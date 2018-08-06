Does This 8.4% Diversified REIT Still Belong In Your Portfolio?

Management has made the best of a difficult Calgary office situation over the last 3 years.

NOTE: All amounts below in Canadian dollars and references are to the TSX and not the US OTC price

We first recommended Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) in August 2017, while we have held it since early 2016. The total return since August of last year has been rather weak.

During the course of the last 12 months, we noticed how worrisome the payout ratio was getting and we moved the security to a Hold from a Buy. With Q2-2018 results out, we checked in again to see if this still deserved a place in our portfolio.

Payout ratio deteriorates again

Quarter on quarter both the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) payout ratios deteriorated.

Source: Artis Q2-2018 financials

Normalized FFO payout is now approaching 85% and AFFO payout ratio is over 112%.

As we have previously mentioned, Canadian AFFO is an extremely strict measure and far superior to the US equivalent. We can see this in what is deducted from FFO to get to AFFO.

All 4 of these items would generally not be deducted from AFFO in the case of US REIT FFO. The straight line rent adjustment is deducted in the case of some REITs to get to AFFO and occasionally, it is deducted when calculating funds available for distribution (FAD). So overall if a Canadian REIT steps above the 100% mark in case of AFFO payout ratio, we are more forgiving than if a US REIT toed the same line. However, here the ratio is consistently above the 100% now for 3 quarters and that is looking worrisome.

Market rents

Artis provides a breakdown of market conditions and this can help gauge where the rents are headed over time.

We can see that overall portfolio is still struggling as far as market based rents are concerned with the drag coming from the Calgary office segment.

NAV and dispositions

The NAV climbed this quarter to $15.39 and as Artis is trading at $12.78, it has about 20% upside to move to NAV. Management has shown good conservatism with NAV and all dispositions over the last 3 years have been above their internal fair value levels.

The second quarter also saw additional sales and another net gain was recognized over IFRS values.

Unlike US REIT GAAP gains on sales which are not worth the paper they are printed on, gains over internally recognized IFRS values do add value to the REIT.

Is there a way out of the payout hole?

We don't think management will find a way out in the immediate future. There are just too many headwinds from interest rates and declining Calgary office NOI. Artis' office vacancy is still way lower than the city's average and it will feel pressure for some time in the future.

Artis is actively recycling capital by selling at sub 6% cap rates and buying and developing properties at higher rates. This is a slow process though and interest rate headwinds are offsetting a lot of the benefits. Artis is committed at present to maintaining it as per the second quarter conference call.

Operator Next question will be from Fred Blondeau at Echelon Wealth Partners. Frederic Blondeau Three quick questions for me. First, I was wondering, how do you feel about the distribution at this point? And I understand the commitment there. But what's your time line before maybe taking more drastic decision in this regard? Armin Martens Well, if you looked at our history, the day for -- we've been in this situation before. Our cap ratios actually much higher, and we've patiently worked our way through it. In the last 14 years, we've raised our distribution twice. We've never cut, and no discussion of cutting it.

But that hardly assuages our concerns.

Why we are sticking with it

We do believe the NAV of $15.39 and from our buy point in the low $11 range, it has been a great income play.

The "overpayment" above AFFO of $12-$15 million a year is about 10 cents of NAV and the stock is trading 25 years worth of "overpayment" below NAV. Artis still has to decide whether it wants to keep overpaying that amount and we remain agnostic as to what it will decide. It has refused to dilute value and stopped the DRIP program to not issue units here. So it is definitely in the game of preserving long term value. That same thought process might ultimately force a cut. Regardless, at the current price there is value to be had and had this been trading 20% above NAV, it would have been a whole different story for us.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

