The Calm Before The Storm?

As today’s headline suggests, some believe that the lethargic behavior of the major averages in recent weeks, coupled with the latest setback of the high-flying growth stocks, is a portent for trouble ahead. Lower trading volumes associated with the “summer doldrums” of August in most years is another reason why some investors fear the bears will have an easy time regaining control of the market. But as I’ll explain here, there is ample proof that the bulls are still in control of the market’s interim trend and that the bears will once again go away disappointed when summer is over.

In what is arguably the most alarming aspect of the current environment, some of the biggest growth names, including some high-flying FAANGs, have recently taken share price hits. Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) were among the high-profile casualties which have incurred Wall Street’s displeasure. Consequently, the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) tumbled in the first week of August from its yearly high after several high-profile earnings disappointments. The sharp pullback resulted in RLG testing its widely-followed 50-day moving average for the first time since June (below).

Source: BigCharts

Fortunately for the bulls, the 50-day MA remained intact during the latest decline and RLG recovered some of its losses by the end of the week. Yet the fact that several big e-commerce names are still well below their recent highs has been cause for concern among some investors. There is a growing belief that danger still lurks behind the corner for the growth stocks as well as the broad market. In light of these concerns, it's fair to ask "do the bulls have reason to fear an August market panic?"

While there’s always the chance for a volatility event during earnings season, and especially in view of the low trading volume environment typical of August, the recent weight of evidence tells us that the market will most likely emerge from August relatively unscathed. The evidence we'll review here also suggests that the stock market will eventually continue its upward trend and even go on to make new highs in the coming months.

Consider for example the remarkable trend of strong breadth readings on the Big Board lately. Despite the choppiness of the latest earnings season, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line has made new highs recently and this bodes well for the stock market’s near-term outlook. Typically, leadership in the A-D line has preceded moves higher in the major averages within a few weeks. It’s rare indeed for market breadth to be trending higher when the market is about to sell off. This is one very good reason for believing that there won't be an August storm this year.

Source: WSJ

The indicator I favor the most in terms of gauging the stock market’s overall strength is shown below. This graph highlights the NYSE 52-week new highs-new lows indicator, shown on a daily cumulative basis. When this indicator is rising it provides the best possible confirmation that the net incremental demand for equities is also rising. From this observation, we can infer that stock prices will most likely continue to rise as well since a rising new high-new low trend assumes a rising path of least resistance for equities. Only if this particular indicator was trending lower would we seriously entertain the notion that an August panic was in the cards.

Source: WSJ

Another way of measuring the market’s incremental demand is to look at the percentage of S&P 500 stocks that are at 100-day highs minus lows. This provides another indication of whether the market’s latest rally attempt is backed by a sufficient amount of demand, or whether it’s simply the result of traders pushing a small number of market-moving stocks higher. As the following graph shows, the 5-day average of the 100-day highs minus lows for S&P 500 stocks is currently at 32.20, which is above the mean of 26.77. Although the 100-day highs-lows metric hasn’t kept pace with the SPX price line, the lag hasn’t been sufficiently pronounced to raise any undue concerns for the market’s underlying health.

Source: Index Indicators

Now let’s examine a historical rhythm which suggests that while the coming month might be a bit shaky for some sectors, the remainder of the year should be mostly benign for the overall stock market. Consider that the stock market finished the month of July higher, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) continuing its four-month winning streak. Meanwhile the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has risen 6.2% to date this year.

According to an article by Sue Chang of MarketWatch, however, the stock market has also done something it hasn’t done in 60 years which is potentially bullish. Chang reported Raymond James’ chief investment strategist Jeffrey Saut’s observation that when the equity market is higher in April, May, June and July of midterm election years, stocks have historically finished higher for the year. Chang, quoting Saut, wrote:

The history of midterm election years is that stocks become dicey in August, but tend to rally as we approach the midterm elections...Also worth a mention is that going back decades shows that when the stock market is up in April, May, June and July in midterm election years, in the two years that has happened (1954 and 1958), after an August Angst moment, stocks have finished the year stronger.”

Turning our attention to the market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend, most major averages are still in an upward trajectory. I note that my immediate-term trend indicator, which is comprised of six major indices (Dow, SPX, NDX, NYA, MID, and RUT), was bullish at the end of last week. A positive trend reading in this indicator occurs when most of the six indices are above their 15-day moving averages at the end of each week. This admittedly doesn’t have any forecasting value for the coming week, but when combined with the internal indicators mentioned above, it does present a picture of overall firmness for the near term outlook. Of the six major indices mentioned here, only the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) failed to finish last week above its 15-day MA. So while there is still the possibility of an “August Angst” moment mentioned by Saut above, the odds still favor the uptrend remaining intact.

Something which will be worthwhile to watch in the coming days is the behavior of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA). Many analysts consider the NYA to be the best barometer for the overall stock market trend since it encompasses the entirety of the NYSE stock universe. It has been a little troubling to me that the NYA has spent much of this year in a narrow, lateral trading range while other major averages have fared much better since the February panic low. One reason for the NYA’s lagging performance has been the drag exerted by stocks and ADRs with overseas exposure (mainly China and emerging markets). These stocks have obviously underperformed in recent months and have acted as a major drag on this index.

Source: BigCharts

You may notice in the above graph, however, that the NYA is finally showing signs of life and since May has slowly established a pattern of higher lows and highs. This has the makings of a new intermediate-term (3-9 month) rising trend, although it hasn’t yet been formally confirmed. What would confirm a new interim uptrend for the NYSE Composite? A decisive breakout above the pivotal 13,000 level shown in the above graph would do it, as it would be an undeniable show of strength for the bulls and would presumably result in some short covering among the emerging market and China ADRs. This in turn would serve as fuel for additional gains in the NYA. At any rate, a breakout above the 13,000 level in the NYSE Composite would be good news for the U.S. broad market since the strongest bull markets have always been confirmed by strength in the NYA.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain intermediate-to-longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. These include the retail sector and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the present overheated market condition). I also recommend the raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.