Energy Fuels Is Perfectly Positioned For A Turnaround But Also Has More Downside After Recent Runaway

Investment Thesis

Energy Fuels (UUUU) has increases by more than 100% since March this year and has started to price in a turnaround in the uranium market, but the increase is also due to other factors which we will discuss further. There is still plenty of upside remaining if the section 232 petition to the U.S. Department of Commerce ((the 232 petition)) is successful, but there is also significant downside if that turns out not to be the case and we don't see a turnaround in the global uranium market in the near term.

UUUU data by YCharts

Figure 1

Recent Stock Performance

Energy Fuels has traded up due to a number of factors, but it is important to remember that both the current spot price for uranium and long-term contracts are still extremely low.

Figure 2 - Source: Cameco Investor Presentation July 2018

The addition into the Russell 3000 Index has naturally increased institutional and passive investments. In conjunction with this, the company also raised additional equity capital at the market at a very opportune time. The liquidity situation now looks more reassuring with cash and cash equivalents at $43.2M as of the latest Q2 financials.

The Company is evaluating the potential of using this cash to finance vanadium-related activities, particularly with the spot price of vanadium currently above $17 per pound, repay existing long-term debt, and/or maintain a strengthened working capital position.

The 232 petition is also very interesting. The Secretary of Commerce has 270 days to conduct the investigation and submit a report to the President which in turn has 90 days to act on the recommendations. I think the petition has a very good chance of being approved due to the following reasons.

The impact to the utility companies is relatively small, in part due to the petitioned amount to be bought from American sources is only 25% and the fact that the price of uranium is not a large part of the overall cost for utility companies.

Figure 3 - Source: World Nuclear Association

President Trump has shown to be very focused on national security and is no stranger to trade barriers in general.

This would create the kind of middle-class jobs President Trump has been looking for.

The recent criticism President Trump expressed about Germany's energy dependence on Russia during the NATO summit is to some extent similar to risks the U.S. faces when it comes to uranium.

The recent Q2 2018 report also lead to an increase in the stock price of about 16%. There was a lot of information in the report, but the spike in revenues and earnings was due to the one-off contract sales. That should not be expected to continue going forward based on the wording on page 35 of that report.

The Company's existing long term contracts have expired, following the Company's April 2018 deliveries, and all uranium sales will now be required to be made at spot prices until the Company enters into new long-term contracts at satisfactory prices in the future.

The announcement to resume vanadium production in 2018 has likely had a positive impact on the stock price as well. Energy Fuels expect to recover up to 4M pounds from the White Mesa Mill but also to advance long-term production. The long-term production volumes and costs are difficult to estimate at this stage. Regardless, this is naturally a very interesting opportunity considering the recent price increase in vanadium.

Figure 4 - Source: Investor Presentation July 2018

Upside

There is a lot of embedded optionality in Energy Fuels right now, so any estimates would be imprecise and become obsolete very quickly. While it is important to keep in mind that Q2 is an outlier under current market conditions, if the 232 petition is successful, it would rather be on the low side.

During Q2, 500,000 pounds of uranium was delivered at an average realized price of $53.55/lb generating $26.9M of revenues and $7.1M net income for the quarter. The cost of goods sold averaged $21.34/lb for the quarter. The company has the potential to scale up production to between 3.5M and 7.5M pounds of uranium per year based on the latest presentation material below.

Figure 5 - Source: Investor Presentation July 2018

As a very rough approximation, let's double the Q2 figures and annualize that. With 4M pounds of production, we get potential earnings of $56.8M. There are 86,534,484 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding as of Q2 report, with the closing price of $3.51, we get a market cap of $303.7M and a potential P/E of 5.3.

This scenario requires the 232 petition to be successful but also for production to increase which would not happen overnight. However, the numbers could be on the low side as there are several factors not taken into account.

Vanadium production would boost earnings as well under current market prices.

The potential to source alternate feed materials and land cleanup work could also further increase earnings.

An average realized price of $53.55/lb could be conservative if the 232 petition is successful.

Downside

We have seen a lot of production cuts over the last year and mining companies are also working through their inventories. However, we have yet to see any drastic increases to either the spot or contract prices. Going forward, Energy Fuels will be directly exposed to present market prices. So, the company will be dependent on either a reasonably quick turnaround in the global uranium market or the 232 petition to be successful, otherwise, we are likely to see the stock price decline significantly over the coming year.

The vanadium production and other opportunistic projects would likely offer some downside protection, but probably not enough to keep prices at present levels.

Summary

I wrote about Energy Fuels a few months back in the post Take Advantage Of The Reduced Supply Among Uranium Producers. While the stock is up significantly since then, I have no intentions to take any profits yet for a few reasons.

I like the chances for the 232 petition based President Trump's policies over the last few months.

Energy Fuels could be viewed as the perfect speculative stock for the uranium market, so it has the potential to draw in more money and potentially overshoot to the upside in the short term.

The refinancing has improved the liquidity situation, the company is now better equipped to handle adverse market conditions over the medium term.

If the 232 petition drags out, I would expect the stock to decline which is where I will be looking to add to the position.

