of which are investing in their own private label frozen food range because of heightened interest in ingredients rather than brand name. Thus, the challenging retail landscape can erode shareholder value if Nomad fails to stay ahead of the competition.

Since the beginning of 2016, the outstanding debt balance has decreased by $491 million to $1.73 billion at the end of first quarter of 2018 while the equity base has remained largely stable at $2.24 billion, resulting in the reduced total debt to equity ratio of 0.77x. The acquisition spree, however, has pushed the company’s total debt to EBITDA ratio to 4.63x, which is notably higher than the peer group average of 3.9x. It is important to note that Nomad refinanced its two existing long-term loan facilities of $1.29 billion during the second quarter of 2017, with maturity dates extending to May 2024. Nevertheless, the overall financial risk remains manageable as depicted by adequate liquidity and cash flows position. The current ratio of 1.3x and interest coverage of 4.49x suggests that Nomad can meet its short-term financial obligations without getting into financial troubles. On the other hand, Nomad ended the first quarter of 2018 with $461 million on cash owing to an impressive 19% increase in operating cash flows.

The Upside

Nomad is still an undervalued stock despite significantly outperforming the sector with an impressive 38.1% return over the past twelve months. Currently, the market is pricing packaged food stocks at an average EV to EBITDA multiple of 15.8x, whereas Nomad is trading at a notably lower multiple of 13.8x. During 2018, Nomad is expected to generate an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $425 million, which would include partial year contribution from Goodfella’s but exclude Aunt Bessie’s. Thus, the estimated enterprise value of $5.74 billion, based on a more conservative EV to EBITDA multiple of 13.8x, suggests that Nomad still has a solid upside potential of approximately 25%.

Nomad is trading at a price to sales ratio of 2.0x, which is around 26% lower than the peer group average multiple of 2.5x. Similarly, the market is mispricing Nomad with a forward P/E multiple of 12.9x. Therefore, in my opinion, based on the peer group’s forward P/E multiple of 16.1x and projected earnings per share of $1.48, the fair value of Nomad is ~ $24 per share, which translates into an upside potential of around 25%.

