Just How Imbalanced Is Natural Gas Supply And Demand, And What Does It Mean For Prices?

While a S/D imbalance will eventually erase the storage deficit, the temperature-adjusted rate of contraction is too slow to erase this deficit before new LNG capacity comes onboard in 2019.

I calculate the temperature-adjusted natural gas supply/demand imbalance and use this to project inventories at the end of the injection season and beyond.

Natural gas has benefited from above-average temperatures throughout the summer and has maintained a large storage deficit. However, with record production what can we expect long-term when, presumably, temperatures normalize?

Since the beginning of 2018, the natural gas storage deficit versus the 5-year average has ballooned from -362 BCF to -557 BCF, a 4-year high. During this same period, however, prices have tumbled from a peak of $3.63/MMBTU on January 29 to just $2.85/MMBTU on August 2, a correction of 22%. And despite storage levels being down a massive 688 BCF year-over-year, natural gas prices are actually down around 1% year-over-year. So what explains this disconnect between price and storage level? As most natural gas investors are aware, the primary driving force maintaining and growing the storage deficit has been the goodwill of Mother Nature. A brutally cold start to 2018 driving the first -300 BCF weekly withdrawal on record, a late end to the season with weekly draws persisting into the second half of April, and a series of heatwaves this summer have all served to boost first residential/commercial heating demand and then powerburn cooling demand. Without the favorable influence of 2018 weather, goes the conventional wisdom, the bearish influences of record production and plateauing LNG and Mexican exports would have quickly erased this deficit. And based on the laws of averages, eventually temperatures will normalize and natural gas storage injections will turn dramatically bearish, thereby justifying the seeming disconnect between observed inventories and prices.

However, the assumption that natural gas supply and demand is "dangerously imbalanced" seems to be frequently thrown around with little justification beyond record domestic production which, while admittedly is up an alarming 8 BCF/day year-over-year, ignores gains in gas demand. While a portion of demand gains have been driven by favorable winter and then summer temperatures--and this contribution will indeed fade once temperatures do normalize--there has also been a significant increase in natural gas infrastructure over the past year driving new temperature-independent gas demand. This article examines natural gas supply/demand balance under a microscope and calculates the true temperature-adjusted supply/demand imbalance and uses this calculation to project natural gas inventories through the end of the year and estimates the impact on natural gas price.

First, in order to calculate supply/demand imbalance it is necessary to compare elements of supply and demand to the 5-year average used by most investors as a point of comparison. However, EIA weekly supply/demand data is only available as far back as 2016 and the monthly data that goes back to 2001 does not always correlate and cannot be used. Thus, at best, a 3-year average for each component of supply and demand can be calculated. However, it is possible to determine a correlation between the 5-year and 3-year averages by comparing EIA-reported storage injections and withdrawals. As Figure 1 below shows, the 3-year and 5-year averages are very similar, with slightly larger winter-time withdrawals in the 5-year average and slightly smaller summer-time injections in the 3-year average.

Figure 1: 5-year average versus 3-year average showing comparable changes over the course of a year. [Source: EIA]

These nearly offset and over the course of the full year, the 3-year average is only 0.17 BCF/day loose versus the 5-year average. This will be our conversion factor for 3-year to 5-year average.

Now, let's examine temperature-independent sources of natural gas demand as those are simple to calculate and require no additional adjustment for temperature. As all natural gas investors know, natural gas production has surged over the past year, driven by growth in the Marcellus basin as well as a byproduct of similarly surging crude oil production. Per the latest EIA data through Wednesday, August 1, daily production was 81.0 BCF/day, up an enormous 8 BCF/day year-over-year, as shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Natural gas production versus 2017 showing a rapid increase in output. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

Staying on the supply side, imports from Canada were at 5.6 BCF/day through August 1st, down a slight 0.3 BCF/day year-over-year. Finally, natural gas imports, which arrive primarily along the East Coast, no longer contribute significantly to supply/demand balance and averaged just 0.1 BCF/day last week versus 0 BCF/day the same week last year.

Turning now to temperature-independent demand, exports to Mexico climbed to a new all-time high last week, reaching 4.7 BCF/day, after being rangebound between 4.0-4.5 BCF/day for much of the past year, as shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Natural gas exports showing rangebound levels between 4.0-4.5 BCF/day until recent move to new highs. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

LNG exports, meanwhile, have been a bright spot for natural gas supply/demand balance this year at 3.5 BCF/day last week, up 1.2 BCF/day from a year earlier, and poised to more than double over the next 18 months.

Powerburn, residential/commercial and even industrial demand are more difficult to compare to the 5-year average as they are strongly temperature-dependent. Powerburn is responsible for electricity generation and cooling demand and rises with warming temperatures. Residential/commercial and industrial demand (to an extent) are responsible for heating demand and rise during arctic outbreaks. As a result, using a single weekly measurement when temperatures may transiently diverge from average will not provide an accurate evaluation of overall looseness/tightness of the market that can be used to project future demand when temperatures over the long-term will be closer to average. For example, this summer has frequently been unseasonably warm, which would lead to an overestimation of demand and a falsely tight future supply/demand balance, under the assumption that temperatures will eventually normalize. For this reason, I calculate a 10-week weighted average of total natural gas consumption--including res/comm, powerburn, and industrial demand--under the assumption that over a 10-week period that temperatures will average out to near normal. This is not a perfect system, but should eliminate, or significantly mitigate, the influence of transient swings of temperature on gas demand.

The result of current supply/demand elements versus their respective 3-year averages and the conversion factor to 5-year average is shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Natural gas supply demand balance showing a calculated 2.5 BCF/day temperature-adjusted looseness versus the 5-year average. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

As this data shows, natural gas production is tremendously loose versus its 3-year average by 8.4 BCF/day. On the other hand, Canadian imports and all of the drivers of demand are tight versus the 3-year average and contribute to cutting into the supply looseness. As a result, after accounting for the slight looseness of the 3-year average to the 5-year average, I calculate that temperature-adjusted supply/demand imbalance is 2.5 BCF/day. That is, assuming normal temperatures (a reasonable assumption over a extended period of time), the storage deficit versus the 5-year average can be expected to contract at a rate of 2.5 BCF/day. It is this number that will be used to project long-term storage levels and, by extension, price.

2.5 BCF/day of looseness versus the 5-year average may sound bearish, but given the >500 BCF storage deficit, such a rate of contraction is too slow to justify current natural gas prices.

Based on the 6-week temperature outlook and this temperature-adjusted rate of contraction, I project that natural gas inventories will finish the storage injection season the first week of November at near 3360 BCF, as shown in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Projected natural gas inventories showing season-ending storage levels near 3360 BCF, a 5-year low. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

Such an inventory level would be 488 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average, as shown in Figure 6 below, and would be a 5-year low by a 250 BCF margin. It would be the lowest season-ending inventory level since 2005.

Figure 6: Projected natural gas storage deficit versus the 5-year average & 2017 showing maintenance of significant deficits through the end of the injection season. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

The closest recent analogue year may be 2004 when inventories peaked at 3327 BCF. At that peak the first week of November, natural gas price closed at $7.95/MMBTU, a 179% premium to last Friday's close. This would equate to a similar appreciation for the 1x natural gas ETF UNG or a 538% appreciation of the 3X ETF UGAZ, minus leverage-induced decay and rollover losses. Of course, the natural gas market has changed tremendously since that time and this is no longer a fair comparison. Instead, I use my Fair Price model which compares storage and price data points from each week over the past 5 years to current and projected inventories. This data is shown in Figure 7 below which compares current and projected Fair Price versus natural gas futures prices.

Figure 7: Natural gas projected Fair Price versus futures price. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

Figure 8 below plots the percent undervaluation versus the Fair Price.

Figure 8: Natural gas futures price percent discount versus projected Fair Price. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net based on EIA data]

Based on this data, natural gas is presently undervalued by a massive 32.4% versus a Fair Price of $4.22/MMBTU. By the end of the injection season, this undervaluation remains a robust a 26% versus a Fair Price of $4.1/MMBTU. While the storage deficit will continue contracting beyond the end of the injection season and at a rate of 2.5 BCF/day would flip to a storage surplus by the middle of the second quarter of 2019, or even a bit earlier if the upcoming winter is warmer than normal. However, by February or March, a series of LNG projects will begin coming online that, if they hold to schedule, could more than double LNG capacity to 9 BCF/day by the end of 2019, which would erase any lingering looseness. In the end, it will likely come down to a race between production and LNG exports. While a supply/demand imbalance driven by record production will eventually erase the large storage deficit versus the 5-year average, the temperature-adjusted rate of contraction at this time is too slow to erase this deficit before a new slug of LNG export capacity comes onboard in early 2019.

While I don't expect natural gas to reach its Fair Price anytime soon due to investor pessimism regarding record production, I due expect prices to top $3.00/MMBTU before the end the injection season as traders begin to reassess pries through the purview of much lower-than-expected inventories and the risk of a storage crunch this winter. Should late August or early September temperatures end up warmer-than-normal, it would not be unreasonable to see prices top $3.25/MMBTU. Heading into the winter, if things get off to a cold start, prices could easily trade higher towards $3.50/MMBTU, although it is far too early to make any such prediction. However, with inventories likely to be significantly divergent from the 5-year average, the one thing that I do expect regardless will be an increase in natural gas price volatility as investors operate on a hair-trigger to changes in computer model forecasts.

