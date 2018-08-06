Delivery Hero - Food For A Hungry World

The online food delivery market has experienced fast growth as individuals have increasingly turned to online platforms for convenience. This growth is expected to remain robust.

Delivery Hero (DHER) is a leading company in the online food delivery business. It continues to grow out its business organically and through acquisitions. The company has the potential to benefit from strong growth trends in the industry.

Investors can potentially benefit from these trends through direct investment in Delivery Hero.

Alternatively, they can purchase funds like EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF which holds DHER as of 8/5/18

Who Is Delivery Hero?

Delivery Hero is a leading food delivery company based in Berlin. You may ask what a company based in Germany is doing in an emerging markets portfolio? The answer is that Delivery Hero operates in many emerging market countries.

The company operates in over 40 countries concentrated in 4 geographic segments that contain emerging markets. Within the America’s, the company operates in countries in Central and South America such as Brazil, Columbia, and Costa Rica. With Asia, it operates in countries such as Bangladesh, the Philippines, and South Korea. In Europe, it operates in such countries as Bulgaria, Croatia, and Serbia. And within the Middle East and Africa (MENA) it operates in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey.

The company’s online platform allow for a large variety of choice, convenience and quality. The company’s website boasts over 190,000 restaurant partners. During the first quarter of 2018, it realized over 1 million orders per day. Orders and payments are made online and restaurants are peer reviewed.

South African internet company Naspers (NPN) is a large holder of DHER. Naspers provided funding for DHER prior to its IPO in June 2017. In September of 2017, Naspers increased its stake in DHER to 23.6% from 10.6% as a result of acquiring Rocket Internet’s (RKET) shares.

The Online Food Delivery Market

A recent research report from Morgan Stanley in November 2017 highlighted the historical and potential growth in the online food delivery business. Consumer demand for online delivery is growing rapidly," says John Glass, Morgan Stanley's U.S. restaurant analyst. Meanwhile, more restaurants, including some large fast food chains, are now making delivery part of their strategies. As a result, 40% of total restaurant sales — or $220 billion -- could be up for grabs by 2020, compared with current sales of around $30 billion, according to the Morgan Stanley report. They also estimate that by 2022, digital food delivery may comprise 11% of total market, vs. 6% today.

The Morgan Stanley report showed online orders hitting 18% of the food delivery market in 2017 versus 15% in 2016. Other key findings include that 47% of consumers reported ordering food for delivery in the last six months of 2017 versus 44% over the same period in 2016.

Even more significant is that 43% of consumers who ordered food for delivery say it replaced a meal at a restaurant, up from 38% in 2016, suggesting incremental cannibalization of dine-in meals.

The report concluded that online food deliveries could grow by a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 16% over the next five years. And the growth rate could be higher if online begins to cannibalize in restaurant dining.

A report prepared by McKinsey & Company highlighted two potential sources of growth for the online food delivery business. The first is a substitution for meals consumed in a restaurant. The second is a substitute for meals prepared and consumed at home. McKinsey projects a CAGR of nearly 15% for the online food delivery market for the 2018-2020 time period.

Strong Company Results

During 2017, revenue increased by 60% to 544 million euros, according to the company’s annual report. The number of online food orders increased to 292 million from 197 million in 2016. The company operated at a loss during 2017 as it continue to spend to fuel expansion. In addition to organic growth, the company engages in mergers & acquisitions as it looks to grow its business. In 2017, several of these included the acquisition of foodpanda in December 2016 and Carriage of Kuwait in June 2017.

Strong results continued in the first quarter of 2018. The company reported that orders increased 48% to 89 million. Revenue increased 61% during the quarter. The company made acquisitions in South America, Greece, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Hungary.

Summary

The online food delivery market is poised to experience strong growth. Delivery Hero can potentially benefit from its leading position in a growing industry.

EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF – held Food Delivery as of 8/5/18. The company also held Naspers and Rocket Internet as of 8/5/18. Purchasing EMQQ provides investors with the potential to benefit from growth in the online food delivery market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHERO, RCKZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.