Cheap Tech Stocks Can Fight The 'Bubble'

As we push through earnings season, we are starting to see more and more commentaries suggest that the stock market is reaching ‘bubble’ status. A large portion of this bearish criticism is being focused on the technology sector, and toward the Invesco PowerShares NASDAQ ETF (QQQ) in particular. This is not entirely surprising, given the heavy IT allocation in the ETF. But the reality is that there are many stock-specific examples of companies that are trading at massive discounts (relative to both the tech space and to the broader market). Cheap stocks can be found within the holdings of QQQ, and this should help the ETF maintain its elevated price levels throughout the remainder of this year. As a result, QQQ remains a buy on dips given the strength of its best-performing assets.

Source: Invesco

In the market’s tech sector, one of the most undervalued opportunities can be found in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). The stock is a core holding in the QQQ ETF, and the company represents another example of how claims of ‘extended’ market valuations in tech have been overly exaggerated.

In its most recent earnings release, Micron showed that Q3 profitability beat Wall Street expectations with $3.15 in earnings per share (against $3.12 expected). Revenues came in at $7.8 billion, which represents a gain of 40.0% on an annualized basis. The strong performances here are indicative of the broad-based earnings strength that has been present throughout most of the market this earnings season. But this might not be entirely obvious for investors focused on negative news headlines devoted to Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX). Earnings misses in both cases were, indeed, problematic but not indicative of the broader trends in the tech sector.

Source: Micron Earnings Presentation

Micron's quarterly results showed that the chipmaker is currently benefiting from rising memory chip demand. These chips are used in cell phones and computers, where product demand remains robust and tighter market supply has helped Micron command higher prices from consumers. This is a positive for margins, and the company’s Q4 guidance commentaries are now showing revenue expectations of $8.4 billion. This is an upward revision from the $8 billion figure seen previously, and solidly above the analyst consensus of $8.07 billion. Net sales surged by 40% (to 7.80 billion). Analyst expectations were high but this still managed to beat the forecasts of $7.77 billion for the quarter.

One of the brights spots in Micron’s report was the revenue generated from sales of DRAM chips, which showed massive gains of 56% for the quarter. DRAM chips accounted for more than 70% of Micron’s net sales figure for the period.

Source: Micron Earnings Presentation

Profitability expectations have also been revised higher, and this will help the company to continue improving on its debt positioning. Micron now expects Q4 EPS figures to reach $3.30 per share, which is up from the $3.23 figure seen previously. Analyst expectations still call for numbers to come in below the lower end of that range (at $3.22 per share), so the risk here is for an upside surprise if the company is able to build on its growth trends. Thus far, most of the evidence suggest that this will probably be the case.

One factor that could tilt the scales further in bulls’ favor is the impressive margin performance now showing at Micron. Currently, gross margins are expected to range between 59% and 62%, whereas operating expenses are expected to range between $725 million and $775 million. For the quarter, gross margins surged to $4.72 billion (an increase of 81%), helped by cost-per-bit decreases, readjustments in DRAM and high-end mobile NAND chips, and rising volumes.

In this most recent reporting period, Micron’s margins were actually lower on an annualized basis and up on a quarterly basis. This shows that demand levels for many technology products can be volatile. But the broader trends here are relatively clear. As long as retail consumers continue storing more apps/data on their smartphones and companies continue making the shift to the cloud, Micron should have no problem generating rising demand (and fatter margins) for their chips.

Source: Macrotrends

These earnings specifics will continue to drive the underlying fundamentals for those looking to invest in MU (and in tech stocks as a whole). Micron has long traded at a discount, relative to both the tech space and to the broader stock market. The stock currently shows a PE multiple of 5.28, which implies that MU is actually trading at a deep discount compared to its competition (and to the rest of the market, for that matter).

Typical criticisms for Micron center around the fact that cheaper Chinese rivals might eventually bring an oversupply condition into the industry (reducing margins). But, when we look at the company’s recent earnings numbers, this does not appear to match the reality of the situation. In truth, value investors can still find many attractive opportunities in tech. Those looking for diversified long exposure to the space can do so through QQQ, which includes undervalued companies like Micron tech in its core holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.