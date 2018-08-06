China's Yuan Policy Could Prove Pivotal For Gold

A late-week show of strength wasn’t enough for gold to reverse its immediate downward trend. And despite a pullback in the U.S. dollar, there are still more near-term negative than positive factors for gold. In today’s comments we’ll look at current landscape for the metal and how a new Chinese central bank policy may end up being the catalyst gold needs to at least stop the bleeding for a while.

Last week was a bad one for gold by all accounts, but there was at least a ray of hope for the metal at week’s end. After hitting its lowest level in almost 17 months, the yellow metal rebounded on Friday with a 1 percent rise for the day. Gold was buoyed by a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report, which pushed the dollar lower. Also helping gold was a Chinese central bank action which lifted the yuan.

After hitting a 2-month high against several major currencies and a 14-month high against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) finished last week on a down note. The lower dollar was the result of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics which showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July. Yet gold has still been lower in seven of the last eight weeks and still hasn’t confirmed an immediate-term bottom, a point we’ll discuss in this commentary.

In a recent commentary I mentioned the connection between a weak Chinese yuan, the strong U.S. dollar and the weak gold price. It’s worth noting that last Friday, China’s currency reversed a weak opening session to close higher for the day after the People’s Bank of China acted to curtail short selling of the yuan. According to an Aug. 3 Business Insider article, China is now requiring currency speculators to place reserves equal to 20 percent of their positions to trade some foreign currency forward contracts. This in turn has made it expensive to sell short the yuan. The yuan has lost 7 percent in the last two months while the U.S. dollar has gained; gold’s currency component has accordingly suffered the consequences.

The yuan’s weakness this year is deeply significant from both a political and economic perspective. As Chief White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow has observed, some of the yuan’s decline undoubtedly represents money leaving the country. Current weakness does in fact reflect on a nation’s economic strength, or lack thereof, so Kudlow’s statement that China’s economy could soon be “in a heap of trouble” isn’t without some foundation.

A weak Chinese currency, which stands in marked contrast to the U.S. dollar’s strength, could certainly be taken as a sign that money is leaving that country and is moving into less volatile safe havens than gold. Thus, to some extent, it can be said that what bodes ill for China’s economy is bad for gold. This is why the Chinese central bank’s attempt at reversing the yuan’s downward trend is so critical for the near-term gold price outlook.

As potentially significant as the Chinese central bank’s yuan policy is, the yuan currency is still in a confirmed downward trend as evinced by the following graph, the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which can be used as a yuan proxy, is just barely above its yearly low and remains under its 15-day moving average as of this writing. The graph below also compares the yuan ETF with the gold futures price. As you can see, yuan weakness has coincided with gold weakness all year. A reversal of the yuan’s downward trend would accordingly bode well for the gold price, as previously mentioned.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) remains in a confirmed rising trend despite Friday’s minor setback. Although DXY reversed an intraday rally on Aug. 3, it still managed to close the latest week above both its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. The latter is one of the most widely watched trend lines by individual traders and institutional investors alike, and as long as DXY remains above the 50-day MA the dollar’s interim trend is regarded as being bullish. A rising dollar trend will act as a major headwind against both gold and the yuan. Ongoing trade war fears between the U.S. and China are the primary reason for this development.

Source: BigCharts

Also still weighing on the minds of investors is an Aug. 2 report from the World Gold Council (WGC) which reported global demand for the metal declined 6 percent in the first six months of 2018 to the lowest in the last nine years. Gold investors who employ a fundamentally-based approach to the metal are understandably concerned by the WGC’s latest findings.

Turning our attention to the ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) remains in a confirmed immediate-term downtrend as of Aug. 3. Shown here is the daily IAU graph in relation to its 15-day moving average, which is my preferred identifier of the strength and direction of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. As I’ve continually emphasized in this report, as long as IAU remains under the 15-day MA the gold bears continue to enjoy an advantage over the bulls and should be assumed to have control over the trend.

Source: BigCharts

In view of everything discussed here, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.