Ubiquiti: A Unique Company

The market prices the company for success, without considering the risks.

Ubiquiti is a unique growing company: It manages to sell commoditized products with high margins.

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) sells basic network equipment. It generates higher margins than any competitors I am aware of, including Netgear (NTGR) and Cisco (CSCO).

Besides these exceptional margins, the company has been growing its sales at a fast pace.

Due to its success and unique ownership, the company has generated a lot of controversies. Yet, the market values the company for its growth with high margins.

The CEO owns the Grizzlies and does not like bears on Ubiquiti.

Ubiquiti competes with Netgear, not with Cisco

A comment on an article about Arista (ANET) actually gave me the idea of writing an article about Ubiquiti. The company does not compete with the high-end enterprise players like Arista.

We categorize our solutions in to three main categories: high-performance networking technology for service providers, enterprises and consumers globally.

Source: Ubiquiti 10K 2017

This statement from the latest annual report is misleading. For instance, the highest bandwidth for a Ubiquiti switch is 10Gbps, only for uplinks.

Cisco is offering 100Gbps switches and is working toward 400Gbps products. Other vendors like Arista, Juniper (JNPR), and Huawei progress at the same pace as Cisco.

There's nothing wrong for Ubiquiti to offer switches with 10 times less uplink capacity and with 100 times less access connectivity bandwidth. These switches address a different market. But in this case, Ubiquiti should not speak about "high-performance networking technology for service providers, enterprises."

Moreover, there are important network features for enterprises that Ubiquiti does not offer:

No routing protocol on Layer 3 switches.

No data center switches.

No possibility to stack switches.

No Virtual Router and Forwarding function.

The list could continue. The point is that Ubiquiti has nothing to do with "high-performance networking technology."It's a different category and their market is rather the consumer and small businesses.

Ubiquiti also offers wireless equipment, cameras, antennas, and some other accessories.

Thus, Ubiquiti sells consumer and small businesses products. It competes with companies like Netgear or Mikrotîkls.

Exceptional margins for commoditized products

The extract below shows Ubiquiti has been growing revenues, income from operations, and net income at an impressive pace. At the same time, the company has been buying back shares.

Source: 10K 2017

The table below shows the cost structure of the company. While gross margins are far from exceptional at 46%, the company realizes savings on its sales and research.

Source: 10K 2017

The table below compares the gross margins of the company with Netgear and with Cisco.

It positions Ubiquiti as being a middle range network vendor. But the graph below shows the superiority of Ubiquiti operating margins. These high operating margins are due to the reduced marketing and R&D expenses.

As we have seen above, the 8% and 4% expenses for research and sales drive this impressive operating margins.

The low research expenses explain the reduced network product features and performance. And this is fine for the market that the company addresses.

The low sales expenses constitute the most impressive achievement. The company explains relying on a strong community to drive brand awareness. The customers interact with the support and R&D teams for instance.

This type of support also fits the end consumer and the small business segments. Although Ubiquiti offers some premium support, enterprises with critical networks can't rely on it.

A one man company

The CEO/president/founder Robert J. Pera owns about 70.9% of the shares. The extract of the proxy below lists the main shareholders of the company at the end of fiscal 2017. Since then, the CEO has sold 1 million shares to fund its ownership of the Grizzlies.

Source: Proxy 2017

After huge buybacks the company has exercised this year, 77,953,000 diluted shares remain. As Robert J. Pera owns 55,278,181 of them, the float is limited.

The remuneration of the CEO represents another originality of the company. See below, the table shows the compensation of the management: No salary, no bonus, and no stock award for the CEO. The least I can say is the CEO's remuneration is in line with shareholder's interest.

Source: Proxy 2017

The ownership of the CEO will increase again as the company is buying back shares. At these prices and at this pace, it will only take a few years for Robert Pera to become the only shareholder.

Everything is no perfect, though. The company is leasing an aircraft to a company that belongs to... Robert J. Pera. In 2017, Ubiquiti paid $2.12 million to that company.

On November 13, 2013, the Company entered into an aircraft lease agreement (the "Aircraft Lease Agreement") with RJP Manageco LLC (the "Lessor"), a limited liability company owned by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Pera. Pursuant to the Aircraft Lease Agreement, the Company may lease an aircraft owned by the Lessor for Company business purposes. Under the Aircraft Lease Agreement, the aircraft may be leased at a rate of $5,000 per flight hour.

Source: 10K 2017

Ubiquiti under scrutiny

The success of the company and its unique leadership attracts more attention.

The short Citron report highlighted some concerns and questions about the company. The CEO has admitted during the conference call Q1 2018 that the company inflated the size of its community.

More recently, the company announced an SEC investigation. But, for the moment, there's no evidence of any fraudulent activity.

On my side, I have noticed that the company reports an allowance for a doubtful account at 0.3% against 5.7% for Netgear and 4% for Cisco. With important account receivables, it's a number to keep an eye on.

The market prices the growth

The table below summarizes some valuation metrics.

Source: author, based on company reports

With EV/sales above 6 and a PE-ratio of about 25, the market prices the growth at high margins. The market does not take into account the risks related to the company.

Risks and opportunities

Ubiquiti is a one-man company. Shareholder interests are aligned with the CEO/president/founder. But this ownership represents a risk. There's no guarantee that the minority shareholders will be fairly treated. Robert Pera could take advantage of a depressed price to take the company private at a cheap price.

A conflict of interest exists with the lease agreement of a plane to a company that belongs to the CEO.

The outcome of the SEC investigation will influence the stock price.

If the company will have to increase its marketing expenses to keep on growing. Additional expenses could weaken the current low-cost model of the company.

Conclusion

Ubiquiti is unique. The company sells commodity hardware but still manages to generate impressive margins while growing. Its business model consists of cutting R&D and sales expenses to rely on a community of users and experts.

The ownership of the company is unique as well. The biggest shareholder is the founder, president, and CEO. The success of the company is linked to the success of this person.

Not everything is perfect, though. Some uncertainties persist due to SEC investigations, short reports, conflict of interests, and questions around the exceptional success of the company.

The market values Ubiquiti for its growth and does not price risks. I like to invest in companies with limited downside risks and upside potential. Thus, at this price, Ubiquiti does not constitute a buying opportunity for me.

