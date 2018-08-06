GoPro: Fundamentals Continue To Deteriorate

GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) Q2'18 results beat both on the top and the bottom line. The company on an adjusted basis lost $0.15 per share, and revenue was $283M, beating by about $13M.

However, revenue was down 4.6% Y/Y, and EPS deteriorated Y/Y, as the company last year lost only $0.09 per share vs. $0.15 for the current quarter.

The company also pointed out that revenue Q/Q was up 40% sequentially. Please note that last year's Q2 revenue was also about 40% higher than Q1. So on average, I do not see anything improving much with the business.

Yes, GoPro cameras held 97% of the action camera category in dollar volume, and the company has the top 5 best-selling cameras as was mentioned in the conference call.

Yes, Fusion captured 48% of the corresponding market in the U.S., and GoPro's market share in Japan increased 58%; however, all these fine statistics are not doing much for revenue growth and profitability.

As for guidance, it was heartbreaking at best. The company forecasted Q3 revenue to be in the range between $260M and $280M, when last year for the same quarter revenue came in at $330. In other words, the company is telling us revenue will be about 20% less Y/Y for Q3.

For Q4, the company is projecting revenue in the range between $380M and $400M vs. $334M last year, or about a 20% increase. However, please note GoPro will be introducing three new cameras for the second half of 2018, so it is only natural that these sell higher during the holiday season.

Turning to the balance sheet, I see a continued deterioration. Cash and equivalents as of June 30 were 140M vs. 245M Y/Y. This despite inventories falling by almost 50% to $86M vs. $150M last year.

Total liabilities were $438M vs. $551M last year; however, please note that total assets were reduced by about $225M Y/Y. In other words, the reduction in total assets was twice that of total liabilities. I consider this a deterioration of the balance sheet. While the company is not in financial strain yet, if this deterioration continues, it will eventually find itself in a difficult position.

Perhaps the only positive was that non-GAAP gross margins edged up a bit to 31% from 24% in Q1. But when one looks on a comparative Y/Y basis, last year this time around gross margins were 36%. So even on a gross margin basis, things are deteriorating.

The company forecasted it will be profitable for the second half of 2018; however, for the full year, it still expects to lose $25-35 million.

So why did the stock rally?

One reason has to do with the articles I wrote over the past several months on GPRO, please consider GoPro: Climbing A Wall Of Worry and What To Do With GoPro.

In a nutshell, because GoPro was a very depressed stock, I specifically said not to short it. While I did not see any reason for shares to rise (besides short covering), I also couldn't find any reason why shares should go lower.

In theory, when a stock cannot go lower, it will eventually go higher. This despite the fact that the reason for the rally might seem insignificant.

YTD the stock has been trading in a range between $5 and $6 a share. Even when the market was tumbling at times, GPRO's shares were either up a little or did not fall.

My explanation for the rally is short covering.

While short interest has been reduced since the beginning of the year, please understand that 24M shares short are still about 24% of total shares outstanding. That is still a very big number.

Also note something else. On Friday, the stock did 32M shares. That is about 30% of total shares outstanding. That is a lot of volume. In my book, when a stock does this kind of volume, it should have risen higher than 17%.

So what I think happened is this; on the one hand, the shorts ran to cover, but at the same time, investors realizing the report was not that great, rushed to sell.

Bottom line

GPRO's Q2 results were not great. While the company beat Street expectations slightly, that does not say much when both revenue and EPS were lower Y/Y.

Furthermore, gross margins continue to deteriorate on a Y/Y basis. I also do not like the fact that the balance sheet is deteriorating as well. Also, the company is expected to lose money for the full year.

While I still think shares are trading at depressed levels at 0.8X revenue, I still cannot find a reason for them to go higher, outside of short covering. If shares do go higher as a result of short covering, I would take the opportunity to sell the rally.

