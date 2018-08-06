The 'In Your Face(book)' Trilogy: How To Trade The Stock In The Near Future

In a nutshell: We are not buying FB outright and we rather make money out of it from the side. Here's why and how.

Our Facebook trilogy already touched upon the (recent) past (part I) and present (part II). It's time to focus on the future (part III).

July 26th was a horror day for Facebook, as the company made the wrong type of history.

Prologue

The recent earnings from Facebook (FB) for the second quarter of 2018, released after the market closed on July 25th, shocked the world and shook the market.

Our "In Your Face(book)" trilogy is looking at the recent events from three different perspectives:

Part I is dedicated to risk management, the line of thinking and the path that led us all the way into the earnings, as well as shortly after. Putting it differently, it covers the scene until and including July 25th.

Present (July 26th): Part II is looking back at Facebook post earnings from a trading perspective. How ugly things were for stock (and its founder) since earnings came out. Putting it differently, it covers the scene on July 26th.

Part III, the one you are reading now, is focusing on what's next for Facebook and what's the best way to look at and/or trade the stock going forward. Putting it differently, it covers the scene as of July 27th onward.

Many people think that FB is currently a strong buy while others rather sit on the sidelines. Some view the recent events as a temporary rough period while others see the setback as a game-changer.

We are somewhere in the middle, although when we look at the short term - i.e. next six months or so - we lean toward the latter.

Recap of Previous Trade

We all know what happened to FB following the company's earnings release on July 25 and many subscribers benefited from the trading strategy we suggested ahead of earnings (as described on part I of this trilogy).

When we sold FB 07/27/2018 202.50* call and bought FB 07/27/2018 212.50 on July 12th the net credit spread we received was $4.70. Those who waited a bit longer could actually fetch an even higher credit spread than we did on a better vertical spread (since FB traded higher between July 12th to July 25th, inclusive).

Date Open High Low Close Volume Change % Jul 27, 2018 179.87 179.93 173.00 174.89 60,073,749 -0.78 % Jul 26, 2018 174.89 180.13 173.75 176.26 169,803,668 -18.96 % Jul 25, 2018 215.72 218.62 214.27 217.50 64,592,585 1.32 % Jul 24, 2018 215.11 216.20 212.60 214.67 28,468,681 1.78 % Jul 23, 2018 210.58 211.62 208.80 210.91 16,731,969 0.46 % Jul 20, 2018 208.85 211.50 208.50 209.94 16,241,508 0.89 % Jul 19, 2018 208.77 209.99 207.76 208.09 11,350,429 -0.61 % Jul 18, 2018 209.82 210.99 208.44 209.36 15,334,907 -0.30 % Jul 17, 2018 204.90 210.46 204.84 209.99 15,349,892 1.33 % Jul 16, 2018 207.50 208.72 206.84 207.23 11,078,209 -0.04 % Jul 13, 2018 207.81 208.43 206.45 207.32 11,503,401 0.19 % Jul 12, 2018 203.43 207.08 203.19 206.92 15,454,706 2.16 % Jul 11, 2018 202.22 204.50 201.75 202.54* 12,927,377 -0.49 %

*202.50 was our anchor price for the trade (i.e. the lower-end of the bear spread) based on the then-prevailing (July 11th closing) market price.

This is how a bear-call credit/vertical spread looks like:

Maximum gain is achieved when the stock trades at or below the lower-end of the spread ($202.5 in our specific case).

Maximum loss is achieved when the stock trades at or above the higher-end of the spread ($212.5 in our specific case).

The break-even point sits at a level equal to lower-end of the spread ($202.5 in our specific case) plus the net credit we got paid ($4.70 in our specific case), i.e. $207.2 = $202.5+$4.7.

Now, when FB is trading 20% lower than its pre-earnings price it's time to try and take advantage of the other side of the trade and opening a Bull-put credit spread.

First of all, it's important to ask:

Why don't we buy the stock outright?

The simple answer is combined of few parts:

1. General-ongoing view: You already know that we're cautious about the market (as a whole), especially about technology and certain FANG stocks, e.g. Netflix (NFLX).

2. Short-term view: Facebook is now suffering from a hangover that may last for a while, and may involve i) higher costs (to deal with privacy, safety and regulatory issues), ii) slower user growth, and iii) the need to be more compliant and perceived "innocent" than ever.

3. Long-term view: FB is a cash machine and this isn't going to change. The question is, therefore, what's the right valuation for the stock and based on what?

With China (FXI, MCHI) still banning Facebook from the country and taking into consideration that it will take a while for FB to recover from the recent fallout, we believe that it's time to value FB more like a value stock than as a pure growth stock. Apple (AAPL), for example, already is there.

We're pretty sure that FB would love to join the club Apple has just opened:

Calculating FAANG future multiples is a hard task, perhaps a "mission-impossible." Therefore, everything we (or any other author/analyst for that matter) writes on that regard should be taken with at least a grain of salt. Nonetheless, we must try and do our best.

As such, we built a table that supposes to bring some sense to the FB valuation, based on analyst expectations as well as on the expected growth we see for the FAANG gang, over time. We have deliberately assigned a very conservative long-term growth to Facebook - similar to the one we assigned to Apple (AAPL) - while the other members of the gang, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google-Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) benefit from more generous growth expectations/assumptions.

Source: WSJ, Author data (as of 7/29/2018)

What we try to illustrate here is that even when we are measuring i) FB like an Apple, and ii) AMZN+NFLX+GOOGL as... a usual FANG-type stock, FB appears as one of the better investments among the FAANG gang, being tied at second place with GOOGL (for itself, the most compelling FAANG pick right now!) from a long-term P/E multiple perspective.

Keep in mind that the above rough calculation assuming that AMZN keeps growing at 25%-plus over time (=next 10 years), NFLX at circa 30% and GOOGL close to 15%. On the other hand, FB is having AAPL-type of growth, i.e. a mid single-digit of only 6.3-6.4%. Yet, FB ends up being quite attractive.

What FB is lacking (compare to AAPL) then?

A dividend! While AAPL is currently paying 1.53% - already attracting dividend growth investors (" DGIs") - FB (just like AMZN, NFLX and GOOGL) doesn't pay a dividend at all. As a side note I'd say that if I'm Mark Zuckerberg (pausing for a minute to digest the idea...), I'm instating a dividend and start changing the perception of FB from a pure growth to a value stock.

To make a long story short, we believe that FB having a forward multiple of ~20 is attractive at current levels. Nonetheless, the short term may prove itself to be challenging for the company and, therefore, we maintain a cautious stance.

FB data by YCharts

Our FB Projections

Here are our projections for the next 12 months:

Worst-case scenario: Based on an EPS of $7-7.2 and a 20x multiple = $143 (~18% downside; below the current 52-week low) >>> We assign a 30% chance to this scenario.

Best-case scenario: Based on an EPS of $9 and a 26x multiple = $234 (~34% upside) >>> We assign a 10% chance to this scenario.

Reasonable scenario: Based on an EPS of $8-8.5 and a 23x multiple = $184-$196 (5%-12% upside) >>> We assign a 60% chance to this scenario.

All in all, the risk/reward potential that we come up with stands at 1.03 = $180.30/$174.89 >>> $180.30 = 30%*$143+10%*$234+60%*$190.

It's important to note that the above data is only a summary of our model, in which there are plenty more scenarios than the above-mentioned three. We tried to simplify the model so that the main message - that's a limited upside for FB - can be captured easily.

It's important to note that $180.30 is not a price target, rather an average estimation where FB may trade along the next 12 months. Putting it differently, the stock may move up or down much more than 3%, but we believe that overall this would be the average, median or anchor - whatever you wish to call it.

Furthermore, the main scenario - where we see an upside of 5%-12% - is making FB a reasonable investment. However, that's before we take into consideration the associated risks and the expected volatility. We believe that FB should offer a higher upside than this in order to compensate for the higher risk that comes along when one is investing in the stock these days.

What does this mean for us?

Buying FB outright for the short term is not of great interest for us because we see limited upside over the next 12 months. Any score below 1.1 is a non-compelling risk/reward for an outright purchase.

On the other hand, we think that the low $170s-high $160s area is proving itself to be a strong support level for the stock. Should this important key support level breaks, the door will be open for a move to low $160s.

As a matter of fact, $162 is really the first meaningful support for Facebook, based on the July 25, closing high of $217.50.

For that reason, we decided to avoid buying the stock outright. Sure thing, a bounce is possible, even up to $192! However, we believe that many additional sellers may appear before the stock can see a 10% rise without significant disruption.

What we do instead? Opening a bull-put credit (vertical) spread. This is the mirror image of the bear-call credit (vertical) spread that we executed before earnings.

Suggested Trade No. 1: Bull-Put Credit Spread

Here's the trading alert that The Wheel of FORTUNE's subscribers received on 7/27/2018:

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE, July 27th 2018

We used the 175 and 165 strikes to maximize the potential gain but you may wish to use 170 and 160 if you can get a reasonable net credit payment.

Maximum gain is achieved when the stock trades at or above the higher -end of the spread (>=$175 in this specific case) = $4.4/option (the premium we got paid).

Maximum loss is achieved when the stock trades at or above the lower-end of the spread (<=$165 in this specific case) = $5.6/option (=the $10 spread between the two strikes minus the $4.4 we got paid).

The breakeven point sits at a level equal to the higher end of the spread ($175 in this specific case) minus the net credit we got paid ($4.40 in this specific case), i.e. $170.6 = $175-$4.4.

We used the 1/18/2019 expiry date not only because we wish to take advantage of the current high volatility and rich premiums that the (Facebook) options offer but also because we believe that no matter what the next few days/weeks may bring along (up or down), it's likely that Facebook will trade around the current level or slightly above in six months (time to expiry date).

Another important factor is the lack of dividend. There's almost zero chance that the $175 PUT options will be assigned to us ahead of the expiry date. With no dividend, the $175 PUT buyer (standing against us) would act irrationally to assign these options ahead of the expiry date.

Suggested Trade No. 2: Selling a LEAP Put

We are likely to also sell LEAPS (an acronym for Long-Term Equity Anticipation Security) on FB soon. LEAPS are options with a (very) long-term expiry date, usually available on stocks with the highest trading volume and market cap.

Looking at FB 6/19/2020 puts you can see that we can sell a $160 put and make it to our worst-case scenario price.

Strike Price Bid Ask Volume Open Int 150 14.45 14 14.6 33 2,099 155 16.5 15.85 16.4 46 464 160 18.5 17.8 20.5 85 637 165 20.1 19.85 20.45 100 2,196 170 22.34 22.1 22.5 77 1,368

Truth is, we were mostly targeting the $165 put LEAP:

However, we were asking a higher premium than the 52-week high, something couldn't be met (as of yet).

We also are monitoring closely the following standard put option:

Unlike the above put LEAP option - and without revealing the exact premium we're looking to get - we would settle for much less than the 52-week high here.

Epilogue

July 26th was a horror day for Facebook, as the company made the wrong type of history.

In this Facebook trilogy, we were touching three different tenses:

Part I is focused on the past tense. In this part we presented the few weeks that led to the earnings report on July 25th. The emphasis of that part was risk management, risk/reward profile, proper positioning and detailed execution/trading.

Part II is focused on the present tense, i.e. July 26th, from a trading and market perspective: What went wrong and especially how much went wrong. Facebook has set many new records that put a dark cloud over its fantastic performance and track-record since the company went public, over six years ago.

Part III is focusing on the future. What shall investors do with the stock now? Is it prudent to buy it, and if so, what's the best way to do so? In this article we presented few alternative to buying the stock outright.

As a matter of fact, we believe that playing around Facebook with options is the better deal, from a risk/reward perspective, right now.

Having said that, we believe that Facebook is an attractive long-term investment so at some point it's likely that we will jump in. This time is almost certainly not going to fall inside 2018 but we believe that we will be FB shareholders before the company finishes cleaning up the current mess.

Author's note: If you like this article, please scroll up and follow us. In order to make the most out of following us, please make sure that you're not only following us, but also doing so at real time:

That's the only way to get notifications regarding both articles and blog posts that we publish at real time.

Blog Posts notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author at real time. In order to receive notifications regarding both articles and blog posts (such as this one) that we publish regularly at real time you must ensure that you're (not only) following us (but also doing so) at real time. In order to follow us at real time go to Author Email Alerts , where the list of all the authors you follow appear, and make sure that "get e-mail alerts" is ticked on!

The Wheel of FORTUNE monthly review for June is now available. Make sure you check it out while our free trial is still on! The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our universe (of coverage) is unlimited and we touch upon all types of asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, commodities, options and even multiple strategies. Since 3/1/18 Trapping Value is part of The Wheel of FORTUNE, so you now get two leading authors for the price of one. Take advantage of the free trial - allowing you a two-week, free of charge, first-hand experience - before you commit to the service on a longer-term basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB 165 1/18/2019 PUT & SHORT FB 1/18/2019 175 PUT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.