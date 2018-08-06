The Mouse That Roared: The Brown Bag Portfolio 12-Month Review

I published my first article on the Brown Bag Portfolio in early August 2017. At that time, I had been investing in the market for a year. I’d already learned several lessons, namely that panic wasn’t a strategy. Actually, it is a strategy, just not a good one, but one that just about any investor has felt at least more than once. I wasn’t an investor at first, I was a trader and I chased, and then I panicked, and then I chased. This didn’t end well. Luckily, for me, this happened at a time when I had very little money in the market, and I quickly learned from my mistakes.

I don’t like losing money. No one outside of the government does, so I quickly started doing as much research as I could. Shortly after I started my financial education, I discovered Seeking Alpha and began reading as much as I could. Luckily, for me, I stumbled across several articles about dividend investing and quickly decided that I needed to change my approach.

Dividend investing alleviates some of the panic. It provides a buffer. Whether or not the stock price is up, I’m getting a return on my investment every quarter or month. In fact, the power of dividends compounds over time, each month or quarter the dividend is paid adds to the amount that is paid during the next payment. This simple fact has kept me from selling out a position that is losing on paper but steadily generating dividends. Enterprise Partners (EPD) is a perfect example of this. It spent the vast majority of 2017 below my cost basis, but after factoring in the dividends I’d earned, I realized that I was just about even. It was a good lesson, especially since it’s spent much of this year above my cost basis.

The next most important lesson I learned and the one that’s most difficult to apply is delayed gratification. This lesson sits at the core of investing. We expect instant gratification these days. Our news is instantaneous. We order things online and receive them within days; in some places, within hours. Social media allows us, almost compels us, to express our opinions on things the moment they happen, unfortunately, strangling reflection and thought in its crib. This is the exact opposite of what is needed to invest wisely.

Investing for retirement, investing in general, requires a long-haul mentality. To mix metaphors even more, you need a farmer’s state of mind. Plant the seeds and let them grow. This is difficult to do, even more so in a society that expects its every whim to be satisfied moments after conception. I struggle with it. I’m sure everyone does to one extent or another. And it is another reason that I’ve found dividend investing so helpful to me. Every month or every quarter, I get a little dopamine hit, a little validation that things are moving in the right direction as the dividends add a smidgeon to my original investment.

(Introducing my cat, Mouse)

Mouse is right. It can be scary to manage your own money, but it’s extremely important too. One of the criticisms that are occasionally leveled against me is that I would be better off if I just placed all of my savings into an index fund or allowed an expert to manage the money for me. While there are good arguments for that case, let me suggest a counter-argument: the experience of managing one’s own investible funds is more valuable than the alternative.

One of the frequent complaints about the younger generation, whichever generation that happens to be at the time, is that they have little or no understanding of money, preparation for the future, etc. I would posit that part of that lack is due to the prevailing “wisdom” that it’s always better to have the experts manage your funds. Getting millennials (because that the younger generation to me) to invest in 401k’s is tough, but 401k’s are only the beginning. You don’t learn anything about investing through 401k’s. If you’re smart and set one up early in your career, the money is automatically removed from your paycheck, and you learn to live on a little less; secure in the knowledge that one day you’ll have a retirement account that will allow you to live a little better, perhaps a lot better than you would have otherwise. This is a good thing, but it doesn’t really teach you about managing money.

The biggest problem with turning your investments over to an expert is that you believe that a stranger is more concerned about your future welfare than you are yourself. Now that might be the case, I doubt it, but it could be true, but what if it isn’t? If you have no experience with the market or investing in general, how will you know if the decisions being made on your behalf are really in your best interest?

If you never invest in a stock and hold it through the ups and downs, the corrections, recessions, bull markets, and bears, you’ll never learn. You won’t be able to understand how the market works, see the cycles, or experience coming out on the other side and realizing all was not lost. Even if someone else manages the bulk of your investments, doing some on your own gives you a better insight into what that person is doing with your money.

Having made the mistake of believing that my divorce attorney had my best interests in mind rather than his own and having had financial councilors talk me out of investments when I was younger that would have turned out quite well taught me a lot about the fallacy of overly trusting experts.

Safety. Comfort. Security. These are not the most important objectives in a person’s life or at least they shouldn’t be, in my opinion. Living requires risk. Safety is boring. Comfort makes you soft. Security limits your freedom. I agree that if you are unwilling to take the time to research the companies you’re thinking about investing in or spending the time trying to learn as much as you can about the market, you’re probably better off investing in ETFs or an index fund or letting an expert do the work for you. But none of that eliminates the risk. It might mitigate it somewhat, but it doesn’t eliminate the risk.

So, with all of that in mind, I decided to handle the bulk of my investing myself. Because I have four millennials of my own, I decided not to preach but to show. I publish the Brown Bag Portfolio each month, not to toot my own horn but to document the process. Why did I make a particular investment? Why did I double down when the shares slumped, or why did I sell? Was this ultimately a good decision or bad one made in haste? Many of these questions can’t be answered in the moment of initiation, but only after months or years. Unless it’s documented, there’s nothing to look back and reflect upon.

I set a timeline of 15 years. I set a goal for the portfolio, not something nebulous like ‘having enough money in retirement’, but rather something concrete: paying for the mortgage, taxes, and insurance on my home. It’s a goal that will be difficult to reach but is not impossible.

I published my first article, “Introducing the Brown Bag Portfolio” in August 2017. I titled my portfolio, The Brown Bag, because it was primarily funded by the amount of money I saved by no longer eating lunches out and through placing my reimbursement checks (I travel constantly for my job) into my brokerage account instead of returning it back into my checking account where I might fritter it away. Over time, I became better and better at not spending money. Some might call it being frugal, and luckily for me, my wife doesn’t consider it ‘being cheap.’

At the time I published my first article, I had a small portfolio of a little over $10,000 and consisting of four stocks as you can see in the table below:

A Year of the Brown Bag Portfolio

Brown Bag Portfolio July 2017 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/Share Annual Dividend KEY 100.85 $1,855.64 $1,597.20 $258.44 16.18% $0.38 $38.32 ARCC 105.25 $1,729.26 $1,791.93 -$62.67 -3.50% $1.52 $159.98 APLE* 110.03 $1,979.10 $1,991.00 -$11.90 -0.60% $1.20 $132.04 EPD 175.21 $4,572.93 $4,724.61 -$151.68 -3.21% $1.68 $294.35 Total $10,136.93 $10,104.74 $32.19 0.32% $624.69 * New Position Div Goal % of Goal $16,800 3.72%

One of the first things that you’ll notice is that two of the original members were sold. KeyBank (KEY) and Ares Capital (ARCC) were cut, but for different reasons.

I sold Ares Capital because I had grown frustrated with its performance, its drop in share price, and my growing belief that the company wasn’t performing the way I wanted. In other words, rightly or wrongly, I began to believe that the dividend wasn’t safe.

KeyBank, on the other hand, had performed quite well. I was up approximately 30% over my initial cost basis, but it had been performing badly for many months. Although I didn’t believe that the dividend wasn’t safe (in fact they’d recently raised the dividend), I felt that the stock was in a rut and the 2% yield wasn’t enough for me to keep my money locked into it.

A year later, the Brown Bag Portfolio has more than doubled in size:

BBP July 2018 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div D 40.00 $2,864.80 $2,626.60 $238.20 9.07% $3.34 $133.60 PEGI 61.39 $1,140.01 $1,306.33 -$166.32 -12.73% $1.69 $103.75 APLE 214.10 $3,853.76 $3,786.21 $67.55 1.78% $1.20 $256.92 EPD 184.18 $5,339.38 $4,951.75 $387.63 7.83% $1.72 $316.79 T 101.99 $3,260.62 $3,522.30 -$261.68 -7.43% $2.00 $203.98 EPR 37.42 $2,489.00 $2,361.76 $127.24 5.39% $4.32 $161.67 MAIN 41.30 $1,628.46 $1,524.78 $103.68 6.80% $2.28 $94.16 OXLC 86.43 $961.10 $877.34 $83.76 9.55% $1.62 $140.02 ECC [RH]** 22.00 $404.14 $401.28 $2.86 0.71% $2.40 $52.80 *New Position ** Increased Position [RH] - Robin Hood Acct Total $21,537.13 $20,957.07 $580.06 2.77% $1,463.68 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 8.71% 6.98%

Please note that I invested just over an additional $10,000 since I first started writing about the BBP. This can better be seen in the chart below, which shows exactly how much money came out of my pocket and went into the portfolio:

Out of Pocket as of July 31 Symbol OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Actual Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 0 $0.00 $2,864.80 9.07% PEGI 60 $1,281.00 1.39 $25.32 $1,140.01 -11.01% APLE 205 $3,618.28 9.098 $167.94 $3,853.76 6.51% EPD 170 $4,589.84 14.18 $362.01 $5,339.38 16.33% T 100 $3,453.42 1.99 $68.87 $3,260.62 -5.58% EPR 36 $2,277.10 1.423 $84.62 $2,489.00 9.31% MAIN 40 $1,475.20 1.3 $49.62 $1,628.46 10.39% OXLC 80 $810.40 6.43 $66.95 $961.10 18.60% ECC 22 $401.28 0 $0.00 $404.14 0.71% Total $20,533.12 $825.33 $21,941.28 6.86%

Now, even this chart is a little incorrect. The $500 profit I made from selling my shares in KeyBank, I rolled into Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) (see last month’s article), so that money wasn’t truly out of pocket. I did, however, take that money and spend it on additional shares of D. So, I didn’t think it truly correct to reduce the out of pocket expense for Dominion by $500, since that wouldn’t be reflected in my initial share price.

Lessons Learned in Year One:

Probably, the biggest and best lesson I’ve learned over the past year is not to panic. If the reasons for your investment in a company still hold, then don’t despair and succumb to momentary panic just because the share price has declined below your cost basis. Just about every investment I’ve made has declined below my cost basis shortly after I pulled the trigger and bought shares. Most have recovered over the past year and seen substantial returns. The best example of this is Enterprise Partners (EPD). Throughout most of 2017, Enterprise Partners was below my cost basis, substantially below. I could have panicked. I probably should have, since it was nearly 40% of my portfolio at one point. However, I trusted the company, and I’ve been rewarded. In fact, the only reason I didn’t add more shares when it was trading in the $23s and $24s is because I had too big of a position relative to the rest of my holdings. It is now just under 24%, and if the price declines below my cost basis again in 2019, I will add more. I would like to keep it to less than 20% of my portfolio, ideally less than 10%, but I am several years away from growing my overall portfolio to that point.

Because of this lesson, I’m still holding onto AT&T (T) and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI). Although I am more confident in AT&T recovering to above my cost basis and in the security of the dividend than I am with Pattern Energy, I will hold both and see how they perform over the next year.

Another lesson I’ve learned during the past year is that by taking my time and investing in companies that I believe in, I can manage my money fairly well. Now, to be fair, I’ve benefited from a strong economy. On the other hand, the market has been, to put it politely, acting bats$%t crazy. Whether it is fears of a coming trade war, interest rate inflection, stunning job numbers, overseas conflicts, political infighting, or any of a hundred other things that the talking-heads get obsessed about and just as quickly forget, the market has had some wild swings.

This past year has taught me to keep my head down and just keep plowing along. Set a plan, keep to it, and if you can keep from panicking, you’ll probably be just fine. You may have to eat a few aspirin or pour yourself a stiff drink now and then, but so far, at least, all the troubles that were ready to tank the market on a moment's notice have faded away as if they really weren’t all that important in the long term at all.

Changes Going Forward:

Last month, I wrote that I was planning on making a purchase of Iron Mountain (IRM) in either July or August. That plan has been put on hold, but not for any reason relating to the company. I am still evaluating the company and, at this time, plan on making a purchase once I have the funds available. I chose instead to invest in some peace of mind. I paid my ex-wife off early. This was a difficult decision because I honestly didn’t believe that she should get the money, let alone early. However, now that she’s paid off I’m in effect getting a 16% raise, and much of that I’ll be able to send to my brokerage account.

So, Iron Mountain will have to wait, probably until early October, unless I find a better use for that money in the meantime. One of the advantages about having to carefully save my money before investing is that I have the time to think about and research my investments before I make them. Now that I’ve increased my timeline a little, I’ll do a deeper dive on Iron Mountain before I pull the trigger.

In the meantime, I’m also looking at Dominion Midstream Partners (DM), although I’ve only begun my research. I’d also like to increase my investment in both Dominion Energy and EPR Properties (EPR), although both are above my cost basis. If either comes down a bit before I’m ready to move on Iron Mountain, then I may go that way instead. As I previously said, having to wait and build up capital before I invest allows me the time to think before I do anything impulsive.

In conclusion, after its first year, the Brown Bag Portfolio is on track and doing well. The “mouse” may not have truly roared as of yet, but it is picking up a growl, so to speak. My goal is for the BBP to be made up of no more than 15 strong dividend paying stocks and to grow those holdings over the next 10+ years.

Author's Note:

If you found this article useful, please consider following me (check the little box at the top). That way you'll be sure to receive each of my articles when published. In addition, if you know a new investor or someone who's interested in dividend investing, please consider sending them a link. I hope to encourage other new/young (younger than me) investors to put aside a little money each month and make investing work for them. Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, PEGI, APLE, EPD, EPR, T, MAIN, OXLC, ECC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.