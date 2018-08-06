BioDelivery Sciences: Buy The Dip

Net loss should continue to shrink. On the other hand the strengthened cash balance may be put to use to in-license new assets or effect a bolt-on acquisition.

Earnings will be reported on August 9th and I expect encouraging growth in sales (much like we saw in the first quarter).

At one point the stock rose by more than 75% since my article was published in mid-May. July´s pullback in the biotech sector has caused a considerable dip.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) at one point rose by more than 75% after my mid-May article pointed out its viability as a turnaround play at 52-week lows.

With recent volatility in the biotech sector, the resulting pullback appears a prime opportunity to initiate to or add to positions.

Chart

Figure 1: BDSI daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: BDSI 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock´s decline until its bottom in May with the resulting run-up after as the financing overhang was cleared. July´s correction in the biotech sector is definitely reflected as well. In the second chart (15 minute), we can see positive price action as the stock attempts to bounce. Furthermore, this is even more significant as it is coming on a day where the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) is down around 1.5%.

Overview

In my follow-up article, I noted the following keys to the bullish thesis:

A significant green flag was identified with the appointment of Herm Cukier as CEO (most recently served as senior vice president at Allergan (NYSE:AGN)).

Management´s targeted sales strategy (including augmenting the number of sales representatives from 65 to 85 and regional sales managers from 5 to 9) continued to pay off handsomely. This was reflected in first quarter 2018 total revenue growth of 19% mainly due to BELBUCA prescription sales growth (reaching its highest point so far exceeding 10,000 in March).

I also noted that recent managed care contracts (CVS/Caremark, Human, etc.) are starting to have an effect and there's always the chance that they receive a boost from legislation which discourages treatment options with higher potential for abuse.

Institutional positioning and involvement was another green flag, with Broadfin Capital amassing a 7.3% stake along with getting managing partner Kevin Kotler appointed to the board of directors along with two other pharma veterans chosen by Broadfin. The resulting financing ($50 million worth of Series B Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock) with participation from other noteworthy institutional investors cleared a key overhang.

While simply speculation at this point, I also pointed out that new directors Todd Davis and Peter Greenleaf have extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions, which should come in handy with in-licensing assets or acquiring firms in the pain space.

Readers are well aware that I prefer to capitalize on well-established themes in the market, in this case "opioid dependence" (a condition that more than 2.5 million people in the United States live with). As the leading cause of accidental death in the country, this area continues to receive increasing amounts of attention in the media as well.

Figure 3: Alarming trend in drug overdose death and related to opioids in particular (Source: William Blair presentation)

I continue to believe that this story is in its early innings and I'm looking forward to revisiting prior to earnings.

Recent Developments

While there hasn´t been much in the way of news since my last article, noteworthy analyst praise (which appears to have been forgotten) is worth highlighting:

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat said weekly prescription data through June 29 shows Belbuca trends are accelerating and prescription volumes are making new highs, with Q2 Belbuca sales trending to approximately $10.4M, topping the $9.8M consensus forecast. Belbuca's implied annualized run-rate of nearly $48M at the half-way point of the year compares favorably to the 2018 consensus of about $41M, added Livnat.

While I always tell readers to take analyst actions with a grain of skepticism, when a well-reasoned thesis is given I consider it a decent green flag (one of several we've found with this story and outlined above).

In my prior piece I also stated my expectations of continued outperformance on the sales front, reminding readers that at one point a few years back BELBUCA peak sales were thought to be able to exceed $400 million. I went further to state that as a Schedule III opioid BELBUCA has lower abuse and addiction potential as compared to Schedule II opioids. This differentiation is likely aiding the growth we're seeing. Before I stated that $150 million to $200 million is likely a more realistic target at this point (on the conservative end as always). If the second half of 2018 continues to exceed expectations, perhaps that upper end of the range is attainable.

Another bit of news (and green flag) was the strengthening of the management team via the appointment of Thomas B. Smith, MD, FAAFP, as Chief Medical Officer (has 30 years of prior experience in pain management field including serving as CMO at several pain firms and delivering over 150 presentations related to the field).

CEO Herm Cukier had the following remarks to add (my emphasis in bold):

We are thrilled to have Tom join BDSI at this important time of significant growth for our organization. Dr. Smith’s depth of industry experience and intimate knowledge of the pain space, including strong relationships with KOLs and leading policy institutions, will be extremely valuable as we continue to build our medical programs in support of our products. His extensive expertise makes him uniquely suited to help us realize our near- and long-term goals and we are confident that he will be a great addition to the BDSI management team.

As has been pointed out prior the company´s financials are in a much better state after the $50 million financing (plus last reported cash balance of $12.1 million). Consider that first quarter net loss came in at $10.6 million (down from $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017) and should trend in the right direction as sales accelerate. Likewise, operating expenses for the first quarter fell to $16 million (from $21.6 million). On the other hand, if management does spend significant cash to in-license another asset, that could affect the equation and estimated time until another financing is needed as well.

As for future catalysts of note, the next earnings date is August 9th at 4:30 pm Eastern. While I expect continued (accelerating) revenue growth, I believe investors here will need to patiently hold their positions and pay close attention to management's guidance as the story plays out over the medium term (next year or so).

Figure 4: Encouraging monthly prescription growth so far (Source: William Blair presentation).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it appears that the temporary dip is more likely a product of recent volatility in the biotech sector than company specific factors.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest utilizing recent weakness to scoop up shares (adding to stakes or initiating pilot positions).

Further dilution at some point down the line is always possible but not expected in the near term. If the company decides to in-license a new asset or acquire another firm, the potential to overpay also is a significant risk. Concentration mainly on a single asset also is a concern.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

Additionally, as of August I am now sharing new ideas that pop up on my radar (which could make their way into public articles) in ROTY Live Chat first.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.