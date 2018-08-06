DocuSign To Acquire SpringCM For Contract Management Tech

The deal begins DOCU's stated expansion beyond digital signatures into a broader and more lucrative market.

DocuSign has announced an agreement to acquire SpringCM For $220 million in cash.

Quick Take

DocuSign (DOCU) has announced it has agreed to acquire SpringCM for $220 million.

SpringCM has developed a cloud-based documents generation and contract lifecycle management platforms.

With the deal, DOCU is broadening its offerings beyond digital signatures and into the more lucrative enterprise contract lifecycle market.

I view the acquisition as a strong positive, but it likely won’t begin strongly accruing to the firm’s financials until the first half of 2019 at the earliest.

Target Company

Chicago, Illinois-based SpringCM was founded in 2005 to create, manage and automate the documents and contracts of their customers.

Management is headed by CEO Dan Degan; he was previously Advisory Board Member at SalesHood, President at Ensighten and Area Vice President for the Central US region at Salesforce (CRM).

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

SringCM’s primary offerings include:

Document Generation

Document Management

Contract Management

Workflow

Company partners include Salesforce Platinum ISV and Salesforce CPQ.

Investors have invested $127.6 million in the company and include Crestline, Panorama Point Partners, and Horizon Technology Finances, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global contract life-cycle management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR rate of 13.59% during the period 2017 - 2021.

The main drivers for this expected strong growth rate are the consumer-centric pricing strategies used by the service providers, such as SaaS (Software as a Service) pricing which enables users to progressively add seats in a pay-as-you-go structure.

The fastest-growing sub-sector of this market is the emergence of analytics in contract life-cycle management. Analytics helps organizations understand where contract bottlenecks occur and also provides insight into purchasing practices for risk management purposes.

Major competitive vendors that provide contract life-cycle software include:

Apttus

CLM Matrix

IBM Emptoris (IBM)

Icertis

SAP (SAP)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

DocuSign disclosed the acquisition price as $220 million in an all-cash transaction, scheduled to close in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

Reviewing the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing, as of April 30, 2018, DOCU had $269 million in cash on hand and $118 million in liabilities excluding deferred income.

The deal for SpringCM is a bit of a stretch and will likely require DOCU to take on some debt to cover the transaction.

DOCU is acquiring SpringCM as part of a strategic move to broaden its range of offerings outside of digital signatures only.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

With the addition of SpringCM’s capabilities in document generation, redlining, advanced document management, and end-to-end agreement workflow, the deal further accelerates DocuSign’s broadening of its solution beyond e-signature to the rest of the agreement process—from preparing to signing, acting-on, and managing agreements.

DOCU’s stock price has bounced up in the wake of the acquisition announcement as the chart below indicates:

DocuSign went public earlier in 2018 and priced its shares at $29.00, so the stock has effectively doubled since the IPO.

Investors appear to like the direction the firm is taking since going public. Management has a clear message that it intends to expand into the contract lifecycle space.

Having strong market visibility with its digital signature technology should provide DocuSign with an excellent ‘beachhead’ from which to broaden its offerings into a much more lucrative space.

With the deal expected to close in Q3 2018, I would expect to begin seeing results filter into the financial in Q2 2019 as the technology is integrated into DOCU’s platform.

