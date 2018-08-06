Expeditors International Of Washington Could Jump Even Higher After Earnings

International freight and logistics firm Expeditors International of Washington (Nasdaq: EXPD) is scheduled to announce earnings before the market opens on Tuesday. The company has been on a tremendous run lately and has gained 19% since the beginning of the year. Despite the fact that it has outperformed the market by a wide margin and the fact that it has great fundamentals, there is a considerable amount of pessimism toward the stock ahead of the earnings report.

Before we delve in to the analysis, let’s look at what Expeditors International of Washington does. The company provides logistics services in North and South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers airfreight services, ocean freight services, warehousing and distribution services, and customs clearance assistance. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and was founded in 1979.

From a fundamental perspective, Expeditors has seen modest earnings and sales growth over the last three years. Earnings have grown by 5% while sales have grown by only 1%. However, in the last quarter earnings grew by 51% and sales grew by 20%. Analysts expect sales to grow by 13.8% for 2018 as a whole and they expect earnings to grow by 28.2%. As for the management efficiency measurements, the return on equity is at 23.5%. The profit margin is at 10.4% and the operating margin is at 10.3%.

Analysts Expect Great Growth, But Aren’t Rating EXPD As A Buy

I found it very interesting that analysts expect such great earnings and sales growth for 2018, but meanwhile the overall analysts’ ratings don’t reflect the same level of optimism. There are 15 analysts covering the stock and only two rank the stock as a “buy”. Another 10 rank the stock as a “hold” and three rank the stock as a “sell”.

Yet another sign of pessimism toward the stock is the short interest. The current short interest ratio comes in at 6.27. Not only is the ratio high, the number has increased in recent months. The ratio was at 4.24 on May 15 and 5.25 on June 29.

One more sentiment indicator that reflects a pessimistic tone towards Expeditors is the option open interest. Looking at the front two months of open interest, there are 3,904 puts open and 1,614 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 2.42 and that is incredibly high for a stock that has been performing as well as Expeditors has. The total open interest isn’t all that high compared to the daily trading volume, but it reflects bearish sentiment from the options crowd.

A Breakout From a Trend Channel

Expeditors had been trending higher in a relatively tight trend channel from March of 2016 through March of this year, but then the stock broke above the upper rail of the channel. After the breakout, the stock did pullback slightly and that brought the stock back down to the upper rail of the channel where it seemed to act as support. At the time the stock hit the upper rail, it was also hitting its 13-week moving average. It has since reversed and is close to the all-time high.

The one thing that concerns me about the stock are the overbought/oversold indicators. Both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings are close to overbought territory after the four-week rally.

There are essentially two schools of thought on buying stocks. Some investors like to buy stocks that are already moving up and believe in the momentum. Others believe in a normal distribution type of environment and look to buy when the stock has retreated or moved sideways. I normally prefer a normal distribution type of trade, but I’m not sure that we will see a retreat from Expeditors International of Washington after its earnings report. The sentiment toward the stock is so bearish that it makes me believe the stock is far more likely to gap higher than to drop.

I would look to acquire the stock ahead of the report and if you are an options trader, I would look to purchase calls ahead of the report. Even the in-the-money calls aren’t all that expensive, giving us yet another reflection of bearish sentiment. As of the close on Friday, the September 75-strike calls are $4.00 on the asking price with the stock at $76.57. This means you are paying 58% for the time premium with 48 days until expiration. For these options to double, you would only need a gain of 8.4%

