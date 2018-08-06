BlackBerry Needs A Major Shakeup

In November 2013, John Chen was named interim CEO of BlackBerry (BB), and would eventually become the permanent leader. For years now, supporters have cited his turnaround experience at Sybase as a reason to favor BlackBerry. While shares have done well as seen in the chart below, the NASDAQ has done substantially better. With the company failing to significantly invest in its future, a major shakeup is likely needed.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Shares of the company again sold off after the latest quarterly report in June, thanks to no major progress being made yet again. John Chen failed to turn around the hardware business, putting extra time and effort into the dying segment that should have been used elsewhere. As a result, revenues are at multi-year lows and GAAP losses continue to pile up. That gets me back to what John Chen said on the June 23rd conference call:

I like to spend a minute on capital deployment priorities, which include investment in growth area, as well as plans to return capital to shareholders. There are mainly 3 buckets, organic investment, merger and acquisition, and as well as shareholders return in the form of buybacks. Our product priorities, which I touched on earlier, are enhancements to our unified endpoint management platform, the vehicle management portal and the Radar Light. These products are aligned to our key growth areas. We are also planning organic investments to support these areas in both go-to-market and the development headcounts. In the strategic M&A are, a high-level area of focus remains to be the cybersecurity, which will probably also touch on the machine learning and as well as the enterprise of things focused on connected cars and asset tracking. This will be complementary to our embedded software and Radar businesses. I'm sure all of you have seen our stock buyback announcement this morning, which cover up some 31 million shares. This is obviously part of our long-term capital allocation strategy. Returning an appropriate amount of excess capital to shareholders will enhance shareholder value by providing long-term earnings accretion benefits and offsetting potential dilution from the convertible debt and our equity incentive plan.

While that all sounds nice, the problem is that I'm citing the conference call from June 23rd, 2017! Just a couple of months after BlackBerry received a nearly one billion dollar arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM), management talked a big game about putting cash to use. As I pointed out in late June, of that 31 million share buyback that was approved, roughly 2 million shares were actually bought back.

That wasn't even enough to cover stock based compensation over that time, so instead of the share count going down perhaps by a couple of percent, it actually went up by more than one percent. I understand that offsetting dilution from the convertible bond above $10 didn't make sense for the buyback, but there were plenty of opportunities below that price that management didn't take advantage of. Also, what about providing a signal to investors that you think shares are undervalued? If management isn't buying, why should everyone else?

What's even worse though is that no major acquisitions have been announced, meaning cash is just sitting on the balance sheet earning very little. While revenues are falling to new lows under this management team, where are all those cybersecurity purchases or business add-ons that John Chen talked about more than a year ago? Even if an announcement were made today, the Good/AtHoc deals a few years ago show us that it likely would take a minimum of a few months to close.

With just a couple of weeks to go in the current quarter, that means fiscal Q2 won't get any revenue help. If you are arguing that management was worried about overpaying a year ago, well, tech sector valuations have only risen since, with the NASDAQ up another 23% in the past year. Also, if I were a firm looking to sell to John Chen's team, I'd probably jack up my selling price knowing the continued fall in BlackBerry revenues will only make the company more desperate to bring in outside help.

As I pointed out back in mid-May, many of BlackBerry's largest holders have been cashing out in recent quarters. Six of the ten biggest owners of shares at the end of calendar Q1 2017 slashed their positions by at least 30% over the next 12 months. A look at current institutional data shows that two of those six have reported their Q2 2018 holdings, with another 1.5 million shares being sold between those two firms.

With more than two-thirds of another fiscal quarter done and still no major moves from BlackBerry, perhaps it is time for a major shakeup. Revenues continue to drop while cash sits on the balance sheet. Management didn't even buy back enough shares to offset dilution from stock based compensation. As top holders continue to sell, maybe an activist is needed to come in and change the status quo. Until something major happens, BlackBerry isn't going to be a worthwhile investment, and shares are currently down more than 16% this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.