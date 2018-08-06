Leonardo: A Long-Term BUY

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Enrico Damioli as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Leonardo has been under the spotlight lately in the Italian financial stock market after publishing its 1H 2018 results with an impressive hike of its share price. Nevertheless, this price seems to be still very distant from its true intrinsic value.

Leonardo SpA (OTCPK:FINMF) (OTCPK:FINMY) (formerly known as Finmeccanica SpA) is a global high-tech company and one of the key players in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector, headquartered in Italy.

In November 2017, the company announced a profit warning, expecting a decrease in operating margin EBITA and revenues by 16% and 8% respectively, mainly due to the disappointing results of the Helicopters division. The stock price lost around 30% in a couple of sessions, raising suspicions the market was overreacting.

Warren Buffett once said “the price is what you pay, the value is what you get.” Keeping this motto in mind, I was keen to understand the true value in Leonardo by calculating a number and comparing it to the beaten down price the stock was selling at in the market.

Historical results

First of all, I looked back at the historical performance. As you can see in the table below, over the last 4 years, revenues fell by 3.3% year on year and EBITA decreased by 14.8% in 2017 after 3 years of continued improvement, mainly affected by the disappointing results of the Helicopters division, as stated before.

In spite of this bad trend, the return on sales (ROS, calculated as EBITA over Revenues) is still in line with the past results.

Companies create value for their owners by investing cash now to generate more cash in the future, so one of the most important metrics to look at when trying to calculate the value of a company is the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). I isolated the operating invested capital and I calculated the ROIC for each of the last 4 years. You can see the results below:

An average ROIC of 19% over the last 4 years suggest that the company is very good in generating cash out of the capital it invests. So, with this high level of return on invested capital, the company should focus more on growth than on profitability. During the presentation of Leonardo's latest Industrial Plan, it seems this is what the management is actually doing or, at least, what it determined to do in the near future.

Good signals confirming that Leonardo is on track to reach the revenues growth set in the Industrial Plan, came for example from its participation in the Farnborough International air show in July 2018, the second biggest trade exhibition of the aerospace and defense sector. In this occasion, some good orders have been announced, especially for the Helicopters business division (that played a crucial role in the profit warning).

Confirmation of a strong orders intake came also from the recent 1H 2018 results, which showed that the FY 2018 Orders guidance has been revised upwards to 14.0–14.5 € bn (against the 12.5–13.0 € bn guidance at January 2018).

1H 2018 results also showed strong results for the Helicopters division (+4.3% revenues and +16.4% orders intake), suggesting that the issues of this business unit were temporary and that the commercial (creation of the “one company”) and operating (strict cost control) initiatives, presented during the Industrial Plan, started to work.

Company valuation

To come up with “a number” for the value of the share, I ran a DCF analysis applying a WACC of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 3%. As indicated by the management during the Industrial Plan presentation, the addressable market of Leonardo is expected to grow between 5% and 6% CAGR in the next five years (delivering an all-time backlog covering 3 years equivalent revenues).

To sustain this, let’s just consider that Donald Trump is planning to increase military spending by 7% in 2019 and for Leonardo the American market represents 20% of total revenues. Again, during the NATO summit held in Brussels in July 2018, the American president demanded the members to raise their defense spending to 4% of GDP (against the 2% target currently agreed). From a top-down perspective, this could be one strong driver for growth.

Regarding profitability, the management of Leonardo expects a growth of 8-10% CAGR to reach a double-digit EBITA in 2020.

I performed the DCF analysis placing the main drivers of the valuation at the lower and upper ends of the revenues and EBITA estimates. So basically, considering a Lower Estimates Case with revenues growing at 5% CAGR and EBITA at 8% CAGR and an Upper Estimates Case with revenues growing at 6% CAGR and EBITA at 10% CAGR both reaching a double-digit EBITA in 2020. The results are summarized below:

At the time the present report is written, Leonardo's stock price is selling at 10.25 euros, implying a 51% and 69% returns for the Lower and Upper Estimates Case respectively.

Conclusions

In the short term, the stock could benefit from 1H 2018 strong results, but I expect some turbulence in the Italian stock market this fall with political uncertainties and crucial milestones in sight, as for example, the Budget Law approval. For a long-term investor, this could be an opportunity to buy “a piece” of a good business at a bargain price.

I don’t see many reasons why Leonardo could be affected by Italian issues as almost 80% of Leonardo's revenues come from outside Italy. And besides, its shareholder structure (30.2% of shares is owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance) and its history as part of Italian diplomacy will play a key role and it's very likely that the state administration will push as strongly as possible to get new contracts.