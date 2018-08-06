Achaogen Bags NTAP: Will It Help?

After the disappointing label had become a fact for Achaogen's (AKAO) Zemdri, some investors had still hopes in the NTAP (new technology add-on payment) program. If granted, Zemdri could effectively achieve higher reimbursement rates. However, I had already alerted my subscribers that - even assuming an additional payment - overall payments under the NTAP program have been in the very low double-digits, so this wouldn't help AKAO to get back to its previous valuation levels. For example, in 2014 less than $20m had been paid out to all recipients combined.

On August 3, Achaogen announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, has granted a new technology add-on payment for ZEMDRI when administered in the hospital inpatient setting:

The NTAP program will provide hospitals with a payment, in addition to the standard-of-care Diagnostic Related Group reimbursement, of up to 50% of the cost of ZEMDRI for a period of two to three years, effective in the 2019 fiscal year starting on October 1, 2018. CMS has assigned a maximum payment of $2,722.50 for a patient treated with ZEMDRI.

Assuming a cost of $1,000/DoT and 4 DoT on average per patient, the extra payment per patient would be $2,000. Probably it will be a bit lower, as there will be discounts and some of the benefit will go to the hospitals. Actually, the money will go to them first, not to AKAO. But this additional payment could also accelerate uptake. On the other hand, Melinta (MLNT) also received a NTAP grant for Vabomere which competes with Zemdri for cUTI patients, so at least in this respect the playing field is leveled.

Anyway, assuming $2,000 goes to Achaogen, the total amount which may be received is limited by the foreseeable small numbers in the first 2-3 years. My model - which is mostly based on Achaogen's own projections - sees a total of about 40,000 days of therapy or ~10,000 U.S. patients in the first three years in the base case, or about twice as much in the bull case (quite unlikely without BSI indication). So the potential extra payment would be somewhere between $20m and $40m. And this has to be discounted back to today and adjusted for risk. So the effective rNPV addition might be around $15-$30m at best.

That said, given the market cap of just over $300m and the prevailing negative sentiment, this is obviously excellent news. Where the stock should trade on this depends on how much of the upside had already been priced in. Certainly not zero. The first market reaction was muted. But I would not be surprised to see a ~10% rally in the near term (representing the calculated $30m NPV increase over the current market cap of $300m).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.