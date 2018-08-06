Facebook's Value Proposition Has Weakened

I still rate the stock as a buy, but the thesis is no longer a “slam dunk one” as before and will not be adding to my position.

Sadly for me, the thesis has changed significantly for the worse in the months since then, with the crucial bit of information troubling me being the forecast margin compression.

About 6 months ago, I referred to Facebook as the “standout large cap stock in the US market,” and had increased my position in FB to a grossly disproportionate share.

Introduction

A lot has been said about Facebook (FB) in the past two weeks, following the company’s Q2 results and earnings call and the resultant ~20% sell-off in the share price. Therefore, I am going to cut to the chase in this article and focus on the numbers. Analysts have come up with a range of different reasons and theories for the drop-off, however most of the “negative outcomes” from the Q2 results should have been fairly obvious and predictable based on the guidance of management (particularly on revenue deceleration and user growth), and in my mind, did not warrant such a drastic reaction.

From my own perspective, Facebook has outperformed my base case forecasts by a long way in terms of revenue and user growth since I started actively monitoring the company in late 2016. Margin has also consistently been better than expected and has been further boosted by low effective tax rates increasing EPS. None of this changed in Q2 2018 (well, not from my own forecasts, although Facebook did miss analyst revenue forecasts). By all indications, the company’s track record is pristine and would point to a bright and beautiful future. So why the drop-off?

The Big Problem…

Facebook’s forecast margin compression to the mid-30s (in percentage terms) over the next several years came as a huge shock to me. Facebook is a company that continues to trade at a double-digit price to sales ratios, so it absolutely needs a spectacular operating margin to justify its share price.

I had thought my forecast operating margin for Facebook for 2018 of ~43% (caused by operating expenses increasing 50-60% for the year to bolster employee count and investment in safety and security) would represent the trough in the cycle and Facebook would bounce back (margin-wise) after a year of “heavy investment.”

Instead, it is likely to continue on a material downward margin trend based on guidance provided by CFO David Wehner on the earnings call. As mentioned, I had actually forecast operating margins to go back the other way after 2018, towards operating margin achieved by Facebook in 2017 of ~49%. So, the medium-term delta on my original forecasts of operating margin versus what is now expected by the company itself, is over 10% worse! This, quite frankly, is an enormous difference.

Furthermore, when asked by an analyst whether the lower operating margin would fuel more robust revenue growth (in different words), Wehner was not exactly positive, responding as follows:

And then in terms of does that have any meaningful contribution from areas of innovation, we talked about some of the areas that we're investing in. Obviously, on the safety and security side, those are costs that are layering in that we think are the right thing to do for the business but don't necessarily have a revenue impact. So it certainly takes those into account. It also takes into account the ongoing investments we're making in the longer-term innovation work, which I don't think will necessarily have any meaningful revenue relative to the size of the business in those time frames. We're also investing in things like video, Watch and the like, which have the potential to condition tribute on the revenue side, but still relatively small in perspective of the overall business.

Not comforting words, from a financial perspective. However, there is nothing to suggest that in the longer term (i.e. 5-10 years), Facebook will not be able to improve its margins again. The company is widely regarded as one of the leaders in automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence in the world. With increased staff numbers, greater investments in "data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities," it is undoubtedly positioning itself for more meaningful long-term success. The money being spent is not going into a "black hole," metaphorically speaking.

This is why I have decided it would be imperative to revamp my financial forecasts for Facebook to analyse whether the robust returns I had expected on a base case over 10 years were still realistically achievable even with significant medium-term margin compression.

This is summarized in the below financial model.

Financial modelling

The below represents a top down analysis of the major revenue drivers of revenue based on monthly active users (“MAUs”) and average revenue per user (“ARPU”) by region, as per Facebook’s own segmental breakdown.

Source: Author Model with population stats guided by linked source

The MAU and ARPU numbers would not exactly be in sync with what Facebook reports as this would be based on the average over the course of an entire fiscal year.

However, I believe these are realistically achievable base case revenue forecasts. More importantly, this would flow into the following base case income statement and balance sheet figures.

Source: Author Model

The table reflects the operating margin compression to 34.9% in FY21 as per management guidance but then expanding back to ~43.4%, which is what I expect the operating margin to be 2018. This is a function of improved automation and AI as well as scale allowing for improved margins after that point in time. To summarise, Facebook would have the following salient metrics in FY27 on the above basis:

Revenue generation of ~$154.6bn

EBITDA of ~$79.5bn

PAT of ~$59.0bn

EPS of ~$24.63 per share

Net cash of ~$102.6bn, assuming no dividends are paid by Facebook during the forecast horizon, but rather cash is used exclusively for share buybacks

I would expect that Facebook, with such a strong balance sheet (nearly $43 per share in net cash at that point) and being a well-positioned, dominant company in its industry (social media and digital advertising), would have an exit price/earnings multiple of at least ~20x, which means a share price of $490 per share.

This would equate to an XIRR of ~11.4% from today’s share price of $177.78, which is still incredibly healthy given my expectation for an overall market growing at 5-7% in nominal USD terms. However, the financial model (and by extension, Facebook’s operating model) is reliant on material margin enhancement from FY21, which may not necessarily be forthcoming. Absent this, the IRR would greatly reduce.

Other considerations

There are of course worrying regulatory risks that may negatively impact Facebook’s business model, which cannot reasonably be understood today. This is something that will always constrain Facebook's trading multiple versus other stocks, which may trade at closer to 25x - 30x such as Visa (V) or Nike (NKE). However, there are also an array of blue-sky opportunities for the company, such as the monetization of WhatsApp (whether via payments or other means), AR/VR and usage of the business’s significant cash balances for accretive acquisitions.

Conclusion

On balance, I therefore believe the risks and upside for Facebook are broadly even and thus remain a Facebook bull based on my base expectations for an ~11.4% IRR to Dec 2027. That being said, I am currently disproportionately overweight Facebook shares and will look to tread carefully in the short and medium term.

The thesis has weakened for the company and thus no longer see it as the best “sleep-well-at-night” stock in the market. I also do not expect Facebook's share price to recover to its 52-week high levels for probably the better part of the next 18 months, which means that any prospective investors need not rush their entry into the social media giant, if my prediction is correct.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.