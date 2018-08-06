MoviePass: The Value Destruction Continues As Investor Confidence Retreats Into The Abyss

Hence, this article intends to chronicle how my bullish arguments fared as a dawn slips further away from MoviePass.

It has been a few months since my call options on (HMNY) expired. The total loss amounted to $2103, or £1618 in my native currency. A muted setback to the low single-digit percent of my portfolio allocated for pie in the sky speculative plays. The notification email of the impending expiration of my HMNY calls served as a hard reminder of the perils of 'contrarianism', or at least my tepid interpretation of this investing style. I went against the prevailing sentiment and ultimately got mauled by the bear.

The ultimate irony as I originally described HMNY investors as being in a "FOMO induced haze" and the company as possessing an "intrinsically flawed business model that will struggle to generate any FCF".

So what went wrong? Looking back at my past articles on MoviePass serves as a solemn reminder of how a track record of prudent financial analysis can easily be degraded by hype and the fallacy of believing a structurally unsecure and uneconomical business model was going to transition to something more sustainable.

This fallacy was stirred by interesting claims by management that they could earn a material $6 per month per subscriber from advertising. This was bastardized by their first-quarter 2018 earnings results where the company realized a net operating cash outflow of $68.41 million on revenues of $49.99 million.

In my first article on the company, I modeled a bearish future for MoviePass named 'John Carter', one of the biggest flops in movie history. That gave way to grandiose claims in my second article of how MoviePass could "evolve the movie industry forever and usher in a new golden age". My third and last article ended by posing a question (while the bears might have won a battle, will they win the war?) after months of decline in HMNY stock.

This fourth and possibly final article intends to chronicle how my bullish arguments fared. It will also serve as a signpost to avoid future MoviePass esque business models, and perhaps, in some ways perhaps as schadenfreude for original HMNY bears.

How The Bears Won The War

My first attempt to contribute towards the bull narrative centered around an incredibly optimistic revenue model that assumed revenue of $358 million during the 2018 financial-year from 3,000,000 subscribers. This would have then compounded at an annual growth rate of 73%.

The model assumed the company would at a bare minimum be "break-even in 60 days" as claimed by Ted Farnsworth. And while the annual growth rate might seem aggressive, MoviePass was the fastest growing paid subscription company ever in internet history.

The revenue multiple used in the model proved to be worthless as the brutishness of its cash burn ensured the company was to be valued at a material discount to its annual revenue. New promises of profitability gave way for newer promises of profitability. This turning point, the light at the end of the tunnel for investor confidence, always seemed to become just another milestone ahead. It became increasingly clear that the management had as much as an idea as we did on when the company was going to reach this point.

My second attempt to bolster the bullish narrative came from the potential for the company to take a large percent of the total movie marketing advertising spend. This figure grew 39% from $1.7 billion to $2.36 billion in 2015.

Variety quotes Steve Jobs comment on movie-makers; “What the studios need to do is start embracing the front end of the business. To start knowing who their customers are, and to start building mechanisms to communicate with them, and tell them when their new product is coming out.”

MoviePass was building the "kind of granular customer profiles" that Jobs imagined. Hence, it was their right to capture hundreds of millions from this spend.

Interestingly, this model was perhaps a slightly more nuanced as MoviePass released information that it is generating between $1.32 to $2 per subscriber per month. However, I still totally underestimated the velocity of the cash burn, any potential revenue from marketing during the year of 2018 would still have not been enough to cover their net operating cash outflow of $68.41 million.

The final attempt to defend the long position came from the potential of incremental revenue.

Bloomberg's Eric Newcomer commended the company as achieving the rare feat of "getting people to get off the couch". Hence, MoviePass was also going to be an inverse play on the anti-social stay-at-home economy.

Can MoviePass Save Itself At The Eleventh Hour?

I was confident that the company was not going to let itself die in light of an adverse financial situation that deviated from its internal budgets. Hence, the answer to the question of whether MoviePass would be around in a year was a straightforward yes. I considered the "the fight-or-flight" response catalyzing a necessity for the company to pull the levers to reduce cash flow substantially to preserve investor capital and confidence.

This did come, perhaps, a little too late.

MoviePass Accelerates Plan For Profitability (Press release on July 31, 2018)

MoviePass implemented peak pricing in early July, the first of what would be a range of measures designed to deliver high energy electric shocks to a business in cardiac arrest.

The last day of July saw an update released to investors on further cost-reduction and subscription revenue increase measures taken to prevent them from flatlining. This included a future increase of the standard pricing plan to $14.95 per month, first-run movies opening on 1,000+ screens being limited in their availability during the first two weeks, and the implementation of additional tactics to prevent abuse of the MoviePass service.

The press release also stated that these actions are currently cutting the monthly burn by 60% and that MoviePass is generating incremental non-subscription revenue of $4 to $6 per subscriber per quarter or $1.32 to $2 per subscriber per month.

The onset of these measures have been a complete destruction of brand value

The latest review, just a few minutes ago from Lee Harrington takes a somber tone by describing a company that "started out good". These measures while designed to ensure the company's survival have led to an onslaught of its credibility in an era where brands matter. It heavily calls into question the ability of MoviePass to ever grow again.

This came on the back of a reverse stock split at a 1-for-250 exchange ratio. The stock price has since collapsed again below the level required to prevent HMNY being delisted.

A Company That Flew Too Close To The Sun And Fell

We have probably all heard of the tale of Icarus, the son of Daedalus, who in his attempt with his father to escape from the Greek island of Crete ignored warnings to not fly too close to the sun. It is a tale of caution against complacency and hubris.

MoviePass: We're Still Standing (Press release on August 2, 2018)

HMNY is down over 99.9% from its peak. At one point this company was up over 400%, lauded by media outlets, praised for its disruptive force and potential to revive the floundering movie theater business. Now it teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, and like vultures circling overhead, some outlets now decry in perfect hindsight that the concept was always going to fail.

MoviePass' future is bleak. At best the company could become a case study of 2018 corporate bankruptcies during the freshman year of a mid-ranking business school. And while some debate still rages on about the company's ability to starve the verb ('was') from preceding its description on Wikipedia, the fact remains that the MoviePass has been an unhindered source of total capital destruction.

This movie is drawing to an end. To some, it would have been a horror movie, to others a comedy or thriller. To an extent, this was was a coming-of-age movie for me. Of the necessity to end speculative pie in the sky plays, to never, no matter the attraction of being contrarian or the possibility for outsized gains, to never invest based on lofty management claims set against the backdrop of an uneconomical business model.

