A Trillion Dollar Company That's Still Undervalued

Quarterly Overview

Apple (AAPL) posted FQ3 revenue of $53.2 billion, topping consensus estimates by $870 million. Revenue also eclipsed my estimate of $51.8 billion, with the beat driven by strength from the iPhone, services, and wearables. Operating income was $12.6 billion, ahead of my estimate by $500 million, buoyed by higher revenue, cost improvements, and positive foreign exchange impact. iPhone ASP of $724 exceeded consensus of $694, likely attributable to outsized contribution from the iPhone X. The midpoint of revenue guidance for FQ4 is ahead of consensus, and the current generation iPhone lineup (iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8) appear to be harbingers of incremental customer acquisition and further penetration into the overall Apple ecosystem. With record Services revenue, 60% growth in the Wearables segment, rebounding iPad unit growth momentum, and a healthy underlying iPhone segment, Apple continues its upward march past $1 trillion in market value. Combined with ongoing capital allocation tailwinds from a $100 billion share repurchase program, I continue to view Apple shares as attractive and maintain my BUY rating with a 12-month target price of $243, implying 16.8% upside.

Driven by double-digit growth in the active install base, Apple sold 41.3 million iPhone units, up 0.7% y/y, short of consensus at 42 million and my estimate of 42.6 million. Total iPhone revenue was $29.9 billion, up 20.4% y/y, exceeding my revenue estimate of $28.3 billion. Apple noted the top three selling phones in China were iPhone, being led by the iPhone X, augmenting a 19.3% y/y revenue growth rate in the region. Management also ended the quarter toward the lower end of their 5- to 7-week range for iPhone channel inventory, with a reduction of 3.5 million units. IDC estimates that Apple gained smartphone market share with a 0.3% y/y increase and has a total market share of 12.1%.

With the top three selling phones in urban China being iPhones, helping to propel Apple to its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in China, underlying iPhone health looks strong. The iPhone vertical continues to be the most important driver for the company in the short term, in my opinion being the launching point for new customers to the brand and the selling point for existing customers to become further entrenched in the ecosystem. I forecast iPhone revenue of $33.4 billion in FQ4, up 16% y/y, on units of 47.1 million sold, up 1% y/y.

Services Goal on Track

Record services results were driven by double-digit growth in the overall active install base. Services revenue of $9.5 billion, up 31.4% y/y, bested my estimate of $9 billion. Services revenue came in-line with consensus of $9.2 billion. Management noted the number of paid subscriptions across services passed 300 million at the end of the quarter, up more than 60% in the past year. iCloud storage revenue was up over 50% y/y, a record high, and Apple Music now has over 50 million total subscribers paid + free. Apple Pay had over 1 billion transactions last quarter, completing more total transactions than Square and more mobile transactions than PayPal. Apple Pay is currently available in 24 markets with an expansion to Germany later in the year, in addition to merchant launches in CVS and 7/11 in the fall. Services is continuing its uphill climb as Apple diversifies away from reliance on iPhone sales. Management reiterated their progress in being on track to double its 2016 service revenue by 2020, and I continue to believe few headwinds exist that will prohibit them from achieving such. I estimate Apple will generate Service revenue of $11 billion in FQ4, up 30% y/y.

iPad revenue was $4.7 billion, down 4.6% y/y, on units of 11.5 million, ahead of consensus by 300,000 units. iPad revenue was impacted due to the prior year's intro of new iPad Pro models resulting in mix shift affecting ASPs. For the fifth straight quarter, however, iPad unit sales increased, with nearly half of the purchases coming from new customers. The iPad saw notable strength in China and the rest of Asia Pacific, with unit sales up double digits. According to NPD, Apple has 60% of the U.S. tablet market, up from 51% a year ago. A rumored feature of the next generation iPad Pro, FaceID, could be the signature selling point that could continue to boost unit sales in F2019. I forecast iPad revenue of $5.1 billion in FQ4, up 6% y/y, on units of 10.4 million, up 1% y/y. Mac generated revenue of $5.3 billion in revenue, down 4.7% y/y, short of my revenue estimate at $5.8 billion, on units of 3.7 million, down 13.3% y/y. Mac saw double-digit growth in the active install base with outperformance in emerging markets. 60% of Mac purchases in the quarter also came from new customers, and Apple continues to make inroads into the enterprise market with Mac. Management mentioned on the call that the majority of Salesforce's 35,000 employees are using Macs, and macOS Mojave could drive incremental Mac sales in the short term. I estimate Mac revenue of $7.7 billion in FQ4, up 7.5% y/y, on units of 5.6 million, up 4.5% y/y.

Other Products revenue was $3.7 billion, surpassing my estimate of $3.3 billion. Wearables, consisting of Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats was up over 60% y/y, with wearables surpassing $10 billion in revenue over the last four quarters. Apple Watch achieved a mid-40s% growth rate and a record quarter. HomePod also expanded in Canada, France, and Germany. In addition, Apple's content partnership with Oprah highlights what I believe will be Apple's continued effort to gain penetration in the home space via television, boosting the growth of Apple TV. In FQ4, I project Other Products revenue will be $3.6 billion, up 14% y/y.

Still an Inexpensive Apple to Bite

Management repurchased $20 billion worth of stock this quarter and I reiterate my belief that while acquisition outside of tech could certainly happen, Apple is less likely to pursue significant M&A than creating value for shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The savings from tax reform create an opportunity for capital deployment, and the odds are minimal that Apple increases its dividend meaningfully to an annualized yield of 4-5%. Share repurchases provide the company more flexibility in timing, and Apple will likely go that route, especially as the company continues to trade at a notable discount to the S&P 500 on an earnings basis. Share repurchases are a fundamental reason to be long Apple when looking at them in combination with a strong and healthy underlying core business. For FQ4, I estimate Apple will generate total revenue of $61 billion, up 16.1% y/y, and operating income of $15.5 billion, up 18.6% y/y.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. If the iPhone loses popularity with consumers, this would materially impact Apple's business. If the United States gets into a tariff battle with foreign nations, Apple may be adversely affected, as the company is currently evaluating any impact per FQ3 '18 call. As Apple seeks to put repatriated cash to work, it may seek to acquire companies outside of its core competency and/or overpay, creating acquisition risk. With increasing capital returns a priority, failure to invest in Apple's core operations could jeopardize future cash returns to shareholders.

Valuation

For F2018, I estimate Apple will generate $263.7 billion in sales, up 15% y/y, led by the iPhone X and 8 models, with operating income of $70.3 billion, up 14.7% y/y, due to higher revenue and increased average selling prices driven by the iPhone X. Apple trades at 17.6x F2018E EPS, 16.7x F2018E free cash flow, and 15.6x F2018E operating income. Assigning a blended multiple of 20x F2018 EPS, 20x F2018E free cash flow and 18x F2018E operating income, results in a 12-month price target of $243, implied upside of 16.8%.

