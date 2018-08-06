Frequency Electronics Early Warning Signal But The Space Wars Are On

FEIM has a history of failing to execute on its potential, but this time it may be different.

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) designs, develops and manufactures precision time and frequency generation technology for commercial and government satellites and terrestrial secure communication, command and control.

The company has placed itself in a position to capture a surge in demand for next generation atomic clocks and low gravity oscillators. This has been the underlying investment thesis for FEIM for perhaps the last ten years without success, but perhaps this time it's different.

Why this time may be different

The company has an opportunity to have its technology recognized as the industry standard, has a more focused strategy, and is becoming leaner by selling off lower producing subsidiaries. Meanwhile, earnings are less than positive.

FEIM reported fiscal 2018 earnings at the end of July. Revenues decreased by $11 million from $50.4 million to $39.4 million. Not something to get excited about, but there are signs that the anticipated demand is finally kicking in.

The company recently landed its largest contract in its history, $37 million to develop next generation atomic clocks for the U.S. Air Force. This contract has the potential to add significant additional income beyond the contract as the technology would be applicable to future government satellite contracts. What is key here is that this is the company's bread and butter product area. This is an opportunity to define the standard for technology going forward. Additionally, the company uses the same technology for commercial applications, providing another avenue for revenue growth.

There are other major potential opportunities. FEIM will be competing for supplying the onboard clock assembly for satellites for the GPS 3 Follow UP award.

Despite declining revenues, the company has been beefing up its R&D, spending almost $14 million in the previous two fiscal years to develop new products such as technology to mitigate jamming or spoofing of GPS systems, improved low G sensitivity technology and mission critical components for electronic warfare.

FEIM reported a $30 million backlog as of the end of 2018 fiscal year as well as over $50 million in new contracts. The company includes in its reported backlog only the funded portion of contracts received. Of the $50 million in new contracts, it's likely that it received maybe $7 million. That leaves $43 million to add to the backlog as work is completed, likely within the 2019 fiscal year. Without any additional wins, revenues would be $73 million, substantially higher than the $39.4 million for 2018 fiscal year.

The company has a new CEO and CFO in place and has a new strategy of concentrating on satellite payloads and electronic warfare markets. It recently became leaner as it sold off its Belgium subsidiary and is now in the process of looking for a buyer for its Asian subsidiary.

Technical Picture

I like to use the chart to evaluate the trend and generally do not buy stocks that have a falling trend. I can wait until the trend reverses, which appears to be happening with FEIM, but it's still early. I need more evidence that the bottom has been established than just the V shape with a move above the 50-day MA. I would like to see the 50-day trend line confirm its turn upwards before taking a position.

FEIM stock price can potentially experience a sharp move on earnings as some of the company's government work is classified and cannot be disclosed other than the monetary amount, so a press release is unlikely. Another factor is that the company is generally paid on a pro rated basis as the contract is completed and not at the time the contract is satisfied, making it difficult to estimate earnings without knowing the day to day activities.

Last week, an FEIM competitor, Mercury Systems' (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock price surged 19% on earnings. FEIM has lined up the potential for the same kind of fireworks. If you look at the MRCY chart, you can see how the stock price moved over the 50-day MA, the 50-day MA changed direction, pointing up and then BOOM! It likely won't happen as quickly for FEIM as earnings were recently released. So there is time.

FEIM data by YCharts

MRCY data by YCharts

Industry Position

FEIM has been around since 1962 and has developed into a major player in the industry. Its products have visited every planet in our solar system and include the timing system for the Hubble, the master clock for the Trident missile, the basic timing system for the Voyager mission as well as the quartz timing system for the Space Shuttle. Its vast background is a barrier to entry for new players.

The company competes with Microsemi, now owned by Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), and Mercury Systems in the non-space segment, and in the space segment with large defense contractors such as Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon (RTN) who although are FEIM customers, have in-house capabilities.

The company has for several years considered merging, acquiring or being acquired in order to scale its operations, but the downturn in its addressable markets made these options less desirable. With the pickup in market interest, it's conceivable that one of the larger players would have an interest in acquiring FEIM at a probable low price. The stock is selling just above book value and the transaction would likely be accretive to earnings. The company's healthy balance sheet of $14 million in cash as of the end of fiscal 2018 and no debt are going to look more attractive as the company becomes profitable once again.

Conclusion

Satellite sales had stalled out as the U.S. government had been unable to formulate a strategy, and commercial sales suffered from the fast pace of technological advances. The proposed U.S. government budget plan calls for an increase of over 30% for the Department of Defense. FEIM stands to benefit from three of the DoD budget initiatives; missile defeat and defend enhancement, improvement of space communication and increased use of technological innovations. Commercial sales should pick up as older satellites with five-year life expectancy can now be replaced with satellites with twenty-year life expectancy and launched at cheaper costs than previously available.

There are 2 billion GPS receivers currently in use, expected to grow to 7 billion by 2022. Telecommunication, banks, emergency service, cloud computing, airlines, electrical utilities and more are dependent on GPS, making it a target for a hostile nation or a terrorist attack to attempt to cripple our nation. Homeland Security has identified 16 infrastructure sectors as critical to the U.S. economy. 14 of those sectors depend on GPS.

Clearly, FEIM is in a sweet spot, but it has to deliver on its potential. The frustration level was clear on the last CC, demonstrated by how brief the presentation was and there was one investor or analyst that rambled on with circular questions to make sure everyone knew how disappointed he was with the company.

I do see evidence that the company is well positioned due to its R&D efforts despite the downturn sales. Its past success in being involved in some part in almost every major space mission despite competing against much larger companies is impressive, and demonstrates that FEIM has been putting out superior technology, leading me to believe that as the company turns profitable, it will be acquired by one of the large aerospace/defense contractors wanting to own superior product capability.

Estimating revenues for the fiscal year 2019 at $73-$75 million and applying an EV/Sales ratio of 2, results in an acquisition price of $14 to $16, double or more from its current price.

Downside risk is that FEIM may not reach my forecasted revenues. It also has risk associated with having a significant portion of its revenue from only two customers. During fiscal year 2018 and 2017, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon each respectively accounted for more than 10% of the company’s consolidated revenues.

These are my personal ideas on this stock and do not represent an offer to invest. This article is intended solely for the purpose of sharing my perspective and hopefully initiating comment, discussion and further learning.

