Equity CEFs:  Liberty And Independence In A Delaware CEF

Because an uber high yield is no excuse to buy a CEF if it can't support its distribution and right now, this fund is not supporting its increased distribution.

We've seen this happen to the Nuveen option CEFs and it's only a matter of time before this fund drops back down to earth too.

Do you know what the state motto of Delaware is? It's "Liberty and Independence" and if you took a look at the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $12.59 market price, $11.66 NAV, 8.0% premium, 9.1% current market yield, you would swear it's an appropriate motto for the fund too since you would be hard pressed to find a fund that acts so "independently" from the rest of the CEF universe and certainly at "liberty" from its NAV performance so far this year. Here is DDF's premium/discount graph YTD.

Why has DDF suddenly gone from rags to riches in valuation? One reason and one reason only. The Board of Directors of DDF increased the fund's distribution a whopping 125% in March (250% according to the press release) when they decided to implement a 10% NAV distribution policy.

Delaware Investments March 1, 2018 Dividend Declaration

This was great news for DDF shareholders but I'm not so sure this will end up being such great news for the fund. Now DDF has a good track record over the years and so I'm wondering why someone would want to ruin a good thing by implementing a 10% NAV distribution policy that so far has been a dud at NAV though a boon at market price. This 10% NAV distribution policy immediately increased DDF's distribution from $0.04/share per month to up over $0.09/share per month (calculated on the previous three-month NAV price average).

Great for shareholders who all of a sudden saw their market yield go from 4.6% to 11.5%, but since that time, DDF's NAV has essentially flatlined while DDF's market price has ramped up to an 8% premium. This has resulted in DDF leading all of the equity CEFs I follow with its market price outperforming its NAV by more than 20% YTD. By any measure, that is excessive.

This is shown on Sheet 3 of my Equity CEF performance spreadsheet which tracks the difference between a fund's total return market price compared to the fund's total return NAV price.

Here you can see DDF's market price is up 22.6% year-to-date though its NAV is up only 2.6% year-to-date. This is shown in red (as in a red flag) for funds that have seen their NAV and MKT Difference column over 5% because the thinking is that if the market price performance has gotten too far ahead over its NAV performance, the market price needs to pull back, especially when the NAV performance is underperforming its benchmark.

Why DDF And Why Now?

There have been a number of larger institutional investors who have become activist investors in CEFs and who try to capitalize on the small size and discount valuations of CEFs. When they find a fund that has the right components, i.e. less than $150 million in assets, good track record, large discount, receptive management, I believe they will target the fund for investment purposes ahead of time, propose a change to the investment strategy and/or investment policy such as a new distribution methodology and then continue to invest in the fund once the changes are adopted, driving it up. At some point, smaller retail investors jump on board, driving the fund up even more.

There's nothing wrong with this strategy, and if you could find out who the next fund that will be targeted by these institutional investors is, you could get ahead of the game too. It's sort of like trying to find diamonds in the rough, but the funds have to have the right ingredients.

For example, DDF was not the only Delaware fund that adopted a new distribution methodology. The Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income fund (DEX), $11.33 market price, $12.08 NAV, -6.2% discount, 10.9% current market yield, also adopted a 10% NAV distribution policy but has not had the same valuation bump as DDF. Perhaps it's because DEX is a larger fund at $275 million but the primary reason is because DEX's monthly distribution has actually been decreasing after the initial bump up because the fund's NAV has been decreasing. Remember, each monthly distribution is now based on the average NAV of the three previous months. Something to think about if you own DDF.

DDF was attractive because it's a leveraged fund owning US stocks mostly (56%), high-yield bonds (32%) and REITs (10%), and had accumulated a good track record over the years. Second, the fund was quite small at only $130 million in managed assets ($90 million net assets). So together, and with the distribution increase as the match to light the fuse, I believe institutional investors decided that this was a fund they could drive upward and draw in small retail investors to run up the fund even more.

I guess I can understand why DDF's board would want to spread out a higher distribution over a year's time after the fund gave out a relatively large $0.296/share special dividend last December. But why 10%, when previously the fund had only to cover a 4% NAV yield? That seems rather high and most funds that offer such a high NAV distribution each year end up seeing NAV erosion over time.

If you look at the graph above, you'll see DDF's NAV has essentially flatlined over the last several months during a strong rebound in the broader market averages. The problem will be when DDF starts seeing NAV erosion, which I believe will be inevitable with that much higher NAV yield it has to cover. And as we've seen from DEX, I don't think investors will be too happy when they start seeing their distribution go down.

NOTE: The Delaware family of funds are managed by Macquarie Investment Management, a Australian based global asset management firm that purchased the funds back in August of 2009 from the Lincoln Financial Group.

An Alternative For Seeking High Yield

Is there a better alternative for investors seeking high yield returns? I think so, and right now, I don't think its in the CEF space. I just see too many investors chasing yield in CEFs and not paying attention to valuations. This is not the case for all equity CEFs, and in fact I see many funds trading at very attractive valuations. But because they don't offer the super high yields that income investors want, they are all but ignored.

The biggest mistake I see with investors in CEFs is judging a fund by its yield. Once you understand that since a fund's market price and NAV are reduced by the distribution amount on the fund's ex-dividend date, unless the fund can make up the distribution, particularly at NAV, then the yield is unearned.

And the higher the NAV yield of a fund, the harder it is to make up the distribution via portfolio appreciation and portfolio income (all else being equal). Now making up the distribution at market price can sometimes be easier if the fund is at a premium or because of investor sentiment toward higher yielding funds, but ultimately, it's the NAV that has to be made up, and if a fund can't reasonably be expected to cover its distribution, eventually it will erode and the market price will follow suit. I explain how all this works in this article, Why CEFs Can Stay At Premiums/Discounts And Why It Doesn't Matter.

So what should an investor do if they want high income, i.e. 10% or more? Frankly, I would continue to focus in technology-focused funds since it seems that technology the only sector you can rely on. The problem in equity CEFs is that just about every tech-focused CEF trades at a premium valuation, some up to 10% to 13% premiums. As a result, I would suggest looking at ETFs like the SPDR Technology Sector ETF (XLK), $72.72 market price.

The reason why I like XLK for this high-yield strategy is because XLK is very liquid and relatively low priced at $72.72 compared to most technology-focused ETFs, and you're going to need to be able to buy at least 100 shares of the fund to execute this strategy. In essence, you are going to be your own option-income fund by selling options (one for every 100 shares of XLK owned) against your position.

Note: The following assumes a basic understanding of options and utilizing a covered-call option strategy.

For example, you could buy 100 shares of XLK for $7,272 and sell 1 October $73 call price option at $1.73 (based on current price) or $173. Because the expiration is roughly two months out (October 19th), if you could do this every couple months, your annualized return could be 14.3% and you wouldn't even have to worry about ex-dividend date price reductions in the NAV or market price.

That 14.3% yield looks pretty attractive compared to the 9.1% yield offered by DDF, but there are some caveats. First, XLK is probably not going to stay around $72.72, but if it did, this strategy works very well. But if XLK continues to go higher (its total return YTD is already 14.5%), your breakeven on this investment is $74.73 ($73 strike price + $1.73 premium taken in). That doesn't mean you would lose money if XLK went past $74.73 over the next couple months, it just means that you would have been better off just buying XLK and not selling the option.

Another alternative would be to go one strike price higher at $74 instead of $73. But then the October call option is worth less at $1.20 (real time). Still, multiply that by six and your annualized return could still be 9.9% ($720/$7,272) if all of the option rotations expired worthless. Going to the higher strike price of $74 would also give you more room for the fund to run which means it would be less likely that the option would be exercised (over $74) or that you would have to buy back the option before expiration.

This to me is a better alternative than chasing uber-high yields in CEFs at this late stage in the market cycle. Liquidity also is on my mind when it comes to CEFs and ETFs. ETFs like XLK are much more liquid than CEFs and I do believe that liquidity will become more of an issue in the future as the Federal Reserve effectively reduces its balance sheet by up to $30 billion each month by allowing Treasury securities to mature without replacing them. This Quantitative Tapering (the reverse of Quantitative Easing) will eventually hit all securities, but it will be ETFs and in particular ETFs that focus in technology stocks that get hit last.

Conclusion

Employing your own option income strategy is sort of like learning how to grow vegetables in your garden instead of buying them at the grocery store. There's going to be more work involved, but the satisfaction of doing it yourself can pay dividends.

Not everybody is going to have the time to do this but I do believe shifting over to a heavier weighting in ETFs like XLK and writing your own options is a legitimate income alternative if you're nervous, like I am, about the CEF market becoming too complacent.

You're going to first need to have option capabilities on your brokerage account, which involves filling out a form. It's not difficult and who knows, you may just adopt that Delaware motto of "Liberty and Independence" too. Just don't buy DDF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.