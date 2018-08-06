PSA Group Accomplishes What GM Failed To Do In 20 Years

Introduction

In September 2017 I wrote an article, covering last year's deal between US based General Motor (NYSE: GM) and France based PSA group (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF). In the article I ended with a bold statement, provoking some GM shareholders: “Furthermore by acknowledging the potential synergies of merging GM Europe with PSA group, GM also indirectly acknowledges its own historical mismanagement. In my opinion it puts a finger on the inherent differences between the management of GM and PSA group. PSA management is building on its long term strategy to be a significant player in the automotive industry and takes risks to get there. GM management on the other hand is looking for financial deals to please Wall Street instead of having a focus on a disciplined operational management. After all, why else would a company divest such a significant part of its company in a sector where scale matters most?” One year after the deal closure it is time to review these claims and assess both companies as investment opportunities.

The Opel/Vauxhall deal

PSA group acquired GM's entire European automotive activities at a price of 1.3 Bn. € of which 50% upfront cash and 50% in warrants. Together with BNP Paribas, the company also put 900 M. € on the table to acquire the banking activities of GM. A restructuring plan was outlined by PSA's CEO Carlos Tavares to make Opel/Vauxhall profitable again in several years. The acquirer openly communicated its ambition to obtain an operational margin of 2% in 2020 and 6% in 2026 for Opel/Vauxhall. Considering that Opel has stacked up billions of losses and would continue to do so under the reign of GM, the French manufacturer demanded a hefty risk premium. Furthermore PSA group was the only interested party for acquiring the troublesome manufacturer. A conservative DCF model yielded a net present value of 2.6 Bn. € for the business, around twice the amount PSA payed. As a result GM swallowed a monster loss of 5.3 Bn. $ on the sale of Opel/Vauxhall of which a 4.5 Bn. $ in fiscally recoverable tax assets (now transferred to PSA group) plus another 1.5 Bn. $ loss on pension obligations.

Opening Pandora's box

Only several months after the deal was finalized in July 2017 corpses started appearing on the surface. According to several inside sources, GM mislead PSA during the negotiations concerning the fleets average CO2 emissions over the coming years. GM's CEO Mary Barra stated “increasing regulatory and compliance costs" as a reason to sell its European division. She referred to the stricter European legislation bringing down the maximum CO2 emission of a fleet to 95 g CO2/km in 2020-2021 from present 130 g CO2/km. At the time of the negotiations PSA group was informed by GM that Opel would miss European emission targets slightly by 3.6 g CO2 /km kilometer. In hindsight, these numbers were over optimistic. The sales projections of the electric Ampera-E as presented by GM assumed a sales price of 10,000 € below its production cost price. Accounting for a normalized price of the Ampera-E and resulting lower sales for the model would imply missing emission targets by 6 g CO2/km. But even that number might be over optimistic according to experts in the dossier. Opel's average fleet emission was on course to miss the European emission regulation target by 10 g CO2/km. According to PSA insiders, GM has not invested the substantial amounts required to have an adequate power mix and thus grossly neglecting Opel's energy challenge. As a result Opel is now lagging 5 to 7 years on its engine line-up. GM's big plan to significantly bring down the fleet's average emission was selling cars with zero emission for a loss.

The financial impact of missing emission targets are potentially devastating. Opel produces around 1 million cars per year and fines would comprise 100 € per g CO2 per vehicle. An additional 10 g CO2/km per vehicle would ramp up to a dazzling amount of 1 Bn. € in fines per year. Following the statement of Mary Barra we can assume that this is why GM wanted to get rid of Opel so badly. After the troublesome news PSA group saw its shares under pressure and CEO Tavares tried calming investors by ensuring that Opel would meet European emission targets. It would do so by speeding up the release of a fully electric version of the Opel Corsa and the hybrid version of the Grandland-X. It also outlined an overall plan to release electric equivalents (either battery based or plug in hybrid) for 50% of PSA group's models by 2021, 80% by 2023 and 100% by 2025 based on its EMP2 and CMP platform. Nevertheless PSA's top management has openly showed its frustrations on GM's deception and spoke of pursuing a compensation of 600-800 M. € from General Motors. Behind the scenes PSA's legal team is carefully reconstructing the documentation presented by GM in the negotiation process. PSA has not launched an official claim yet, but chances are big they will do so. In the documentation of the transaction it mentions compensations if either party was being misled. If such claims would not be settled between legal teams of both parties, they would be settled with help of an arbitration panel.

An impressive turnaround

Some eye boggling numbers were released in PSA group's first half year results. Only half a year after the troubled division changed owner, the company turned a negative recurring operating margin of -2.5% in 2017 in to a margin of 5% in H1 2018. Moreover, it did so regardless of the year over year volume drop of 6%. Quite impressive and way beyond the most optimistic analyst expectations. How did Tavares manage to revive a dead sick car manufacturer?

Source: Half year results 2018 of PSA group

Not surprisingly Opel is put on a strict diet in the next decade. If we can believe CEO Tavares, fixed costs of Opel cars (already down 28%) can be reduced up to 50% comparing them to Citroen cars. Furthermore Tavares aims to reduce production costs as much as 700 € per car by 2020, which would amount in a total margin improvement of 3.5%. They also want to increase pricing power by 4% by 2020, focusing on more profitable models. Production costs could be lowered by further reducing headcounts. Their aim is to obtain a 10% wages/revenue ratio versus 13.5% today. At this point already 3700 manufacturing jobs have already been cut. Another 4000 salaries might disappear as there have been talks that PSA will sell part of its R&D resources in the Russelsheim center to a consultancy group for an amount of 500 M. €. by the end of this year. The communicated targets suggest that both financial objectives of PSA's PACE-plan (2% margin by 2020, 6% by 2026) are simply just too conservative.

A lucrative deal for PSA group

The value of Opel/Vauxhall can be reassessed taking into account recent developments and with an adjustment of the outlined savings plan until 2020:

Pricing power adding 1% margin per year Savings in production cost adding 1% per year Future fixed costs savings brought to zero (conservative)

Beyond 2020 my expectation is that:

Pricing power will increase with 0.5% per year until 2022 and 0.25% until 2026. This implies a pricing power of -2% versus its peer group in 2026 and beyond. Savings in production costs (700 € per car) will be fully implemented in 2021

Source: Author using own calculation spreadsheet using parameters explained above

In conclusion the value of Opel's operating cash flows sum up to a net present value of 8 Bn. €. Furthermore PSA group inherited tax deductible losses for a total of 4.5 Bn. $ (or 3.7 Bn. €) which can be recuperated over the course of 8 years. Such tax recuperation is estimated to hold up a net present value of an additional 2 Bn. € (see model). The model however does not account for future restructuring costs which are difficult to assess but will be highest in the next three years. Here is a snapshot of what Opel already cost to Peugeot until now:

Source: Full year results 2017 and half year results 2018 of PSA group

Over the first year there has been a net outgoing cash flow of -542 M. €. This includes all cash flows directly related to the transaction from GM. Remarkably this is less than the 650 M. € in cash that PSA had to put on the table. My conclusion is that the cards are strongly in favor of PSA group. An overview:

-542 M. € in outgoing cash over the first year (including net transaction) Potential sales gainings of 500 M. € on part of Opel's R&D activities (expected in H2 2018) Profitable operations with a net present value of 8.2 Bn. € Tax recoverable assets with a net present value of 2.0 Bn. €

How PSA group made GM's cheeks turn red

Remarkably, going forward on a 5% operating margin and adding up all of the indicated savings above would bring the margin in the range of 10% in 2020. This suggests profitability will be back at the top of the industry. Pretty impressive considering that Opel has been stacking up losses uninterruptedly since 1999 under management of GM. How is it possible that a turnaround was reached so quickly? In my opinion this pinpoints how mismanaged Opel really was. After 20 years of attempting a turnaround GM threw the towel in the ring. Finally it was happily disposing its European daughter for a proverbial penny, as if it were a toxic asset.

A double leveraged investment opportunity

GM is one of the largest players in the industry but is also a dinosaur. Compared to PSA group it has some important advantages of scale. In an industry in full transition (electrification, self-driving cars...) the biggest advantage is that GM has several times more R&D dollars to spend on future automotive technologies. But it also has disadvantages of scale. A bigger ship makes it more difficult to steer and Opel's status quo has proven that GM's top management is less dynamic. Therefore it failed to overcome challenges in the European market that required special attention. On the opposite side, PSA group has a more dynamic top management. Since the arrival of CEO Tavares the manufacturer of Peugeot, Citroën and DS has returned to profitability rather quickly. And it seems that Tavares is able to use the same medicine for Opel/Vauxhall. This provides a double leveraged investment opportunity. On one hand PSA is trading far below industry multiples because of Peugeot's weak track record and lower margins. On the other hand a further improvement in margins of both Opel and Peugeot/Citroen/DS will boost profitability in the near future. Plus PSA is trading far below industry multiples because of Peugeot's lower margins and weak track record.

