Abiomed Is Another Intuitive Surgical In The Making - Is This Your Chance To Buy?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rajesh Kumar as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

Abiomed (ABMD), a provider of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices, is a name to start adding to your portfolio because of its expanding addressable market, fantastic execution, and excellent operating leverage.

An introduction to Abiomed

Have you heard about Impella® - the World's Smallest Heart Pump, as claimed by Abiomed. Impella heart pumps are designed to protect the patient hemodynamically during a high-risk procedure, and it means the PCI heart pump pulls blood, from the left ventricle through an inlet area near the tip and expels blood from the catheter, into the ascending aorta. For non-medical folks like me, it simply means, to protect the patient during a high-risk procedure by providing temporary ventricular support so that the doctor can perform the procedures while Impella helps in pumping blood, that otherwise a weak heart cannot do. Today, there are many different types of such devices used in conditions like advanced heart failure, cardiogenic shock, and postcardiotomy cardiogenic shock.

The Abiomed tagline reads "Recovering Hearts. Saving Lives" and started with one device and has expanded to 6 devices, each focused on a niche area of the heart. ABMD reminds us of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), which started with one surgical area and has grown to be a behemoth, in the last 15 years. ABMD has very quietly expanded its TAM, with newer product lines and geography. They already operate in US, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and Israel, and their latest entry into India provides ample scope for them to grow at the rate of 35% as they have been for the last couple of years. Impella devices help in performing surgeries which otherwise would never be possible because of failing but potentially recoverable hearts that cannot survive a procedure.

How has Abiomed performed in last couple of years

The company has less than 3% market share globally, and Impella is used in about 9% of high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention PCI procedures in the U.S. Its competitors include incumbents like Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) and Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX), but ABMD is increasing the market share steadily because of its focus and a product that nobody can match. Abiomed operates a virtual monopoly in its niche using its Impella devices to treat patients who may not be served with presently existing procedures.

A year ago, in its earnings call, the company saw an addressable market of 221,000 patients annually in the U.S., plus another 75,000 in Japan and Germany and had treated 50,00 patients to date. In the earnings call, a year later, they stand at 9% of 231,000 patients in the U.S., and they are seeking additional indications to expand their addressable market. As you can see, without any significant additions to new areas (which I will speak about below), there has been a 5% growth in the US market, and the company stated in its recent call - "We are in the early innings with penetration and believe we can reach 20% penetration that can rake over $1 billion in sales" - implying a total U.S. addressable market of over $5 billion approximately.

Abiomed - Market opportunities

They have a unique approach to help their customers through a team of Protected PCI coordinators who help identify appropriate patients, facilitate heart team (doctors) collaboration, and conduct outreach programs. These coordinators help find advanced coronary artery disease patients in the community, who would otherwise not have the benefit of such a procedure, or are undertreated.

They are also actively working on providing solutions for the 200,000 ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) heart attacks a year and about 100,000 congestive heart failure cases, which could be a bigger market than the core PCI market they address today.

The bulk of the R&D is spent on new products, including enhancements and higher clinical studies to increase their markets and expand manufacturing capabilities. Based on FDA timelines and other articles, it takes an average of 5-7 years to get the necessary approvals for these devices, and, at the moment, there seems to be nobody tailing them on the runway. This, I believe, is a big MOAT for Abiomed.

Reorder performance has been strong in the quarter with the U.S., with reorder revenue close to $145 million, translating to a reorder rate of approximately 100%. Average combined inventory at the hospitals for the Impella 2.5 and the Impella CP rose slightly from 3.8 units per site to 4.0 during the latest quarter.

The company is led by Michael R Minogue who left GE Medical Systems in 2004 to take the reins as the CEO of ABMD.

Latest company performance

In the first quarter, Abiomed delivered revenue of $180 million, an increase of $48 million or 36% growth versus last year with outstanding performance across all geographies. In the U.S., revenue rose 32% to $152 million, driven by a 30% increase in patient utilization, and additional growth was driven by a 75% increase in international markets.

Gross margin has been consistently above 80%, translating to an operating margin of 26%, and operating income grew 41% for the last fiscal year. This is amazing leverage and reminds us of the cloud software companies. Abiomed also has a strong cash balance of $367.4 million.

For 2019, estimates are $755-770 million, which translates to 27-30% growth for the year, and looking at their earnings history, they should surpass these numbers. They have not guided their long-term op margins, but given this is a rapidly growing market, they expect fiscal year 2019 margins to be in the range of 28-30%, which should increase looking at the table below.

Financials at a glance

$$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 estimate @35% Revenue 230.3 329.5 445.3 593.7 800 COGs 37.2 47.1 64.4 87.6 119.136 Depreciation 2.8 3.3 6.2 11 19.47 G&A 125.7 164.2 218.1 262.7 315.24 R&D 35.5 48.7 64.8 74 84.36 Op Income 29.1 66.2 91.8 158.4 261.794 127.49% 38.67% 72.55% 65.27%

* Note - I have estimated 2019 based on current costs with revenue growing by 35%, which I believe may be conservative

Outlook and valuation

Abiomed should continue to prosper, given the focus on development of newer products for longer-term heart supporting devices and more evidence establishing the long-term cost-effectiveness of the Impella, that reduces the cost of hospitalization. Additionally, strong international growth for e.g. India with a population of 1+ billion people should help grow the current TAM. The R&D being spent on STEMI should bring an additional 200,000 patients annually to the company's TAM. Even though, by traditional metrics, their stock price is very high, I believe that people who are on the sidelines may only get a chance at a lower price if the markets swoon or there is negative PR for the company. If we look at ISRG historically, it has never had a P/S below 15 X and P/E below 30 X except during the market turbulence in 2008 or 2013, when they had some bad PR due to procedural incidents.

Risks

As for risks, their success may bring more competition from companies like Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Medtronic, Getinge (OTCPK:GNGBF), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), and a few others developing devices, that could directly or indirectly compete with the Impella.

The other risk would be if the company encounters safety issues or otherwise falls short of high expectations.

Conclusion

ABMD could double in the next 3 and triple in 5 years to become a 50 B market cap, given the financial performance, including its TAM expansion efforts. I have no insight into the specifics of the next quarter or how the stock reacts to quarterly earnings, but my belief is that an investment in ABMD will reward investors into the future looking at the ISRG journey.

Disclaimer - The author owns the stocks mentioned in this article and may trade in and out of these stocks from time to time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABMD, ISRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.