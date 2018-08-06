Two Industrials For The Long Term

Cummins was added to the portfolio

On August 1, I initiated a new position in Cummins Inc. (CMI) at $139.11. CMI is 0.91% of the portfolio. Since August, 2014, Cummins has had a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A+ and a Stable outlook. CMI has raised the dividend for 12 consecutive years, making it a Dividend "Contender." Cummins has a dividend safety score of 98 by Simply Safe Dividends, which means its dividend is deemed safer than 98% of the companies in Simply Safe Dividend's universe.

Cummins has been based in Columbus, Indiana since its founding in 1919. CMI describes itself as "a global power leader" in its website Investor Overview. Cummins is best known for its large truck diesel engines, but CMI responded to our changing energy landscape by developing engines powered by natural gas and most recently, Cummins moved into hybrid and electric models. As the Overview states, the company builds and markets "related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems."

Here's a quick snapshot of Cummins:

Customers in 190 countries

7,500 dealer locations

500 distributor locations

56,600 employees

2017 earnings of $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion

Since 1981, it's Jamestown Engine Plant has built over two million engines

In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Cummins reported trailing 12-month revenues by four operating segments:

This is my second time to own shares of Cummins. I previously held shares from November, 2015 until November, 2016. Purchases ranged from $85.54 to $99.29. I closed the position at $138.55. I wrote about my original purchase of CMI in a November 2015 article that I've made an "author's pick," to remove it from the paywall.

When I sold Cummins, I continued to follow it on my watchlist. I watched it go much higher, reaching $182 in 2017 and $194 earlier this year. As the price dropped, I regained my interest in CMI. Last week, a final pension rollover into my IRA was completed, providing some cash to be deployed. As I prepared for the rollover in the previous weeks, Cummins was at the top of my list.

Three recent acquisitions solidified my decision as CMI opened a fifth operating segment: Electrified Power. The company has been developing its electrification capabilities for over a decade, but in the past ten months, CMI has made a serious investment by acquiring three companies:

In the Q2 2018 earnings release, CMI Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger announced:

"As a result of strong customer demand for our products, solid execution from our global manufacturing and supply chain teams and continued focus on cost reduction, the Company delivered record quarterly sales and earnings per share in the second quarter. We are on track to deliver record full year sales, earnings and cash flow. The Company now plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2018, up from our previous plan to return 50 percent."

Finviz indicates a book value of $44.56. With 163.8 million shares outstanding, the equity value would be $7.3 billion. Debt of $2.462 billion would mean a total capitalization of $9.8 billion. Using book value as a measure of equity, debt would 25% of capitalization. However, I also like to consider debt in relation to equity market value. The 163.8 million shares outstanding valued at $141.59 would mean a market value of $23.2 billion. Adding the $2.462 billion in debt gives a total market capitalization of $25.7 billion. Using this measure of equity, debt is 10% of capitalization.

Finviz puts Cummins' trailing 12-month earnings per share at $11.54, which would give it a current P/E ratio of 10.7. The Better Investing report below shows the 5-year average P/E for Cummins is 17.3. Better Investing indicates a current P/E ratio of 22.3. F.A.S.T. Graphs (also below) shows a current P/E ratio of 11.6, using adjusted earnings. This demonstrates the various ways companies and analysts interpret the numbers.

Better Investing provides five years of data for its members (formerly the National Association of Investment Clubs). I always look at the table on the bottom right, which shows the high yield achieved in each of the previous 5 years. The cyclical nature of CMI's business is revealed in this table, with the high yield ranging from 2.2% in 2013 to 5.0% in 2016. Cummins' current yield is 3.22%. One of the things that impressed me about CMI when I first studied it several years ago is that during recessions, the company focuses on improving profit margins and "working smarter," using their strong balance sheet to make appropriate investments to prepare for the next economic up-cycle.

(Company Research Report from Better Investing)

The F.A.S.T. Graph (below) shows a strong uptrend in earnings. One of the things I like about Cummins is that the earnings and dividend uptrend tends to be steadier than the stock price. This provides opportunities for investors to find attractive entry points. I found a good entry point in November, 2015, as revealed by the downward spike in the stock's price. The recent downward movement of the stock price shown by the graph aroused my attention in CMI once again.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, CMI management offered this guidance for full year 2018 results by segments:

Notice that the Electrified Power segment is new, so there were no figures for 2017. The negative projections for 2018 reflect that this will be a year of ramping up their capital expenditures for this new segment.

F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates EPS

Finviz indicates an earnings per share growth rate for the past 5 five years of 4.20%, and projects the EPS growth rate for the next 5 years to be 11.70%.

I would be willing to add more shares of CMI at a yield of 3.4%. At the current dividend, this makes the target price $134.12. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if ITW reaches that price.

Illinois Tool Works was added to the portfolio

On August 1, I initiated a position in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) at $139.29. Since March, 2009, ITW has had a S&P credit rating of A+. Since March, 2010, the outlook has been Stable. According to Justin Law's August 1 list of Dividend Champions, ITW has raised the dividend for 43 consecutive years. On August 3, ITW announced a 28% increase, from $.78 per quarter to $1.00 per quarter. This was a nice bump to begin their 44th consecutive year of dividend increases. The yield jumped from 2.24% to 2.87%. I enjoy making adjustments like that to the spreadsheet. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend safety score of 94 by Simply Safe Dividends.

ITW was born in 1912 when a Chicago financier named Byron Smith placed an ad in the Economist for a "high class manufacturing business" in which to invest in or near Chicago. Among the applicants was a group of inventors with an idea of how to improve gear grinding.

Today, Illinois Tool Works describes itself as a "Global Diversified Manufacturer." The "About Us" section of the company website is itself diversified into several pages, one of which is "We're Everywhere," including some of these places:

Vehicles: fasteners, snap-in door handles, powertrain and refueling systems;

Smartphone: ITW’s semiconductor solutions and innovations and electromechanical gyroscope;

Commercial kitchens: state-of-the-art ovens, dishwashers and refrigerators;

From deep-sea oil rigs to the construction of offices and homes: ITW welding systems help deliver critical resources and enable safe, durable buildings;

Store shelves: familiar packaged items such as a six-pack or food to keep fresh at home; as well as places like:

Suspension bridges, wind turbines, healthcare facilities and aircraft.

Illinois Tool Works employs more than 50,000 people, with operations in 57 countries. The company has more than 17,000 granted and pending patents

At an investor conference presentation on May 23, 2018, ITW showed the organic growth estimates for its 7 segments in 2018:

The company also reported organic growth over the year-ago quarter by segments in the 2018 Q2 earnings conference call:

This is my second time to own shares of Illinois Tool Works. My initial purchase was in March, 2008, at $48.80. From January-May, 2012, I sold shares at prices ranging from $53.45 to $56.28. I haven't owned shares since then, but I've watched ITW with interest from the sidelines. The company tends to trade a relatively low yield. I view the August 3 announcement of a 28% dividend increase as a rare opportunity to buy a great Dividend Champion at a relatively nice yield. The Better Investing report below indicates that ITW's high yield for the past five-and-a-half years was 3.0% in 2016. With last week's announcement, the indicated yield for ITW is now 2.87%.

Friday's closing price of $139.55 was 22% below its 52-week high price of $179.07. Finviz indicates a book value of $11.24. With 336.7 million shares outstanding, the equity value would be $3.8 billion. Debt of $7.419 billion would mean a total capitalization of $11.2 billion. Using book value as a measure of equity, debt would 66% of capitalization. Using the current stock price of $139.55 as a measure of equity means 336.7 million shares would be worth $47.0 billion. Adding the $7.419 billion in debt gives a total capitalization of $54.4 billion. Using this measure of equity, debt is 14% of capitalization. I like to look at both book value and market value.

Finviz puts ITW's trailing 12-month earnings per share at $7.42, which would give it a current P/E ratio of 18.8. The Better Investing report below shows the 5-year average P/E for ITW is 20.8. Better Investing indicates a current P/E ratio of 25.4. F.A.S.T. Graphs (also below) shows a current P/E ratio of 19.4, using adjusted earnings.

(Company Research report from Better Investing)

The F.A.S.T. Graph below shows the strong uptrend in earnings and an even stronger uptrend in the stock price. The recent, sharp price decline indicated on the graph has brought ITW down to its "Normal" P/E of 19.4 (the blue line).

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates adjusted EPS for 2018 at $13.34, growing to $14.98, and then moving down to $14.38 in 2020. This may be a hedge against the possibility of a recession in 2020.

Finviz indicates that ITW's earnings per share growth for the past 5 years was 7.50% and the projected EPS growth for the next 5 years is 12.31%.

ITW presented this 2018 guidance at the Q2 earnings conference call:

I would be willing to add more shares of ITW at a yield of 3.0%. After the August 3 announcement of a dividend increase to $1.00 per quarter, the target price is $133.33.

Conclusion

I'm happy to have these two former holdings back in the portfolio. I hope to add to both over time, perhaps building their portfolio positions from approximately 1% each to approximately 2% each.

A complete list of holdings is included in the disclosure statement and on my Seeking Alpha profile. The addition of Cummins and Illinois Tool Works brings the number of individual equities in the portfolio to 41. There are currently 9 companies on my short list of stocks to study:

Eaton Corporation PLC (ETN);

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC);

Genuine Parts (GPC);

Emerson Electric Co (EMR);

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI);

Duke Energy Corp (DUK);

Unilever PLC (UL);

Target Corp (TGT);

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL).

It is not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and maintain a retirement income portfolio that puts a priority on a relatively safe stream of growing dividends from companies with histories of rising dividends, and with strong financials and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Your opinions are important. Your comments enrich our discussion. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

If you are not yet a follower, I invite you to click the "Follow" button at the top of the page. After you click "Follow," you can check "Get Email Alerts," and you will receive an email when an article is published.

The F.A.S.T. Graph (below) shows a strong uptrend in earnings. One of the things I like about Cummins is that the earnings and dividend uptrend tends to be steadier than the stock price. This provides opportunities for investors to find attractive entry points. I found a good entry point in November, 2015, as revealed by the downward spike in the stock's price. The recent downward movement of the stock price shown by the graph aroused my attention in CMI once again.

The F.A.S.T. Graph (below) shows a strong uptrend in earnings. One of the things I like about Cummins is that the earnings and dividend uptrend tends to be steadier than the stock price. This provides opportunities for investors to find attractive entry points. I found a good entry point in November, 2015, as revealed by the downward spike in the stock's price. The recent downward movement of the stock price shown by the graph aroused my attention in CMI once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, XOM, AAPL, WMT, ADP, PFE, MRK, PG, MMM, CSCO, RY, TD, NWN, PEP, ITW, IBM, TXN, CMI, BNS, KMB, QCOM, SPG, CDUAF, FTS, CLX, PPL, WEC, ABBV, NNN, O, SKT, EPD, BIP, BEP, VTR, BCE, T, WPC, MAIN, APLE, ECF, IFN, RMT, RVT, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VYMI, VOE, VBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.