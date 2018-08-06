Current Best Investment Opportunities

Do you ever wonder about what investment opportunities you might be missing out on? Well, for my areas of interest, which includes precious metals and cryptocurrencies, I can tell you what I think are the best investment opportunities.

1. Silver Bullion

The first one is silver bullion. In my opinion, silver is the most undervalued asset on the planet. Why? Because of its dual use as a precious metal and as a fabrication input for thousands of products. Silver is unique in that investors compete against manufacturers for the silver that comes out of the ground.

Measured in dollars, there is very little silver inventory above ground that is for sale. I would estimate that the amount of physical silver available for purchase is less than 50 million oz. That is only $750 million dollars. One billionaire could buy all of the silver that is for sale today.

Most silver inventory is what I would call freshly mined and just came out of the ground. If you buy some silver bars, they probably were in the ground a few months or a few years ago. There isn't much old inventory around. Silver comes out of the ground and goes right to a factory where it is used to make something.

Somewhere between 75% and 80% of the silver mined is used in fabrication, with the rest going to investors as bullion or coins. Nearly everything that uses electronics has some silver. Every phone, computer, TV, vehicle, solar panel, house, building, etc. requires silver to be made. The demand for silver is massive.

A company such as Apple, which needs silver to make their phones and computers, would have to create their own inventory of silver to prevent their plants from stopping. Multiply this by all of the large corporations that rely on silver to make their products. Any silver shortage would become an opportunity for investors, which would exacerbate the problem and make the shortage worse. It could turn into a negative feedback loop, pushing prices higher and higher.

The current value of silver is under $16. I conservatively give it a future value it at $150. I have seen estimates of silver reaching more than $1,000. You might think that is ridiculous, but I wouldn't rule it out if shortages become severe. Buying physical silver today is probably the best/reward investment on the planet for the long term.

Some will argue that these fears of shortage have always existed and never materialized. That is true. However, the debt bubble is making silver more and more attractive to investors. If enough investors ever decide to own silver as an investment is could easily explode in value.

The bet on silver bullion is very interesting. It almost appears to be a can't lose bet for the long term. For example, if the debt bubble pops, the odds are good that investors will buy silver as a hedge, pushing prices higher. Conversely, if the debt bubble doesn't pop, then the world will slowly run out of silver as demand increases.

Did you know that the amount of silver needed for solar panels will be approximately 80 million oz in 2018?1 That's about 10% of global production. From my perspective, we are going to have a shortage, it's just a matter of when.

One question I get a lot is "How do I buy silver?" You can use your local coin shop or the Internet. I prefer the Internet for the best prices. Here are the four websites that I trust, and you can compare their prices. ProvidentMetals.com, JMBullion.com, SDBullion.com, and APMEX.com. I prefer 10 oz. bars that are stamped with a well-known brand name because they are easier to sell at the spot price.

2. Silver Bullion ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SIL) is perhaps the best way to get exposure to large returns if silver prices rise. There are very few silver mining companies, and this ETF pretty much includes all of the good ones. You get nearly full exposure to the silver miners. It currently includes 26 stocks, nearly all of which are silver producers.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Risk Share Price (US) Net Assets 8/2/18 Global X Silver Miners NYSEARCA: SIL Moderate $27.23 $388M

This is the silver ETF that I plan to hold for the long term. If silver ever explodes to $150 or higher, this is the ETF that I want to own. Another thing that is nice about this ETF is that it will pay dividends at higher silver prices. Those dividends should cover the annual expenses (currently less than 1% annually) and reduce your cost basis if they are reinvested.

3. Bitcoin

I'm a believer in cryptocurrencies because of the technology behind them. I think the blockchain, which Bitcoin basically invented, will become one of the most important developments of this era. Some say that the Bitcoin run is over, but I think it's just getting started.

Bitcoin is currently the top dog cryptocurrency because it was first and because its technology is solid. The Bitcoin network has been up and running since 2008. The uptime is something like 99.8%. It has been resilient and I expect it to survive.

The other reason I like Bitcoin is the fact that no organization runs it. That fact is stunning. It is a decentralized network with no home. This means that it can't be turned off (unless the Internet goes down). Yes, it can be outlawed in some countries, but other countries are likely to accept it. The only real threat to Bitcoin is for something to replace it. As of now, I don't see anything that could accomplish that feat.

Those who are making predictions of Bitcoin reaching $1 million are probably going to be right. My target is $250,000 within 5 years. As long as Bitcoin can maintain its dominant position, I see no reason that number can't be achieved. The reason this lofty number is feasible is something called halving. Every 4 years, the number of Bitcoins that are created daily drops in half. In 10 years, very few Bitcoins will be getting created. This should put huge upward pressure on the price.

4. Litecoin

Litecoin is basically a copy of Bitcoin with a few minor changes. The first change is that Litecoin generates 4x as many coins as Bitcoin. So, whereas Bitcoin currently has about 17 million coins in circulation, Litecoin has 4x as many (68 million). Bitcoin currently generates about 1,800 coins per day, and Litecoin generates 4x as many (7,200).

The second change is that Litecoin was started by somebody. His name is Charlie Lee. For this reason, Litecoin has a quasi organization called the Litecoin Foundation which Charlie created. Through this foundation, Litecoin is able to implement changes at a much faster rate than Bitcoin. In fact, Litecoin has a mission of keeping transaction costs low and the ability to make quick changes to maintain that mission.

The third change is that whereas Bitcoin is basically non-represented from a marketing standpoint, the Litecoin Foundation works with businesses that want to implement Litecoin integration. Charlie and the foundation are constantly marketing Litecoin and working with companies to add Litecoin functionality.

I like what Charlie has done. He has taken Bitcoin and repurposed it as a transactional currency that can quickly adapt to technology changes. Bitcoin will likely always exist as a store of value, but perhaps not for small transactions, which is what Litecoin was created for.

Litecoin has many competitors that want to be transactional currencies, such as Bitcoin Cash, Dash, and Monero. And it's possible that Bitcoin also could be one of these competitors. For this reason, there is no guarantee that Litecoin will succeed. Also, I think it requires Bitcoin to be successful for it to be successful. In many ways, Litecoin is co-joined to Bitcoin because of their similarities.

Currently Litecoin is valued at 1% (.0104) of Bitcoin ($73/$7,017). If it can reach 3% of Bitcoin's value, then it will outperform Bitcoin by 200%. Let's take that assumption and give Litecoin a future value.

Bitcoin Future Value: $250,000

Bitcoin's Current Value: $7,000

Upside Potential: 35,000%

----------------------

Litecoin's Current Value: $73

Upside Potential: 35,000% x 200% = 100,000%

Litecoin Future Value: $7,500

You may be thinking that I'm crazy and that there is no way Litecoin is going to rise 100,000%. Perhaps you are right, but the upside potential is still huge. I'll be happy with 10% of that return.

5. Ethereum

Ethereum has the second largest market cap after Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency space. It is not really a currency, although it can be used as one. The inventor of Ethereum was Vitalik Buterin.2 He wrote the White Paper for Ethereum when he was 19. Today he is 24 and the brains behind Ethereum. I consider him to be one of the most brilliant minds on the planet. Plus, he is a visionary and an inventor. He is committed to making Ethereum a success.

Ethereum is a development platform for blockchain applications. It has many competitors, such as Stellar, NEO, Cardano, and others. No one knows which development platform will be the big winner, but I wouldn't bet against Vitalik. Perhaps they will all be successful to a certain degree, but I think Ethereum is the odds on favorite.

The possibilities for blockchain applications are endless. One of the starting points that Ethereum addressed is something called smart contracts. I don't want to go into a technical explanation of smart contracts, but they have the ability to make business to business financial transactions much more efficient. What they allow is for businesses to do peer to peer financial transactions without a bank.

Smart contracts are going to be used in a big way and I expect Ethereum to do well over the long term. And because Ethereum is an application development platform, smart contracts are just one use for Ethereum. Its biggest application has likely not been invented yet. Just give Vitalik a bit more time to come up with one.

As far as a future valuation of Ethereum, my number is $15,000. It had a high of $1379 in January, so that's not a crazy number.

Ethereum Future Value: $15,000

Ethereum Current Value: $406

Upside Potential: 35,000%

Endnotes

1 Amount of silver needed in solar cells to be more than halved by 2028, Silver Institute says

2 Vitalik Buterin - Wikipedia

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.