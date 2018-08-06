Hui Ying Downsizes IPO Ambitions

HYJF is growing topline revenues and has positive earnings but management has high valuation expectations.

The company operates an online peer-to-peer marketplace in China which matches borrowers with lenders.

Hui Ying Financial has reduced its proposed U.S. IPO offering, from 6.8 million shares to 5.55 million shares of common stock.

Quick Take

Hui Ying Financial (HYJF) intends to raise $32.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online peer-to-peer lending marketplace and related services platform.

While HYJF has downsized the number of shares in the IPO, its valuation assumptions have remained the same even as direct competitor PPDAI (PPDF) has dropped comparably.

Also, at press time, the company’s website was down.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based HYJF was founded in 2013 and incorporated in 2014 in the state of Nevada and provides a China-based online portal that matches people and groups with capital (Investors) with individual and small business borrowers.

Executive management is headed by Chairman and CEO Bodang Liu, who has previously held positions within various financial services firm in Beijing.

Below is an HYJF graphic indicating its place in the lending ecosystem,

(Source: HYJF)

The company’s revenue model is as follows,

…charge borrowers a service fee between 1.5% and 3% of the loan amount depending on the term of the loan. Additionally, we charge a 0.3% monthly maintenance fee of the loan amount on active accounts ( i.e. accounts with outstanding loans). In addition, in June 2017 we engaged qualified non-banking financial institution to provide entrusted loans to SMEs.

HYJF's majority stockholder is Chairman and CEO Bodang Liu (93.25% pre-IPO), individually and through his investment entities Avis Genesis and Manor Goldie.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 Research and Markets research report, the global peer-to-peer lending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.06% from 2016 to 2020.

A primary driver of growth is forecasted to be small business lending, an area that HYJF is focusing more of its efforts on in recent periods.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar online financing sources include:

(Source: Crowdfund Insider)

The Chinese online financing market has been characterized by a proliferation of over 4,000 marketplaces, although some observers and market participants foresee a rapid consolidation as a few leading firms reach critical mass and market visibility.

Financial Performance

HYJF’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant top-line revenue growth – 88% YoY growth in 2017 vs. 100% 2016/2015

Growing operating margin – 52% in Q1 2018

Increased cash flow from operations - $24 million in 2017

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: HYJF S-1/A)

IPO Details

HYJF now intends to sell 5.55 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.85 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $32.5 million.

The company’s stock is currently traded on the OTCQB under the symbol (OTCPK:SFHD).

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $465 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and did not provide any meaningful details on those purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are The Benchmark Company and Cuttone & Co.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.