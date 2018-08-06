Lead Times Are A Risk, But ON Semiconductor Seems Undervalued

Lead times will eventually correct, and likely lead to a couple of weak quarters for the sector, but ON's valuation is getting pretty interesting on a long-term basis.

Can I really complain about the performance of ON Semiconductor (ON) over the past three months or on year-to-date basis when the shares are up 50% over the past year and have thumped not only the SOX, but peers like Texas Instruments (TXN), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), and STMicrolectronics (STM)? Even so, these shares haven’t done so well lately, and I believe that’s largely due to concerns that rising lead times are signaling some weak orders and weaker revenue in the not-so-distant future.

Maybe this time will be different and the industry will navigate back to more normal lead times without major order/revenue disruptions. I don’t like to count on “maybe it will be different”, though, and the awful performance of Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) highlights how unforgiving the market can be when companies go through an “adjustment phase”. ON Semiconductor shares do look undervalued and I do like the company’s long-term position in markets like auto and industrial and parts of communications and computing, but the risk of near-term turbulence is something to consider if you’re the type of investor who hates short-term pain in the pursuit of long-term gain.

A Pretty Decent Second Quarter

Like Integrated Device (IDTI), ON Semiconductor’s June quarter results were a little better than expected, but not enough to really change the fundamental notions about the stock. Moreover, worries about lead times are likely to continue looming over companies like ON, Infineon, STM, and Renesas in product areas like MOSFETs and discretes.

Revenue rose 9% from the prior year and 6% from the March quarter, with double-digit year-over-year growth in Computing (up 17%), Industrial (up 14%), and Auto (up 10%) making significant positive contributors (particularly the latter two, which make up about 60% of revenue). Consumer was up 7%, while Communications was down 3%.

Gross margin improved by 120 bp on a non-GAAP basis (and 50 bp sequentially) despite supply-chain pressures, and operating income rose 21% (and 10% sequentially) with 160 bp of margin improvement as the company continues to benefit from the Fairchild integration and ongoing shifts to higher-margin products like power management chips.

Some sell-side analysts seem to fret that increased R&D spending is limiting some of the margin leverage. While that’s true, I’d ask those who lament increased R&D spending about the existence of some sort of revenue growth fairy that grants good revenue growth to chip companies that don’t spend on R&D. Now, that said, it is perfectly valid to debate returns on R&D and R&D spending efficiency, as companies like Broadcom (AVGO) have shown that you need to spend more intelligently to get ahead in semiconductors, not just spend more.

Trends Haven’t Really Changed Much

Looking at the primary drivers and headwinds for ON Semiconductor not much has really changed relative to the prior quarter or the industry at large.

Auto sales continue to be driven by strength in ADAS image sensors, as ON benefits not only from platform wins but also increasing numbers of cameras per vehicle, as more advanced and capable ADAS systems require more cameras. ON is also continuing to benefit from ongoing strength in auto market power management, as systems like ADAS, instrument clusters, LED lighting, start-stop motors, and 48 hybrid systems, not to mention EVs themselves, all have growing power management needs, with roughly $300/car content opportunities just in EV power management.

Good growth in factory automation (as seen at Rockwell (ROK), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and many more), machine vision, and industrial power (as seen at Schneider) is continuing to help ON’s industrial demand, but it sounds as though demand growth has broadened out with better growth in areas like medical as well.

ON also continues to benefit from good demand in servers tied to the Purley cycle, with ON getting around $30 to $50 per unit of content made up of a range of products, including power management, voltage regulators, and drivers. While smartphone weakness in general continues to pull down Communications, ON is seeing some traction from uptake of wireless charging and per-device content continues to grow.

Lead Time Growth Is Another Continuing Trend, And Not A Good One

Growing lead times remain a worry across the sector, with industry-wide lead times now around 14 weeks (just below the prior peak) and ON not too far behind. MOSFT lead times have gotten pretty ugly (up about 4 weeks qoq to around 24 weeks overall) and discrete lead times are around 20 weeks too.

ON management acknowledged the extended lead times across the sector, but doesn’t believe the company is seeing double-ordering. Double-ordering can cause havoc in supply chains, leading to over-production, cancellations, higher inventories, and less efficient production schedules, and both chip companies and distributors have invested meaningful resources in supply chain management systems that help flag double-ordering. Companies, including ON, are adding capacity that should help ease the supply constraints that are causing double-ordering, but the risk remains that once demand tapers off and/or supply catches up, there will be an abrupt correction in orders that shrinks lead times but also leads to a few ugly quarters of weaker book-to-bills, lower revenue, and weaker margins.

The Opportunity

Long term, I like the strategic decisions that ON management is making. Investments into areas like silicon carbide, advanced power management, and advanced image sensing all look reasonable to me, and ON is well-placed to take advantage of the growing electrification and automation of cars and factories, as well as a few other trends like data center expansion (Purley servers) and rapid/wireless phone charging.

ON also continues to be willing to use select M&A to improve its offerings. Fairchild was a big swing that has worked out well for the company, and ON more recently made a much smaller acquisition of SensL – a small image sensor company with expertise in SPADs and photomultipliers that will improve the company’s portfolio for LiDAR and medical imaging.

I still think 3% is a good long-term revenue growth estimate for ON, and I still see mid-single-digit growth potential for FCF, but both of those numbers are creeping up in my models as ON delivers good results in its Auto and Industrial businesses. ON shares actually look a little undervalued in my discounted cash flow model, and that’s rare enough today to make me wonder what I’m missing or overestimating.

The Bottom Line

ON shares likewise look too cheap on a forward EV/revenue basis, even allowing that ON’s operating margins aren’t all that exciting. I believe at least some of this undervaluation is due to the overhang and worry created by expanding lead times, but also perhaps some anxiety about the near-term outlook for auto build rates, factory investment, and ON’s margin leverage. Although I think the risks related to lead time-driven earnings volatility are real, the long-term potential here is starting to look pretty interesting.

