No Trouble At Ma Bell

AT&T recently released its latest earnings report. While it certainly shows that the company still has several challenges to deal with, I think the quarter was a reasonably good one. I see no reason to be concerned about the dividend or the streak of dividend increases. I regard the current share price as an opportunity to pick up shares of a very good dividend growth company at a good value.

What news has people up in arms recently?

On July 25 Stefan Redich published an article on AT&T’s latest quarterly results. Redich found the results deeply disappointing. In fact, he called the quarter a "bad" quarter 8 separate times, include twice where he called it a "really bad" quarter. That sounds really bad! So I was also somewhat surprised that Redich was going to continue to hold his long position and didn’t see the dividend as in any danger.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

Now I am not going to say that Q2 was a great quarter for AT&T. A number of the company’s segments have been under pressure and that pressure continued in Q2. The Time Warner acquisition only produced 16 days of results. So let’s take a look at the earnings presentation and see how things actually went.

Comparing revenues using the same accounting method, revenues were up around $100 million. Given that the trend has been downward of late, this is welcome news. Now sure, part of that increase is due to the $1.1 billion in added net revenue from the partial quarter of Time Warner. So just 16 days of revenue from the new Warner Media segment was enough to grow revenue for the whole quarter when previously there had been declines. One note of caution, the 16 days in question can’t be used as a good guide for how much net revenue and profit will be generated by Warner Media, because one of the big cash generators during that 16-day period was the NBA finals, and the costs for that happened outside of the 16-day period.

Redich was also unimpressed with free cash flow. However, $5.1 billion is no small amount. And it’s a lot better than Q1’s $2.9 billion. And cash from operations was up to $10.2 billion, good solid double digit growth that allowed for growth in free cash flow while also doing more capital spending.

This slide above breaks down revenues and EBITDA margins by segment. I think it’s a good sign that the Mobility segment had increasing revenues (using the same accounting rules). This segment, between market saturation and competition, has struggled. So even a small improvement is a good sign. It is certainly not a sign of a bad quarter.

The hard wire aspects of AT&T’s business continue to decline, so it’s not a surprise that its Business Solutions segment saw revenues decline because that is what is happening with its legacy services. It’s a mixed bag with revenue from wireless growing but not able to offset the losses in wireline.

In the Entertainment Group there is also revenue decline. Basically cord cutting continues. And I don’t think it should surprise folks that even with lots of DirecTV customers switching to DirecTV Now, that revenues from this are dropping. People are switching because it’s cheaper. The important information from the Entertainment Group is that the Adworks product is seeing double digit growth.

I suppose, if you think a quarter can be described as good only if all the bad trends completely reverse themselves you might see Q2 as a bad quarter for AT&T. However, I see things as relative. It’s certainly not a bad quarter when significant negative past trends reverse or slow their decline. It is also simply a fact that today there are cheaper alternatives to traditional cable, and that many people are going to switch to those services because they perceive them has having better value. Some people focus on the fact that AT&T paid a lot for DirecTV and now those subscribers are increasing switching to cheaper options. While it does somewhat mitigate the lost revenue if those “cutting the cord” from DirecTV go to DirecTV. Now, that still means less revenue for AT&T. But I think that isn’t the way to look at things. Those DirecTV now customers have more value to AT&T than just the revenue they bring in from subscribing to that service.

Monetizing content is in my opinion critical for a media company like AT&T has now become. One way to do that is through the use of ads. The slide above shows some of the revenue generated by ads for AT&T. The various Turner services have a large inventory of ads. The AdWorks segment, while still comparatively small is where I think there is a lot of future potential.

In the conference call Brian Lesser, head of Advertising and Analytics, offered this view of the future,

Imagine a DIRECTV customer watching the big screen on their living room wall and instead of seeing a traditional ad break, they see an icon on a car in a movie that they're interested in or in a show that they're interested in. And then we have the ability to create a seamless ad experience on their mobile device, which is on the coffee table or in their pocket, pause real-time content to interact with a better ad experience and therefore, deliver more relevant content to our customer and to the consumer more broadly. That has the ability, number one, to be a better experience for our customers and consumers, a better business for us because those ad units will generate a higher CPM and a higher yield and a better experience for advertisers and the media company representing the content. So that's really our objective, is to start to innovate because of our access to data technology and the direct-to-customer relationship.

I think that offering viewers a less obtrusive way to be exposed to advertising that is of more interest to them, while offering advertisers higher valued viewers (ones who have some actual interest in the advertisers’ products) is a win for everyone. I think the days where just getting huge raw numbers of eyeballs on some ad are gone and that in the future an ever increasing premium will be paid for higher quality eye-balls. I think AT&T has made a good start on this, and the addition of the customers from Time Warner will only improve the amount of revenue generated from this source.

Investing is all about the future. No one can buy a stock in the past. Either you owned it at some past date or you didn’t. No matter how well the company did between that time and now, an investor who didn’t own shares at that time has no way to benefit from that past performance. In fact, we look at the past only in an attempt to inform ourselves about what might happen in the future. So when earnings reports come out, even though the information they provide is very useful, I always look for what management says about the future performance of the company.

I was somewhat disappointed that the earnings call presentation didn’t talk about 5G and FirstNet all that much. I think both are important to the long term prospects of AT&T. So only having part of one slide that gave no real numbers was a disappointment.

I think FIrstNet is a very big deal. It represents an opportunity for AT&T to develop and deploy a 5G network while someone else pays for it. It’s secondary that the company has the potential to make money doing this. For those who haven’t heard about FirstNet, it’s basically a nation-wide deployment of a 5G network that will connect communications for first responders. AT&T won the contract to build it. A large number of states and local governments have opted to be part of the AT&T network (there are requirements to be part of such a network but governments can opt other solutions, most have opted to go with AT&T). Here is a link to their rollout announcement.

I was much happier to see John Donovan make this statement during the conference call,

Finally, I'd like to give an update on our FirstNet build and other network investments. Our FirstNet network build is accelerating. We expect to have between 12,000 and 15,000 band 14 sites on air by the end of this year 2018, and we're ahead of our contractual commitment. And don't forget, when we're putting in equipment for FirstNet, we're also deploying our AWS and WCS spectrum, utilizing the one touch, one tower approach. This approach allows all customers access to our improved network. FirstNet also gives us an opportunity to sell to first responders. So far, more than 1,500 public safety agencies across 52 states and territories have joined FirstNet, nearly doubling the network's adoption since April. In addition to our efforts with FirstNet, 5G and 5G Evolution work continues its development in several different areas that will pave the way to the next generation of higher speeds for our customers.

I also note the FCF has been reduced by around $100 million due to the lag in timing between when development work was done on FirstNet and the cash of the work was received. While that isn’t a huge amount, it is still material given the $8 billion total YTD.

What about dividend safety?

Normally I like to look at several items to judge how safe the dividend is going forward. However, I don’t think at this time I have a good enough handle on what CFFO (cash flow from operations) is going to be for AT&T given the big changes from the Time Warner acquisition. So at this point I will just look at how much cushion AT&T has had between dividends paid and CFFO. I will also look at the difference between dividends paid and FCF.

The YChart® above shows the difference between dividends paid and CFFO. Dividends paid is multiplied by negative one because YCharts® has it as a negative number. Now it might be alarming that coverage seems to have plunged in 2015. However, it pays to keep that in perspective as even at the lowest AT&T had some $20 billion in CFFO beyond what was needed to pay the dividend. With plans to spend some $22 billion on capital improvements net (FirstNet and some other capital spending is offset by some direct charges) there is still plenty of room to do all the capital spending and pay the dividend.

The Warner Media results reported so far don’t show a negative impact from what I can see. Given all the new debt taken on to pay for the new assets, I think having more than $5 billion in cash that can be used to support and pay down that debt is a good thing. Remember it’s not the size of the debt that is important, but how large the actual debt is compared to how much debt the company can support and pay off. It seems to me that the current debt, after the acquisition of Time Warner, is well within that limit.

The YChart® above shows the difference between FCF and the dividends paid. Again there is plenty of cushion remaining to cover both a business downturn and debt repayment.

Absent significant execution failure on the Warner Media integration or on 5G, I think the dividend is safe for the next few years. I think the current yield on shares of T, over 6% at this time, is more than adequate compensation for the risk the company won’t be able to execute on its future plans.

What does Simply Wall St say?

This graph from Simply Wall St shows analysts’ expectations for cash flow growth. These projections support my conclusion that the dividend is relatively safe. Going forward I will expect to see cash flow projections met or exceeded. That should give some advance warning of any trouble developing.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that T has been increasing its dividend since before it became AT&T. That more than meets my requirements that a company show its dedication to regularly raising the dividend.

For some time, T has raised the dividend a penny a quarter each year, so I will use a dividend growth rate, 2%, to reflect that. Again, based on that regular penny increase, which I see no reason will not happen on schedule, I calculate that over the next 12 months the dividends collected will total $2.03 (1 at the old rate of $0.50 and 3 at the new rate of $0.51). There are two considerations is selecting a terminal dividend growth rate than are often in contention. First, I want a rate that does reflect the ability of a company to increase the dividend in the very long term. Second, because of the parameters of the formula used to calculate the terminal value (basically the sum of an infinite series), selecting a terminal dividend growth rate has a big impact on the yield for my buy price. In this case, I think AT&T can for many years to come growth the dividend about a penny a share, or 2%. However, given that the current yield is over 6%, that tends to drive the terminal dividend growth rate to 0. What I’ll do in this case is split the difference and use 1% as the terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $39.70. Because of the revenue declines without the addition of Warner Media and because of the uncertainties of such a big acquisition, I want an additional 10% discount to the NPV making my buy price anything under $36. Friday’s closing price was $32.27. At that price the shares are selling at a good value.

On August 1, I received $424.36 in dividend payments and on Friday August 3, I bought an additional 42 shares of T. I currently own 890 shares of T in my DGI portfolio in my IRA account.

Figure 1 Source IRA Account

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward there are several things to keep an eye on. All the various customer counts are important, but as I think the future is with DirecTV Now, I want to keep particular watch on net subscriber adds. I also want to keep an eye on Adworks and other advertising revenues.

I think over the next couple of years, but FirstNet and the more general 5G rollout will be important, so I want to keep an eye on capital expenditures and revenues from them.

Conclusion

AT&T is not in trouble, although the changes in its primary markets could eventually lead to trouble. Right now it does have challenges which include successfully integrating the new Warner Media segment. I see little to no short term danger to the dividend. Long term the safety of the dividend depends on AT&T being successful in deploying new technology and adapting to changes in its primary market. So far I see no signs that this will be problem. At the current price, which I think it very low, I see a potentially great opportunity for dividend growth investors. For me, I like to keep most of my positions around 3-4% of my portfolio, but I had no problem adding more shares to my position in T which was already over 5%.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below. SA has also added a like button at the bottom of articles.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.