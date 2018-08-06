Bellus Health: A Potential Tenfold Return In The Next 2 Years

Bellus' shares could generate more than a tenfold return if Bellus' BLU-5937 proves effective in clinical trials over the next 2 years.

Assuming successful Phase 1 trial results, Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to begin in 2019 with results released in 2020.

Bellus' BLU-5937 is potentially more effective and with fewer side effects than Merck's P2X3 Antagonist candidate MK-7264 for chronic cough.

Bellus Health may be developing a best-in-class chronic cough treatment. It recently began Phase 1 clinical trials with anticipated top-line results to be released in Q4.

Bellus Health Inc. (formerly known as Neurochem) (OTCPK:BLUSF) is a biopharmaceutical development company based in Quebec, Canada. While it has other assets (discussed below), its primary asset is a novel P2X3 antagonist drug, BLU-5937 to treat chronic cough. Bellus originally acquired BLU-5937 in February 2017 from Neomed.

The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol BLU. The shares are also listed in the U.S. on the OTCPK. While it remains thinly traded in both Canada and the U.S., most of the shares are traded on the TSX.

Bellus' leadership team, with Chairman Dr. Francesco Bellini and CEO, Mr. Roberto Bellini, are well known Canadian biotech entrepreneurs, having completed three successful exits: Biochem Pharma ($6BN in 2001), Virochem Pharma ($500M in 2009) and FB Health ($45M in 2017).

Mr. Roberto Bellini has been the CEO of Bellus since 2009.

The Bellini family together with a subsidiary of Power Corporation control approximately 34% of the outstanding shares.

Summary:

TSX symbol: BLU / OTCPK symbol: BLUSF

119,497,581 common shares (as at May 15, 2018)

132,747,316 common shares fully diluted including outstanding options and warrants

Cash and cash equivalents (as at March 31, 2018) Cdn. $21,731,000

Debt: n/a

52-week share price range on TSX: BLU - Cdn $0.33 to Cdn $0.62

Current share price: Cdn $0.57

52-week share price range on OTCPK: BLUSF - U.S. $0.26 to $0.49

Current share price: U.S. $0.44

Market Cap: Cdn $ 68M U.S. $53M

BLUSF data by YCharts

Chronic Cough

Chronic cough is defined as a cough lasting over 8 weeks often associated with various pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, extra-pulmonary disorders, use of certain drugs and certain other non-identifiable causes. It can have a significant impact on a patient's quality of life including both physical complications ranging from sleep deprivation to rib fractures, but can also cause social complications ranging from difficulty in conversing to the embarrassment of coughing in public, whether going on dates or attending concerts and other public events.

According to Bellus' July 8, 2018, corporate presentation, chronic cough is a disease that accounts for 38% of pulmonologists' outpatient practice in the U.S.

It is estimated to affect up to 10% of the US. adult population or 26.5 million of which approximately 2.6 million have had coughs lasting for more than a year that is refractory to treatment or has no known underlying etiology.

There have been no effective chronic cough medicines developed and no new novel drugs approved in more than 50 years. Currently, available therapeutics include opioids, off label use of certain over the counter drugs such as Robitussin and NyQuil.

BLU-5937 for Chronic Cough

Bellus' lead drug candidate is BLU-5937 is a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which has been clinically validated as a target for chronic cough. Pre-clinical testing results were originally released by Bellus in September 2017 and recently presented in late June 2018 at the 2018 International Cough Symposium with accompanying June 27, 2018 slide presentation with the title, "BLU-2937: A Selective P2X3 Antagonist with Potent Anti-Tussive Effect and No Taste Alteration". A copy of the presentation is also available on Bellus' website Bellus Health - Home

Based upon the pre-clinical data to date, BLU-5937 has the potential to be the best-in-class therapeutic for chronic cough patients who do not respond to current therapies.

A Phase 1 clinical trial, details discussed below, has recently been initiated with the first patient dosed a few weeks ago.

Merck's P2X3 antagonist had a successful Phase 2b study but has bothersome taste side effects

The current leading P2X3 antagonist is Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Gefapixant (also named AF-219 and MK-2764) which Merck acquired by purchasing Afferent Pharmaceuticals for US $1.25 billion in 2016 ($500 million upfront and $750 million in milestone payments) after a successful Phase 2b clinical study and which Merck is now taking into Phase 3 clinical trials. While the efficacy of both the 30 mg and 50 mg doses of Merck's MK-2764 demonstrated a reduction in awake cough frequency. In the 50 mg dose in the Phase 2b study (NCT02612610), the reduction in awake cough frequency was 84% compared to baseline and 37% compared to placebo.

However, there are side effects with Merck's MK-7264; 80% of patients suffered either taste alteration or taste lost, and 40% of those characterized the side effect as "very" or "extremely" bothersome. These results were presented by Merck at the American Thoracic Society 113th 2017 Annual Conference.

It is believed that Merck's drug MK-7264 binds to both P2X3 and P2N2/3, the latter having a major role in taste.

In contrast, based upon animal studies to date, Bellus believes that its drug BLU-5937 is much more selective and powerful that Merck's MK-7264, thus demonstrating (in animal studies) equivalent reduction in cough frequency but having no impact on taste.

Below are the results published by Bellus in a head to head animal study of BLU-5937 against MK-7264 (both compared to a placebo) which was designed demonstrate that rats administered with BLU-5937 avoided the bad tasting quinine water (i.e. their taste was intact) in comparison to those rats who were administered MK-7264 in which those rats drank a lot of the quinine water, presumably because they couldn't taste the bad tasting drink.

Based upon guinea pig studies, Bellus believes its BLU-5937 drug is 10 times more potent and more than 1,000 times more selective than MK-7264 for the human receptor P2X3.

BLU-5937 Patent Protection to 2034

On July 19th, Bellus announced that the Japan Patent Office has issued a decision to grant Japanese Patent No. 2015-555508, with an expiration date of 2034, covering the composition of matter of BELLUS Health's lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, and related imidazopyridine compounds, in addition to pharmaceutical compositions comprising BLU-5937 and uses thereof.

With the grant of this new Japanese patent, Bellus has now obtained patent protection for BLU-5937 with claims covering its composition of matter in all major pharmaceutical markets, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China to 2034.

Bellus advises that similar patent applications are currently pending in other industrialized nations.

Bellus' Phase 1 Study Design for BLU-5937

On July 9, 2018, Bellus announced it had begun dosing its first patients in its Phase 1 clinical trial in Canada and expects top-line Phase 1 data will be available in Q4 2018.

These clinical trial costs are relatively low cost with management estimating clinical trial cost estimates of only $25,000 per patient (with a relatively short trial duration).

The Phase 1 clinical study's main objectives are to assess safety, tolerability (including taste perception), and pharmacokinetic profile of BLU-5937 in healthy subjects. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of orally administered BLU-5937 in up to 90 healthy adult subjects, which will be divided in two parts:

Part 1: A single-ascending dose ("SAD") study will be conducted in up to 60 healthy subjects. Subjects will be randomized into up to 6 cohorts of 10 subjects (8 BLU-5937: 2 placebo).

Part 2: A multiple-ascending dose ("MAD") study will be conducted in up to 30 healthy subjects. Subjects will be randomized into up to 3 cohorts of 10 subjects (8 BLU-5937: 2 placebo). Each subject will receive daily oral administrations of the assigned treatment for 7 consecutive days. The dose regimen for the MAD study will be established based on the SAD study results.

The Phase 2 proof-of-concept study is expected to be initiated in 2019 in chronic cough patients. This will be a dose escalation study to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BLU-5937.

Assuming a successful Phase 1 trial, Bellus expects to begin a Phase 2 study in 2019 both in Canada and the U.S.

If Bellus can demonstrate that BLU-5937 has non-inferior efficacy than Merck's MK-72654, but also demonstrate an improvement in safety (i.e. no impact on taste), BLU-5937 may become the best-in-class P2X3 receptor antagonist to treat chronic cough. Notwithstanding Merck's MK-7264 has now commenced Phase 3 clinical trials and is at least 2 to 3 years ahead in development compared to BLU-5937, BLU-5937 may turn out to be a far superior drug for the treatment of chronic cough. Quere whether Merck may be interested in acquiring Bellus if BLU-5937 does indeed demonstrate a demonstrably superior drug.

Market Size

Last year Bellus engaged Torreya Insight to conduct a market assessment of BLU-5937 in chronic cough. Torreya interviewed a total of 21 primary care physicians (PCPs), specialists, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in addition to performing a detailed review of peer-reviewed literature and databases. The market assessment also sought to better understand the pricing and reimbursement landscape for a condition that has no recently-approved therapies, and therefore no direct comparables. The survey was based on BLU-5937's pre-clinical results and Merck's MK-7264's efficacy and safety data demonstrated in the Phase IIb trial.

The doctors surveyed were concerned about MK-7264's side effect of taste disturbance, especially considering this drug would be for long-term use. Within the subjects in MK-7264's Phase IIb trial, 20% had complete taste loss, 40% had bothersome taste effects, and 10% discontinued the study due to the taste issue. Doctors were worried that the majority of patients receiving MK-7264 would be affected in real clinical practice, with a reduced rate of compliance and/or potential higher rate of discontinuation. Some doctors expressed reluctance to prescribe MK-7264 unless patients were very sick and willing to tolerate the taste alternation or taste loss side effects.

The addressable market in the U.S. alone for BLU-5937 is the 2.6M idiopathic and treatment-refractory patients who cough for at least one year. However, there is an extremely significant potential upside if one includes a portion of the 9.1M patients who cough for eight weeks to one year.

Based on interviews with Key Opinion Leaders, prescribing physicians and payers, the consensus is that new chronic cough treatments, such as BLU-5937, will be priced similarly to drugs for chronic constipation, asthma, and partial onset seizures. The monthly price for these drugs varies between $300 and $600.

Based upon an estimated 2.6 million addressable patients in the U.S. suffering from chronic cough for at least a year, BLU-5937 could be addressing a potential multi-billion dollar per year market in the U.S. alone.

It is estimated that the market in Europe would be a similar size (but with somewhat lower drug pricing). Marketing approval in Europe is anticipated to take place be about one year later than in the U.S. assuming approval by the FDA.

Apart from BLU-5937, Bellus has 3 additional drugs in its pipeline which it has partnered as set out in the slide below. While these additional assets could certainly bring considerable value to Bellus in the future, for the purpose of my analysis, I am focusing on the value of BLU-5937.

Upcoming Catalysts - Key Development Milestones for BLU-5937

Upcoming milestones for BLU-5937 (estimates save for anticipated release of top-line data from Phase 1 clinical trial):

a. release of top-line data from its Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of Q4 2018 (as indicated by Bellus in its recent corporate presentation);

b. completion of Phase 1 clinical trial including full release of clinical data in Q1 2018;

c. announcement of design of Phase 2 clinical trial in H1 2019 and commencement of its Phase 2 clinical trial in H2 2019;

d. estimated completion of Phase 2 clinical trial in H1 2020. Both Mackie and Bloom Burton anticipate that Bellus will out-license BLU-5937 following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial for an upfront payment, substantial milestone payments and a royalty (estimated 20%);

e. initiation of Phase 3 trial in H1 2021 with completion in 2022;

f. NDA filing in 2022 with FDA approval in 2023;

g. commercial launch in the U.S. in H2 2023;

h. approval and commercial launch in Europe in 2024.

Analyst Coverage

There is currently little analyst coverage on Bellus. Currently, only two Canadian based companies, Mackie Research Capital Corporation (Andre Uddin, Ph.D.) and Bloom Burton & Co. (David Martin, Ph.D.) are covering Bellus.

Mackie Research has a $1.00 Cdn. share price target for Bellus, and anticipates that Bellus will license out BLU-5937 after releasing its (presumably successful) Phase 2 clinical trial results in 2020. In coming up with a net present value for Bellus, Mackie expects Bellus will enter into a licensing deal in 2020 for $150 million in upfront payments, $450 million in milestone payments and a 20% royalty. Mackie, in part, came up with this expected financial analysis based upon Merck acquisition in 2016 of Afferent Pharmaceuticals (for Gefapixant) which was then in Phase II clinical studies. Merck paid US$500M in upfront payments and US$750M in contingent value rights. Compared to the Afferent deal, Mackie's financial assumptions for Bellus are conservative.

Bloom Burton is somewhat more aggressive than Mackie. It believes that Bellus can reach $1.50 Cdn. if its Phase 1 results are positive (expected in Q4 2018) and $8.00 Cdn. if Phase 2 results are positive (expected H1 2020). Bloom Burton also notes that the clinical trials have been short and that the company has a relatively low burn rate (about $7 million per year).

Based upon the current $0.57 Cdn. share price, if Bloom Burton's share price projections are correct, if Phase 2 clinical trials results are successful (and released in H1 2020) that would represent a 14 fold return over a 2 year period.

Major Risks

Like all pre-revenue early-stage biotech companies, an investment in Bellus should be considered high risk particularly as the company has only begun Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead asset. There is no guarantee that the clinical trials will be successful or that regulatory approvals will be granted in all or any of the jurisdictions where approvals are being sought.

While the company's burn rate is relatively low and the company expects that they have sufficient cash runway for the next 2 years, there is always a risk of dilution in the future particularly is Phase 2 trial costs are larger than expected.

The Company is dependent on the enforceability of its intellectual property (worldwide patents to 2034). There is always a risk that the patents could be successfully challenged in future litigation.

For further details of the Company's risk please see the Company's regulatory filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLUSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.