Performance Of Factor Tilts: July 2018

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In a series of articles, I have tried my best to show that these strategies outperform over the longest datasets we have available in U.S. finance. With this monthly update, I try and provide insight into the short-term drivers of relative performance.

This series uses different datasets that have are more readily investable and have exchange-traded funds that replicate the benchmarks. The drawback is that these benchmarks date to 1989 at the earliest and many of the replicating funds have been around for less than a decade. As you can see from these indices though, the outperformance of these strategies versus the market benchmark is demonstrable over the past 10 and 20 years.

As mentioned previously, these indices are more investable than the longer academic datasets, but you still cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility; unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In July, all five factor tilts and the S&P 500 generated 3% or higher returns as seen in the first line of the first table in this article. Dividend growth, which was the largest laggard at mid-year, bounced back strongly in July, posting almost a 5% total return. In my monthly update on the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituents that have delivered increased shareholder payouts for more than 25 years, you can see the consistency of gains with 46 of 53 companies producing positive returns in July.

While size had strongly outperformed at mid-year, none of the other factor tilts I cover in this article had managed to best the S&P 500. Strong first half gains from the tech-heavy capitalization-weighted index drove the underperformance for the factor tilt portfolios. As seen in my 50 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks in 1H18, tech stocks and higher beta stocks generally captured the outsized gains in the first half. Those stocks are generally under-represented in these factor tilts. Those concerned with the late July rollover in Facebook (FB) or the valuations of other tech stalwarts could consider these factor tilts moving forward.

In The Dominance of Megacaps, I showed that the 100 largest constituents in the S&P 500 (SPY) have underperfomed over time, trailing the broader market gauge by 3.7% per annum over the last 40 years. Despite the Facebook correction, the S&P 500 still outperformed all but Dividend Growth in July. Some might argue that a secular shift towards oligopolies with network effects on consumers reasons for outperformance of the tech heavyweights. I doubt "this time is different", and would expect these factor tilts to once again outperform over a full business cycle.

