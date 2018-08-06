Q2 In The Waste Industry: Great Quarter Except For Volume

We take a look at how each of the two major waste companies performed on a price, volume, and churn basis.

The second quarter in the waste industry was relatively quiet on events, but continued many of the themes from the previous quarters.

Each industry has its own measurements that are at the core of reporting.

In some industries, the core measuring stick ("key performance indicator" in consultant-speak) can be user growth in one form or another, average revenue per user (ARPU), the average sales price of a commodity and volume extracted, stores opened and like-for-like sales for retail stores, deposits and loans, underwriting growth, gross merchandise value for online platforms or a plethora of other tools that inform investors about the core demand for the product. In the waste industry, the tool of choice is volume, price, and yield.

Volume is the additional amount of trash collected. Waste operators generally have municipal-wide contracts that adjust the fees for additional volume. Especially when it comes to disposal in landfills.

Yield and price go hand-in-hand. Price is the gross price increase to customers. Yield removes contractual surcharges such as increases in cost of fuel. The fuel arrangement reduces volatility from waste operators, but doesn't really add to gross profit dollars. Thus yield is the price increase that ends up in shareholder or employee pockets.

Of course, nearly all industry metrics end up as one line-item, sales, but the path to sales tell us whether businesses are utilizing pricing power, attracting new customers, expanding too quickly (or slowly), and to which degree the long-term cost structure is likely to be impacted in a recession.

Any investor can look at sales figures and deduce whether the figure is a certain percentage in excess of the same quarter last year, but in my opinion, the composition of growth is of primary interest. A few other "backwards-looking" quantitative items should be of interest to investors ("SG&A as a % of sales" for one), but none are as important as volume and price in my opinion.

The waste industry generally attempts to hit "2/2", the industry term for 2% price and 2% price increase net of fuel fees and other reimbursements. Growth in both figures is a sign of economic progress, but each has subtle implications that depend heavily on context.

For instance: Volume in heavily regulated states (such as California or the northeast) during the current recycling issues with China will clog up operations further, whereas volume in the many states permitting lower diversion post-China will be beneficial.

There are two other main KPIs I analyze, churn and SG&A cost increases. Oftentimes a need for wage growth can push sales without adding dollars at the bottom of the income statement. On the other hand, aggressive pricing can only continue if customers remain with the company.

So my goal today is to briefly walk through the volume and price data for Waste Management (WM) and Republic Services (RSG). Both operate nationally and are large enough to be comparable. They are also the two most popular waste management stocks.

In previous editions, I've covered Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), but given the difference in market exclusivity, its current removal of "excess routes" from acquisitions, and geographical focus, WCN is less comparable and provides little information. Once Waste Connection is finished with weaning off unprofitable routes from its recent Progressive Waste acquisition (Q3 or Q4) the data might become useful again.

Price, Yield, and Volume: Satisfactory Price, But What is Volume Doing?

Price, yield, and volume data from respective 10-Qs and 8-Ks.

As we can readily tell the volume numbers are below targets. Price is exceptionally high, but partly comprised by nearly 50% surcharges on average. Volume and price are the two main differences between RSG and WM while yield remains somewhat alike across the two waste giants.

All of these figures tell a story that needs to be put into context by conference call quotes and other KPIs.

Delving Into Volume

The first difference between the two was volume numbers. Republic Services had (frankly) disappointing volume figures while Waste Management managed to almost hit its 2% volume numbers. It should be remembered that there was a significant amount of special waste in Q2-17.

Both firms experienced material firm-wide headwinds from reduced recycling volumes. When we look at the actual solid waste results:

Republic had large container growth (solid waste) of 2.5%, but flat volumes on small containers. The reason was a shedding of less profitable contracts performed via brokers. In the residential space, volumes decreased 2.8%.

Waste Management had much stronger results with an overall solid waste growth of 2.3% in volumes, but with 3.2% volumes in commercial, 3.1% up in industrials, and 0.2% for its residential business. Only recycling weakness pulled the volume growth below 2%.

What we really see is that the commercial aspects (large container, C&D waste, industrial pickups, commercial pickups) have been great, while residential has been weak. At the same time, Republic was unable to fix its broker-based contracts to hit reasonable profitability.

In general WM significantly outperformed RSG on the sales front. While forecasting which parts were management and which parts were economic climates in their verticals, this is clearly a positive for Waste Management.

Price

Price is far harder to analyze, but has far larger implications for future profitability when put into context. Volume is by nature a product of economic production, whereas price is indicative of competitive position. Price and churn have to be compared before an adequate picture can be obtained.

The "absolute" core price of 5.3% and 3.6% prove little regarding the client bases of each company, but clearly illustrates that the entire waste ecosystem has plenty of pricing power left. While yield could not have amounted to 5.3%, it demonstrates that the fears regarding tight labor markets are unlikely to affect WM and RSG anytime yet. Their ability to raise prices has so far been entirely unencumbered. How can I tell? Because churn is incredibly low at the moment. WM had a churn of 8.7% and RSG had a churn of less than 7%.

Churn in the high single digits implies (for me) that pricing can be reasonably sustained in the current economic environment. Churn in the teens imply that pricing might have to be amended.

Churn below 7% implies that there might actually be unexploited yield pricing power when contracts are renegotiated.

Now a large part has originated through higher fuel and labor costs, but yield was fairly consistent at +2% for both companies.

Both companies look extremely strong on pricing, especially once put in the context of churn.

Overall Comments and Conclusion

Investors in RSG should keep an eye on the management's ability to effectively acquire and retain profitable broker-based income streams.

Otherwise the volume seems to signal that Waste is doing adequately, especially in the commercial/industrial space. If consumers pick-up their "slack," there could be a true volume-bonanza in the waste space.

Pricing and churn indicate a strong forward tolerance of pricing and adaptability to tight labor markets. Investors should be encouraged by this. Results exceeded my expectations on the pricing front. I see the price jump post-earnings of roughly 5-10% as a "correct" estimation by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.