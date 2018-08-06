What To Watch For From The Andersons In Its Q2 Earnings

The outlook for some, but not all, of its segments has improved since Q1, and the Q2 earnings report will provide indications about whether these expectations will remain strong.

Diversified agricultural firm The Andersons (ANDE) reports its Q2 earnings this week. While the company's share price has experienced some volatility in recent months, it has strongly outperformed the share prices of ethanol-producing peers Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) (see figure). The Andersons largely underperformed those peers between 2014 and 2017 as low fuel prices and relatively low crop production offset the benefits provided by its diversified position in the ag sector. Circumstances have changed this year, however. While the U.S. ethanol sector has been beset by the double impact of the White House's decision to weaken the country's ethanol blending mandate while simultaneously starting a trade war with major ethanol importers abroad, its diversified operations have protected the company's share price. Investors can expect the Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call to provide important indications as to whether or not this insulating effect will continue in Q3 and Q4.

ANDE data by YCharts

The Andersons operates four major segments: Grain, which largely consists of off-site harvested grain capacity; Ethanol, which converts corn to fuel ethanol and DDGS; Plant Nutrient, which provides nutrients for cropland and managed recreational land; and Rail, which handles railcar leasing, repair, and fabrication. The four segments do share some similarities given the close relationship between the Grain, Ethanol, and Plant Nutrient operations in particular (good planting seasons benefit all three as large grain volumes create nutrients and storage demand while reducing the Ethanol segment's feedstock costs), but they are distinct enough to provide the company with some diversification.

The Rail segment has been the company's largest source of EBITDA in recent quarters. While the segment experienced a downturn in 2015 and 2016 due to a national shift away from coal, which is transported via rail, toward natural gas, which instead utilizes pipelines, the strong national economic growth that has occurred in recent quarters and large crop harvests of recent years have caused North American rail traffic to steadily increase (see figure). Coal shipments continue to be weak but this impact has been more than offset by growth in other sectors, especially petroleum. This caused The Andersons to record a utilization rate in its Rail segment for Q1 2018 of 87.9% versus 83.6% YoY. The segment's EBITDA grew modestly over the same period as a result despite the presence of a new revenue recognition rule that made Q1 2017 look more favorable than Q1 2018.

North American Rail Traffic data by YCharts

Management's outlook for the Rail segment in the rest of 2018 will be especially important to the company's investors given that segment's strong contribution to consolidated EBITDA. Petroleum and petroleum products have boosted national rail traffic over the last year, but the presence of higher fuel prices in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017 could make this increase a temporary one if consumers respond by driving less. Likewise, while corn and soybean prices are higher than they were a year ago, resulting in large plantings of both earlier this year, they have declined since May/June in the face of new trade restrictions by major importers (especially of soybeans)(see figure). Reduced soybean exports could adversely impact railcar demand, for example.

US Soybean Price (per mt) data by YCharts

Recent conditions for the ethanol segment have been comparatively mixed, and investors will want to watch the Q2 earnings for any signs that conditions are developing favorably for ethanol producers after several quarters of uncertainty. In Q1 The Andersons reported that the outlook was finally improving "thanks to strong exports and solid domestic demand", which had the effect of reducing ethanol stocks near the end of the quarter (see figure). That reduction was short-lived, however, and following an unprecedented Q2 rebound, stocks remain high compared to previous years. This has kept ethanol operating margins low despite the rising petroleum price. The Ethanol segment's income attributable to the company was virtually unchanged in Q1 2018 compared to Q1 2017, and a weakening of domestic demand and expected reduction of export volumes could limit the segment's contributions to the company's earnings in the rest of the year.

US Fuel Ethanol Stocks data by YCharts

Finally, the performance of the Grain and Plant Nutrient segments have been affected by common factors of late, to which investors will want to look to determine how conditions are developing for the rest of the year. Crop growing conditions were weak at the beginning of the year due to cold and wet early planting periods across much of the Corn Belt, to which management attributed a large Q1 2018 YoY reduction to the Plant Nutrient segment's EBITDA. These conditions also threatened to hurt harvest volumes later in the year, reducing demand for the Grain segment's services. Fortunately conditions improved drastically in May, resulting in solid plantings of corn, soybeans, and wheat (see figure).

US Corn Acres Planted data by YCharts

The Q2 earnings report will provide important information to investors regarding whether or not the improvement to planting conditions occurred too late to improve the Plant Nutrient segment's outlook. Management stated in the Q1 earnings report that the poor planting conditions then present had narrowed the fertilizer application window, so investors can expect the Q2 earnings report to provide additional detail about how nutrient demand rebounded when conditions ultimately improved.

As mentioned above, the improved conditions contributed to the decline of corn and soybean prices that has occurred since late spring. Also driving that decline has been the decision by China to impose heavy import tariffs on U.S. soybeans in response to the White House's moves to restrict trade with the country. Reduced demand for soybeans has coincided with a parallel decision by the White House to weaken domestic demand for corn ethanol, and corn and soybean prices are both trading near decade lows (see figure) despite a recent rally.

Much can change between now and the harvest later this year that will potentially impact the Grain segment's operations, including the presence of worsening drought conditions across much of the Midwest. Investors will want to examine the Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call for any indications that crop yields are being adversely affected by recent weather, as a poor harvest would negatively impact the Grain segment's operations by reducing storage demand and sales volumes. The company's share price fell by 30% in the summer of 2012 after that year's initially-strong harvest expectation rapidly deteriorated as severe drought conditions took hold in July and August, for example, as lower volumes and higher prices hurt the Grain and Ethanol segments alike.

US Corn Farm Price Received data by YCharts

The share price of The Andersons has largely avoided the downturn that has beset ethanol producers so far in 2018 thanks to the company's diversified operations. Initial expectations have improved for the Plant Nutrient and Grain segments since the release of the Q1 earnings report while the Rail segment's outlook has remained strong, offsetting worsening expectations for the Ethanol segment. That said, there are a few clouds on the horizon for the Grain segment and it is possible that the poor conditions that prevailed at the beginning of this year's planting season had a persistent negative impact on the Plant Nutrient segment's performance in the first half of the year. The Q2 earnings report and earnings call will do much to help investors determine if The Andersons is likely to continue outperforming its less-diversified peers in the second half of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.