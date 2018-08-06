Zooplus: A High-Quality Compounder At A Reasonable Price

Valuation is very reasonable considering the quality of the company and long-term earnings power.

The company is benefitting from structural tailwinds, with the continuous growth of the pet supplies market and the shift from offline to online purchases.

We love companies that can reinvest in their business at a high rate of return, as we can buy and forget them while their value compounds over time. We love them even more when they have a long-term perspective and a strong focus on shareholder value.

Zooplus (OTC:ZOPLY, OTC:ZLPSF), Europe’s leading online pet supplies retailer, falls into this category. The company is established across 30 European countries (with key markets including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain), and has become the number 1 specialist online pet retailer and the number 2 in the combined online and offline markets.

The market opportunity

Between 2010 and 2017, Zooplus has been growing its revenue every year at a compounded rate of 30%, driven by the growth in the pet supplies market, the shift from offline to online purchases, and the share gain in the online space.

This growth has led Zooplus to the second position of the total online and offline European market for pet supplies, while also being the fastest growing in 2017 among the top 4 players.

The pet supplies market has been growing at a compounded rate of +3% since 2005. Pet ownership is rising in Europe, and the humanization of pets drives higher spending. Obviously, this market is defensive in nature and very resilient through economic cycles: pets still needs to be fed and taken care of during recessions.

While the overall pet supplies market (online and offline) is growing consistently, but at a moderate rate, online retailers are rapidly taking share of the total online and offline market. Zooplus is expecting the share of online to double by 2020, to 15-20% from 8-10% in 2017.

Purchasing pet food online is indeed very advantageous for customers as it is very convenient (large selection of goods with lower prices than in-store, no need to carry bulky bags), and these are not items that need to be tried on. This means this is also economically advantageous for companies in this space, as less than 2% of orders are returned.

This secular shift from offline to online means that a 3% total pet supplies market growth will lead to +30% growth in the online channel – in line with the sales growth that Zooplus experienced since 2010.

Zooplus therefore benefits from two structural tailwinds: the growth of the total pet supplies market, and the shift from offline to online purchases. The strong revenue growth that Zooplus experienced in prior years is expected to continue in the coming years, as online is rapidly taking share of a large and resilient market with relatively slow but predictable growth.

The flywheel

Zooplus has a dominant 50% European online pet supplies market share, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) only has 11% online share despite being present in this space for many years. With an early start and a focus on this niche, Zooplus has 5x the size of Amazon and is growing as fast despite having a larger size.

The Zooplus flywheel is built on recurring revenues and cost leadership. By growing sales very efficiently through high customer loyalty driving repeated purchases, Zooplus can improve its margins by leveraging its infrastructure and fixed costs over a larger and larger customer base, and by negotiating better terms with suppliers. These terms of course allow them to offer better prices to customers, which leads to more customers. With this reinforcing effect, it becomes very difficult for competitors to catch-up.

Looking at sales growth since 2011, more than 90% of the sales growth vs. prior year was driven by repeat customer sales. This clearly shows a strong customer loyalty, and overall very positive when looking at customer acquisition costs. Part of this is driven by the sector in which Zooplus is active, as sales are recurring and predictable in nature. Besides, pet food has a great advantage over goods such as clothing as it has very low return rates (<2% of all orders are returned).

Brick & mortar players have limited online presence, and need to maintain higher gross margins through higher pricing to support their store footprint. While Fressnapf is still larger than Zooplus, it is mainly a brick & mortar retailer and has to support high fixed cost for its stores (rent, staff…) through higher pricing.

The flywheel we described above as well as the fact that Zooplus is the largest online pet supplies retailer results in a structural cost advantage for Zooplus versus its competitors. The company can offer unbeatable low prices, which also contribute to very high customer satisfaction and help fuel the growth of the company.

Valuation

Zooplus is currently under-earning. EBIT margins were only 0.4% in 2017 due to significant investments in marketing, IT, and logistics infrastructure. In 2016, where Zooplus had gross margins in line as in 2017 (29.8% vs. 29.2%), the company had 2.0% EBIT margins.

Margins are currently depressed due to several factors:

Customer acquisition costs are investments; and repeat customers have +3-4% EBIT margin vs. (2)-(6)% for new customers.

Logistics costs, with variable costs averaging 18.4%. Newer markets have 20-23% logistics cost vs. 12%-15% in more mature markets.

With the company maturing, we believe that EBIT margins can improve to at least 6%, combining the effect of (1) lower weight of new customers vs. repeat customers; and (2) reduced logistics costs as more markets are maturing.

If we were to consider the low-end of repeat customer EBIT margins (3%) for all purchases, and logistics costs in line with the high-end of mature markets (15%), Zooplus would indeed achieve 6% EBIT margin. We consider this assumption as conservative as it does not take into account any potential improvement in the pricing environment (which is currently very competitive), or any reduction in costs of goods sold through larger scale and better bargaining power with suppliers.

At a 6% normalized EBIT margin rate, we are paying 12.5x EBIT for this high-quality and dominant player targeting 20% top line growth in the coming years:

It is interesting to also look at recent acquisitions in the space. Chewy.com is a U.S.-focused company similar to Zooplus and was acquired by PetSmart for $3.4B, implying a multiple of 3.7x LTM sales and 2.2x forward sales. Zooplus is currently trading at 1.0x LTM sales and 0.8x forward sales. Based on this comparable transaction, there is significant upside to Zooplus shares if it were to be acquired on the same kind of multiple.

Conclusion

Zooplus is a high-quality company, with a strong competitive advantage, and dominant in a market with structural tailwinds. The company's management is focused on long-term value creation and is investing for profitable growth. Based on company's data, we believe that it can achieve a normalized EBIT margin of 6% (in a conservative scenario), resulting in an EV/EBIT of 12.5x - a cheap valuation by any means for a company targeting a top line growth above 20% for the coming years.

