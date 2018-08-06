Options: A Better Way To Trade Exxon Mobil?

Once again, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has disappointed Wall Street. Q2 earnings numbers fell short of the consensus expectations for the fourth time in the last five quarters, and this forced share prices through the $80 handle. In terms of its psychological importance, this level has had a clear impact on investor sentiment. Refinery issues have created a disruptive elephant in the room, and this will likely weigh on market valuations for the remainder of the year. Positives can still be found in the company’s oil and gas production outlook, which means the recent declines offer some attractive opportunities for those interested in building long positions. For these reasons, market exposure to Exxon Mobil through covered call options is prudent based on the expectation that long-term trends in the stock will not be changing before the end of this year.

The concerns here stem from the fact that Exxon’s Q2 earnings results showed clear maintenance and operational problems. Per-share earnings posted at 92 cents for the period, which was far below the consensus estimates of $1.27. The revenue numbers at $73.5 billion did actually manage to beat the analyst forecasts (by roughly $900 million) but downtime caused by maintenance issues Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, and the United States created a sluggish profitability environment that was simply too large to overcome. In this case, blame can be placed squarely on management as some of this disruptive oil refinery turnaround activity carried over from the prior quarter. Neil Chapman, senior vice president at Exxon, has explained that there is “nothing systemic in these incidences" and that the problems have been “thoroughly investigated.”

Thus far, markets appear to be taking this information with some degree of skepticism. The quarterly report essentially stopped XOM in its tracks, as the stock had been making strong progress since the end of March. These recent moves put trends XOM share values back into negative territory for the year, and the stock is now trading lower by -4.11% on a YTD basis.

That said, profits did rise by 18% (at roughly $4 billion) for the quarter. Better market valuations in crude oil helped Exxon’s oil and gas business. But those positives were diminished by the maintenance delays in its gasoline refineries division, and by thinner profit margins in the company’s chemicals segment. The international refining and marketing business showed only $29 million in profits (a decline of more than $1 billion relative to the numbers posted last year). This did not help profitability results in Exxon’s global refining and marketing business, which dropped by almost 50% on an annualized basis (at $724 million). The weaker profit margins in the chemicals business were driven by higher costs, and this led to a 9.6% decrease in quarterly earnings for the segment (at $890 million vs. $985 million last year).

More encouragingly, profit numbers for Exxon’s upstream business came in at over $3 billion. This is more than double the figure seen last year ($1.2 billion) and is important because the segment is in charge of exploring for oil and developing the assets. Rising prices in liquids helped drive stronger performance results, which were partially offset by higher expenses. The Permian and Bakken regions showed higher oil equivalent volumes, but daily oil equivalent production levels averaged 3.647 MMBOE/d. This was down from 3.922 MMBOE/d seen last year. Daily liquid production dropped to 2.212 MMB/D from 2.269 MMB/D previously. Natural gas production dropped to 8.613 MMCF/d from 9.920 MMCF/d seen during the same period last year.

Moving forward, it looks as though investors will either be rewarded or penalized based on the efficacy of Exxon’s managerial strategy. Exxon has explained that the decision to reduce natural gas production is by design: U.S. shale output is being avoided in favor of a greater devotion of resources to crude oil, which is tied to higher values in the open market. Investments in Indonesia, Brazil, and in the Permian basin grew to 69% in Q2 (a massive increase of 69%). In short, this means that it could be some time before investors actually see favorable results from these strategic decisions. There is little debate that these are high-quality resources. But success here will depend on Exxon’s ability to innovate and execute its projects in an efficient manner. Only time will tell.

As a classic income-generator, the health of Exxon’s dividend is another question that should be considered before getting bullish on the stock. The “standard” wisdom in dividend investments suggests that payout ratios above 60% start entering into problematic territory. In Q2, Exxon returned $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders. With its annualized payout of $3.28 per share, long positions in XOM offer a dividend yield of 4.09%.

This is superior no matter what type of comparison is made. The industry average for the basic materials sector now stands at 2.3%. So when we consider the low-interest rate environment which characterizes this market, the high level of attraction here is clear. Exxon’s payout ratio currently stands at 71.9% but this is a company that has managed to grow its dividend very consistently (35 straight years). This period includes instances of extreme volatility in the underlying price of crude oil, and so any suggestion that the dividend is at risk seems somewhat ridiculous.

In Q2, the company generated cash flows from operations and asset divestments equal to $8.1 billion, which represents a nice gain from $7.1 billion that was generated during the same period last year. For shareholders, however, the long-term sideways trend activity in the stock still presents problems. Given the structural changes taking place in managerial strategy, there is little reason to believe that we will be seeing significant changes before the end of this year. For these reasons, market exposure to XOM through covered call options is prudent as a technique to capture supreme dividend yields while simultaneously avoiding the capital gains stagnation and limited upside potential in share prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.