Is Cocrystal Beating The Dead Hepatitis C Horse?

I believe that Cocrystal remains a sell with a one-year price target of $1. The stock is severely overvalued and unlikely to pass the CC-31244 Phase 2a trial.

In my opinion, Cocrystal is unlikely to succeed with CC-31244 as a standalone drug and unlikely to successfully attain any market share for its potential ultra-short Hepatitis C regimen.

The company must fight an uphill battle to bring their drugs to the market by advancing them through long, costly, and risky clinical trials.

Cocrystal believes that there is still a suitable market for their ultra-short Hepatitis C regimen despite an industry-wide exodus out of Hepatitis C.

Introduction

The discovery of a safe and highly effective cure for Chronic Hepatitis C is perhaps one of the intriguing biotech success stories of the decade. Over the course of 20 years, the standard of care for Hepatitis C had evolved from a combined course of ribavarin and pegylated interferon to direct-acting antiviral (DAA) therapies. The switch from broad-spectrum therapeutics to specific viral Hepatitis C protein inhibitors effectively raised cure rates from 60% to almost 100% across all Hepatitis C genotypes and has eliminated the infamously severe side effects associated with the former standard of care.

With the recent approval and extraordinary success of the latest best-in-class curative pan-genotypic HCV drugs such as Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Epclusa® and Vosevi® as well as AbbVie’s (ABBV) Mavyret®, Hepatitis C research and development has been, for the most part, abandoned. By creating drugs with excellent safety and efficacy profiles, Gilead and AbbVie have essentially closed the door behind them.

Their success in Hepatitis C therapeutics and their grip on the market have forced many large pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups to surrender their hopes and give up their research in the field. The once booming area of research has been turned into a biopharmaceutical graveyard riddled with many former blockbuster-potential drug candidates.

The Hepatitis C exodus by industry heavyweights such as Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novartis (NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX), PTC Therapeutics (PTC), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), Vertex Pharmaceuticals(VRTX), and Boeringer-Ingelheim as well as startup biotech companies such as Achillion (ACHN), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH), and Debiopharm comes as no surprise as their drugs lacked any significant competitive advantages over today’s DAA combination regimens.

The high costs associated with research and development and an ever-declining patient pool and market for Hepatitis C therapeutics have also contributed to the demise of R&D in the field. Even as AbbVie and Gilead continue to battle over the shrinking market for Hepatitis C therapeutics, they too have abandoned the prospects of developing newer medicines for Hepatitis C. It appears that AbbVie and Gilead are unlikely to invest further R&D into the field, as the benefits of developing newer drugs are likely to be only marginal and may not outweigh their potential costs.

As many have moved on to focus their efforts on other disease areas, startup biotech Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) has gone against the grain and continued to pursue their aspirations in the Hepatitis C space. The mid-stage company is currently developing their drug candidates in the hopes of potentially gaining some market share in the multibillion-dollar industry. The company, however, is in an uphill battle as they risk investors’ cash and their own resources to bring their drug candidates to the market.

Cocrystal is not only faced with potential funding and clinical trial risks, but the success of today’s marketed DAA regimens, large pharma's hesitation to invest in the Hepatitis C therapeutics market, a shrinking patient pool, and declining profitability are all obstacles that the company is unlikely to overcome. Investors are urged to exercise caution as Cocrystal's efforts in Hepatitis C is undoubtedly a high-risk and low-reward endeavor. With a low cash supply and overvalued market capitalization, Cocrystal is a sell.

Hepatitis C and the Hepatitis C Virus

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne infectious disease caused by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV is a positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus that has infected over 170 million people worldwide and has shown to be the cause of 500,000 deaths in 2015. Immediately after exposure to the virus, those infected will rarely exhibit any signs or symptoms.

During the six-month period following the initial infection, a stage known as the acute phase, approximately 15-25% of those infected will be able to clear the Hepatitis C virus from their system. However, the majority of those infected (75-85%) will be unable to eliminate the virus via an adequate immune response, creating a long-term condition known as chronic Hepatitis C (CHC).

Figure 1: Hepatitis C Progression. Source: Guidelinecentral.com

Chronic Hepatitis C is also likely to go unnoticed due to the lack of disease-related signs and symptoms for years or even decades. Left untreated, Chronic Hepatitis C can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Chronic Hepatitis C is also the leading cause of liver transplants. Although there is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C, antiviral medications are able to effectively cure almost all patients regardless of genotype.

The evolution of the standard of care for Hepatitis C

Since the virus’s discovery in 1987, the development of effective Hepatitis C therapeutics has always been of particular interest for the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to the development of direct-acting antivirals in 2011, the mainstay treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C was a dual combination of pegylated interferon alpha, an immune agent, and Ribavirin, a broad-spectrum nucleoside transcriptase inhibitor.

The combination provided a 60% cure rate across all genotypes and became the standard of care for over two decades. Significant side effects, however, created tolerability issues for many patients taking the combination. A large global patient pool as well as the need for more effective and safer Hepatitis C medicines drove the demand to create Hepatitis C-specific direct-acting antivirals.

Figure 2: The Road to a Cure for Hepatitis C. Source: Cure-Hepc.com

The development of NS3/4A serine protease inhibitors, NS5A inhibitors, and NS5B inhibitors resulted in single-tablet medicines with exceptional safety and efficacy profiles. Medicines such as Gilead’s Epclusa® and AbbVie’s Mavyret® tout a near-perfect cure rates across all genotypes following a two to three-month course. Furthermore, Gilead’s Vosevi®, a triple-combination single-tablet drug, averaging a 96% cure rate, was developed as a last resort for those who had previously failed treatment.

With such high rates of cure and excellent safety profiles, many pharmaceutical companies found it prudent to cease further development of their Hepatitis C drug candidates and even so far as to discontinue the production and marketing of inferior HCV regimens.

Figure 3: The Hepatitis C polyprotein. Source: Vieyres, G et al., Incorporation of Hepatitis C Virus E1 and E2 Glycoproteins: The Keystones on a Peculiar Virion.

Cocrystal Pharma and its vision of an ultra-short HCV therapy

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-staged biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral medicines for Hepatitis C, Influenza, and Norovirus. The company’s lead drug candidate, CC-31244, a pan-genotypic non-nucleoside analog NS5B inhibitor is being currently being assessed in a Phase 2a study. Cocrystal is also developing CC-2850, a pan-genotypic nucleoside analog NS5B and CC-2069, a pan-genotypic NS5A inhibitor in preclinical stages.

According to its July 2018 corporation overview presentation, Cocrystal may also potentially seek to develop an NS3 serine protease inhibitor candidate as part of a potential combination therapy regiment, marking a shift away from its previous first-in-class NS3 Helicase inhibitor preclinical candidate, CC-31326. It is also currently working to bring two influenza candidates and one norovirus candidate into clinical development.

Figure 4: Cocrystal's ultra-short combination therapy regimen for Hepatitis C. Source: Cocrystal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cocrystal is focused on the development of what is known as ultra-short treatment regimens for Hepatitis C. By successfully developing their direct-acting antiviral assets for Hepatitis C, Cocrystal believes that it can effectively shorten the duration of curative treatment regimens to approximately 2 to 6 weeks. The shortest pan-genotypic therapy available on the market today is AbbVie’s 8-week Mavyret® regimen. The company plans to combine two-to-three of its ultra-potent DAA drugs into a single combination in order to achieve this goal.

CC-31244

As a non-nucleoside inhibitor of the NS5B viral protein, CC-31244 works by binding directly to the NS5B RNA polymerase enzyme at the highly conserved NNI-4 site, preventing it from being able to duplicate viral RNA strands. The NS5B is an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and perhaps the most critical component of the viral replicase complex. The NS5B polymerase utilizes the initial positive-stranded viral RNA to create a negative-stranded viral RNA.

It will use the negative-stranded RNA as a template to create progeny positive-stranded viral RNA. The progeny RNA will either be translated inside the infected cell to create more viral proteins or used in newly-formed viral particles that will be exported to infect healthy liver cells. CC-31244 will compete directly with marketed non-nucleoside inhibitors such as AbbVie’s dasabuvir.

Phase 1a and Phase 1b trial results for CC-31244 indicated that it was safe for healthy volunteers and effective at reducing the HCV RNA load in genotype 1 patients. It was even shown to reduce the HCV RNA by 3log10IU/ml in the first 48 hours. Cocrystal is currently evaluating CC-31244 in a Phase 2a trial in which it hopes to show whether the drug has an acceptable safety and efficacy profile and whether it has the potential to shorten treatment duration. The trial will consist of 2 weeks of CC-31244 dosing alongside sofosbuvir/lepatasvir (Epclusa®) followed by an additional 4 weeks of dosing with Epclusa® only. Cocrystal expects top line data from the Phase 2a trial in Q4 2018.

CC-2850

Nucleoside inhibitors of the NS5B, such as Cocrystal’s CC-2850, work to inhibit the viral RNA replication by binding to the actual RNA chain and preventing further transcription of the strand by the polymerase enzyme. Preclinical testing has shown that CC-2850 shares a similar potency and cytotoxicity profile as Gilead’s blockbuster Sofosbuvir.

CC-2850, however, has been found to deliver higher levels of the nucleoside 5'-triphosphate compared to Sofosbuvir. A higher delivery of this active metabolite can increase the efficacy of the drug without the need to increase dosing. Cocrystal has not reported a timeline of when it expects CC-2850 to enter clinical testing.

CC-2069

Cocrystal’s third drug candidate, CC-2069, is a highly potent NS5A inhibitor that is currently being assessed in preclinical models. Although not much is known about the drug or its mechanism of action, the inhibition of the NS5A viral phosphoprotein has been found to be a critical component of a curative treatment regimen for Hepatitis C.

The NS5A phosphoprotein has been shown to play an important role in regulation of the RNA replication cycle and viral particle assembly through its interaction with the NS5B polymerase. It has also been shown to regulate the interferon response by the host cells and interact with host proteins such as cyclophilin A. The interaction between cyclophilin A and NS5A is essential for viral RNA binding, the inhibition of apoptosis, and the promotion of tumorigenesis. Although its exact mechanisms of action continue to be studied, the effects of NS5A inhibition have been found to be potent and pan-genotypic.

The search for an NS3/4A serine protease inhibitor

Although Cocrystal has apparently done away with its plans to work on a novel and first-in-class NS3 helicase inhibitor, the information contained in the company’s 2018 corporate presentation has hinted at a possible development of a new and potent NS3/4A serine protease inhibitor.

The NS3 is a non-structural viral protein that forms a complex with the NS4A viral protein. The protease aspect of this multi-faceted complex is responsible for cleaving (cutting) the non-structural Hepatitis C proteins (NS3/4A, NS4B, NS5A, and NS5B) from the translated viral polyprotein. When the non-structural viral proteins are cleaved by the NS3A/4A complex, they are able to properly function and collectively form what is known as an RNA replicase. The replicase structure allows the virus to replicate itself using its own machinery rather than using the liver cell’s ribosomes.

The NS3/4A protease inhibitor class of DAA therapeutics work by inhibiting the protease and thus preventing cleavage of these viral proteins. The uncut polyprotein is unable to form the replicase complex and thus unable to self-replicate its viral RNA.

Is there any room for Cocrystal in the declining Hepatitis C market?

In 2017, the annual sales for Hepatitis C medications totaled $12.69 billion. GlobalData reported that the market for Hepatitis C therapeutics stood at $21.7 billion in 2015 and $17.5 billion by 2025. The negative annual growth rate was due predominately to the curative nature of the medications, which decreased the patient pool size after successful treatment. However, the 2017 sales figures were dramatically lower than the 2025 estimated revenue for Hepatitis C medications.

Gilead, who took the lion’s share of the Hepatitis C market, has continued to see sharp declines in annual sales for its HCV drugs as the market continues to shrink. Competitors AbbVie and Merck, who have seen their HCV drug sales flat-line since 2017 expect the trend to continue through 2021. Bloomberg now estimates that the HCV market will decline to $8.7 billion by FY2021.

Figure 5: Hepatitis C therapeutic sales. Source: Bloomberg

Founded by perhaps of the most successful antiviral experts in the world and backed by companies like OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (TEVA), Cocrystal Pharmaceuticals’ had an audacious goal in mind: disrupt the global Hepatitis C market with therapeutic medicines that can outclass even the most successful Hepatitis C drugs in today’s market.

In order to accomplish this goal, Cocrystal seeks to develop three to four individual drug candidates including a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor, a nucleoside NS5B inhibitor, an NS5A inhibitor, and potentially, an NS3/4A serine protease inhibitor. The company then plans to combine two or three of these drugs in order to achieve their ultimate goal of an ultra-short therapy regimen.

CC-31244 and its uncertain future

Despite their best efforts to advance the pipeline, Cocrystal has only been able to move its non-nucleoside candidate CC-31244 into the clinic whereas its nucleoside inhibitor and NS5A inhibitor candidates remain in preclinical testing. Furthermore, despite plans to develop the next generation of NS3/4A protease inhibitors for use in combination with its other drug candidates, Cocrystal has not announced a potential candidate in this therapeutic class.

The company's immediate focus is on the success of its lead candidate, CC-31244, currently in Phase 2a trials. The clinical outcome of this trial will be a critical binary event for the company as its success can potentially move the company one step closer to realizing its goal or set significantly the company back. If Cocrystal can demonstrate that a two-week addition to a six-week course of Epclusa is as safe and effective as a 12-week course of Epclusa, Cocrystal will demonstrate that they are a potentially new and serious player in the field.

In my opinion, the likelihood of success for this trial, however, is low. Although CC-31244 has been shown to be highly effective at reducing the viral load in its Phase 1b trial, the drug's success is hinged not only on its own effectiveness in a very short time period but also on the effectiveness of Epclusa in a shorter-than-normal period as well.

Epclusa, a combination of Gilead's nucleoside analogue NS5B inhibitor and an NS5A inhibitor, is marketed as a 12-week course of therapy. In an attempt to reduce their 12-week course of therapy to an 8-week course, Gilead combined these drugs with its second generation NS3/4A serine protease inhibitor. However, the results showed that an 8-week course with addition of the potent inhibitor was not superior to a 12-week course of Epclusa. Despite Gilead's demonstrated difficulties in lower the effective treatment time to 8 weeks, Cocrystal is taking a huge gamble by utilizing CC-31244 for only two weeks and utilizing Epclusa for only six weeks.

If Cocrystal does succeed in its Phase 2a trial, it will likely take the company's stock price to new heights and bring the company one step closer to its goal. However, even in the event of a Phase 2a success, Cocrystal will find that there is unlikely to be a light waiting at the end of the tunnel for CC-31244.

With success, Cocrystal may enjoy a newfound investor interest and a significant but temporary upswing in price. However, its celebrations will be short-lived as it will undoubtedly need funds for a Phase 2b and eventually a large-scale and extensive Phase 3 trial. It will either need to dilute its shares or find a strategic partner to raise the money for these expensive trials. I believe that even if Cocrystal will show promise in a successful Phase 2a trial, it will not be enough to catch the attention of large pharmaceutical companies. CC-31244, will be, in essence, strictly investor funded.

The evidence for this lies in the recently-terminated Hepatitis C partnerships between large pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and Novartis and their partners Achillion and Debiopharm, respectively. Most notably, Johnson & Johnson terminated their pact with Achillion despite achieving a 100% SVR12 in their 6 and 8-week cohorts. Although Johnson & Johnson never gave a reason as why they terminated their agreement and discontinued its Hepatitis C programs, the likely reason is the success of Gilead's and AbbVie drugs.

Johnson & Johnson realized that fighting their way into a declining market was not worth its time and resources despite being a cash and resource-rich company. Achillion has discontinued its own Hepatitis C program and has not found a buyer for its co-developed Hepatitis C drug. Other companies like Australian nano-cap biotech Biotron, Ltd. (OTCPK:BITRF), which has successfully developed a first-in-class p7/NS1 viroporin inhibitor for Hepatitis C, has, for several years, also been unable to find a strategic partner for its mid-stage drug candidate despite.

If Cocrystal will be unable to find a partner, it will have to fund its own path to the market. But just how big is the market for it? Will Patients, Government agencies, or Insurance companies be rushing or even willing to fork over more money for a new drug that will only reduce treatment times by one-and-a-half months? I believe that is unlikely to happen as CC-31244 may only offer the marginal benefit of convenience if it is shown to be safe and effective. What is also concerning is that as Epclusa's sales continue to decline, CC-31244's potential market share will continue to shrink with it.

Too little, too late for Cocrystal's combination therapy

While I strongly doubt that CC-31244 will be Cocrystal's saving grace, I also do not believe that Cocrystal can capture much market share if and when it develops a market-ready ultra-short combination regimen.

Cocrystal’s ultimate goal of developing its own ultra-short two or three drug regimen will be a long, arduous, and capital intensive process. A successful combination therapy with several drugs will rely upon the success of each individual drug. Any potential drug failure or setback can potentially annihilate the prospect of developing its own successful ultra-short regimen.

In order to understand why Cocrystal is unlikely to succeed in this space, it is necessary to understand not only the risks associated with clinical trials but also the time-frame that is necessary to bring their drugs to market. Needless to say, Cocrystal's goal of developing its own ultra-short treatment regimen of two or three drugs will not happen any time soon. Research has shown that developing a drug from preclinical research to marketing takes anywhere from 12 to 18 years.

If Cocrystal's two-to-three drug regimen will be comprised of a combination of CC-31244, CC-2850, and/or CC-2069, the earliest that the company could launch the regimen will be approximately 2025. A 2025 launch will depend on the assumption that the preclinical drug candidates can move into clinical testing in the near future, that there will be no clinical delays or issues, and that the FDA is unlikely to grant Cocrystal the benefit of accelerated clinical trials.

If we assume that Cocrystal will need to develop their own NS3/4A serine protease inhibitor candidate and that it will be required as a part of its ultra-short therapy combination drug, the earliest that Cocrystal is likely to bring this ultra-short pan-genotypic regimen to the market is 2030. This is, of course, assuming that the company can find a suitable protease inhibitor very soon and there will be no clinical delays with any of the Hepatitis C drug candidates that will be a part of the ultra-short regimen.

Whether the company brings its first ultra-short therapy to trial in 2025 or 2030 does not appear to be important until one considers the intellectual property of Cocrystal's potential competitors. Cocrystal will be in a race against time as Gilead's Harvoni will be set to go generic in the U.S. and Europe in 2031. The following year, the patents for Gilead's Epclusa and AbbVie's Mavyret will expire as well.

If Cocrystal can bring its ultra-short therapy to the market within 7 to 12 years, it will have a small window of opportunity to take some market share away from the Hepatitis C powerhouses, Gilead and AbbVie. However, given its small size and risk of competition from generics, Cocrystal will be in a very difficult position to take any market share at all.

In order to get its foot in the door, it will have to convince Hepatitis C patients, Insurance companies, and Government agencies that their ultra-short therapy is worth the money before Gilead's and AbbVie's drugs go off-patent. If Cocrystal wants to take the drug globally, it will have to convince regional partners or a large global pharmaceutical company to market its drugs around the world.

I believe, however, that if Cocrystal were to try to attain any market share, it would have to sell its drugs at low prices in order to be able compete against branded marketed drugs with a proven track record. Generic drugs would also push Cocrystal to slash prices, putting a potentially huge dent in its profits.

Low competitive pricing, the threat of generic competition, and the risks and difficulties of entering a declining market controlled by drugs with a long and proven track record will turn away any potential partnerships. Unfortunately, Cocrystal will end up being stuck with an ultra-short therapy that it cannot sell.

Balance sheet and stock price action

On May 10, 2018, Cocrystal Pharma reported their Q1 financial results for the period ending on March 31, 2018. The company reported a cash burn of $1.55 million per quarter and $1.25 million in cash and cash equivalents. In May 2018, Cocrystal raised $7.1 million in net proceeds from a secondary share offering at a price of $1.90 per share.

If we assume that there were no changes to the cash burn rate, the company's cash supply on August 1, 2018 would be approximately $6.8 million. At the current cash burn rate, the company will have funds for another 4 quarters of operations. Without significant non-dilutive funding, the company will have to raise funds by Q2 2019.

Since the company's secondary offering announcement and Q1 results, Cocrystal's share price has been on an incredible upswing from a low of $1.61 in May 2018 to a high of $4.95 in July. The recent upside does not appear to be news-related, but rather due to the short sellers closing out their positions up to mid-May. Since mid-May, however, the company has seen a resurgence of short sellers (21,748 to 58,162) and a significant reduction in the average daily share volume (182,064 to 32,530). The stock price has recently returned to the low $4 range as buying appears to have dried up.

With no significant pipeline news expected until Q4 2018, the stock price is likely to return to the $2 to $3 range in the near term as short sellers will likely return due to the small daily volume. However, a successful CC-31244 Phase 2a trial may temporarily drive the stock price to the $7-8 range, giving the company an excellent opportunity for a secondary stock offering at a high price.

Valuation

As of August 3, 2018, Cocrystal's market capitalization was valued at approximately $124 million. The market effectively values Cocrystal's pipeline at $117.2 million (Market capitalization - Current Cash). This valuation is extremely high given Cocrystal's abysmal prospects in the Hepatitis C field.

As previously noted, Cocrystal faces many obstacles ahead in its pursuit for a ultra-short treatment course for Hepatitis C. I believe that Cocrystal is overly-confident regarding CC-31244's efficacy and that the shortened course of therapy with Epclusa is unlikely to pass its Phase 2a clinical trial. Furthermore, its dependence upon Epclusa will make it a difficult sell to not only patients but potential partners as well.

It is doubtful that many will be willing to pay a premium over Epclusa's $74,760 price tag in order to shorten an already well-establish, effective, and safe treatment course by 6 weeks. The risk for many rounds of dilution is almost guaranteed as the large pharmaceutical companies have been terminating partnerships with potentially blockbuster ultra-short treatment regimens.

Cocrystal is also unlikely to succeed with their own ultra-short treatment regimen. The trials for its CC-31244, CC-2850, CC-2069, and potentially an NS3/4A protease inhibitor drug candidates will be long, risky, and expensive. Even if Cocrystal can get its own ultra-short HCV therapy to market, it may take anywhere from a minimum of 7 to 12 years. It will not only have to compete with well-established drug regimens sold by two global Hepatitis C powerhouses, it will have to face the prospect of competing against generic formulations starting in 2031.

Due to the threat of generic competition, the need for low competitive drug pricing, and difficulties in attaining market share, the likelihood of dilution is almost certain as many potential regional and large pharmaceutical players will shy away from making any investments in Cocrystal's drugs.

Looking ahead, Cocrystal's stock price is most likely to see some downside in the near future. I believe that the price will continue to decline as more short will re-enter and drive up the short ratio. The buying volume appears to have dried up and will only rise as investors and speculators will bet on Cocrystal's Phase 2a top line results for CC-31244. However, the Phase 2a trial is likely to be a bust and will result in significant downside that can potentially drive the stock price to record lows.

For the reasons set forth above, I believe that Cocrystal is a sell with a one-year price target of $1.00, corresponding to a market cap of approximately $30 million dollars.

Conclusion

Research and development in Hepatitis C has been abandoned by many large and small biopharmaceutical companies in the wake of Gilead’s and AbbVie’s success. Cocrystal, however, believes that there is still a place in the market for its ultra-potent and treatment-shortening drugs.

Despite having potentially excellent science on their hands, the company is unlikely to succeed in the overly-ambition plans to take some market share away from Gilead and AbbVie. CC-31244 is unlikely to pass its Phase 2a clinical trial or ever succeed in promoting CC-31244 as a successful standalone drug. Even if CC-31244 passes muster in Phase 2a, the potential upside will be significant but short-lived.

Going forward, Cocrystal is faced with an uphill battle to bring their drug candidates to market by advancing them through long, costly, and risky clinical trials. Its ultra-short therapy regimen is a risk endeavor that is a long ways away from being realized. Even if Cocrystal will ultimate succeed at bring an effective and safe short course of therapy to the market, it is unlikely to be successful due to the pricing pressures in the market, generic competition, and difficulties in gaining worldwide market share in a negative-growth field.

Investors must understand that the risk of dilution is almost guaranteed as partnerships are unlikely to come about. Cocrystal's goals, while ambitious, are high-risk and low-reward. Furthermore, with an overvalued pipeline of $117.2 million, it can see significant downside not only due to the lack of news but a potential clinical trial failure in the next 6-12 months.

Trading Strategy

I would recommend that shorts initiate a position now and continue holding through the top line results for Phase 2a. I believe that there is a low chance of passing and the exact timing of the top line results is unknown. In the event of success, however, I'd recommend shorts consider doubling their position if the shares reach a trading price of over $7-8 per share, as I expect the stock will inevitably return to a $2-3 range once the buying dries up and expect Cocrystal will likely dilute their shares at higher prices.

Cautious shorts who wish to cover their positions before the imminent announcement of the top line results should re-enter into a heavy short position following the announcement, as there is still plenty of downside irrespective of the trial's failure or success.

All Shorts are recommended to cover when the stock price reaches $1 or just below $1.

With very limited upside potential and significant downside risks, I recommend that Shorts cover when the stock price reaches $1 or just below $1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in COCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.