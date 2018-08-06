Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund: Steer Clear Of This 9% Yielder

Main Thesis

In this article we go over the Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY). Despite the historically stable yield and high distributions, there are pretty significant warning indicators that investors should stay away for now. Between poor distribution coverage, low credit quality, and an unjustified premium, investors should look elsewhere to find yield.

Assessing the Distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Due to historically low interest rates, I felt inspired to find an alternative investment that can reliably deliver sufficient yield without taking on too much risk. Because convertible bonds can be used as a great supplement to fixed income exposure, I decided to write about CHY. With a diversified portfolio of fixed income holdings that include both fixed rate corporate bonds and convertible bonds, the key is the overall short duration. Despite the fact that the fund uses leverage to enhance returns, CHY should have little interest rate sensitivity. Furthermore, the fund managers should be commended for delivering such a high yield (10% TTM) with such a short duration. Finally, you can also see from the above chart that the distributions have been historically stable. This is obviously important to investors that rely on their portfolio for income to sustain their retirement.

Market Price Performance

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Although CHY is an alternative investment as a leveraged closed-end fund, you can see from the chart above that it has offered historically good market price performance. Of course, the trade-off for investing such an investment is increased volatility and drawdowns. Even with a high current yield, I typically recommend that investors hedge their bets by holding diversified portfolios and treasury bonds have historically had negative correlation. The kicker for the convertible bond asset class is that it has growth potential while also delivering yield.

Commentary on holdings

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

Notwithstanding the fact that the fund has historically delivered a great yield, the underlying holdings might make some investors feel uneasy about purchasing shares at this time. Because CHY is mostly composed of non-investment grade securities, there is material default risk going forward and is not for conservative investors. Further compounding the issue is that there are indications of a maturing U.S. business cycle. With steadily decreasing interest coverage amongst corporations, rising leverage, and a flattening yield curve, the stage is set for a potential recession. While some the sectors emphasized in the asset allocation have inelastic demand (i.e. healthcare and financials), the majority of the holdings are growth oriented equities that have largely cyclical businesses.

Sustainability of Distributions

(Source: Original Image - 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

Although I have seen CEFs operate scot-free with a slim margin of distribution safety, it should be highlighted to any prospective investor that is interested in the high yield An analysis of the fund’s financial statements do show that the distribution is in a bit of a precarious position. Despite maintaining a stable distribution over the years, the fund’s Net Investment Income has been decreased YoY. This in turn has caused the distribution coverage to deteriorate. Further illustrating their coverage issues, there is a pretty significant negative balance in Undistributed Net Investment Income.

As mentioned, the ability to raise cash via debt or equity can stave off a universally hated distribution cut, but eventually something has to give. This is especially because CEF demand is largely driven by the distribution. The risk, however, with an equity offering is that it can be dilutive to shareholders.

(Source: CEF Connect)

To gain additional insight into distribution sustainability, consider the above graph of the fund’s NAV performance. Because the market price can diverge widely from NAV, it behooves us to see relative performance. According to the fund’s financial statements, they have commonly paid Return of Capital distributions over the years and it becomes obvious looking at NAV performance. Granted we have have volatility in the fixed income sector, it is an ominous sign that the NAV peaked in 2015 and hasn’t recovered.

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

Perhaps accounting for the distribution coverage issues, CHY has typically traded at a discount to NAV. In spite of the deteriorating fundamentals, the fund curiously now trades at a pretty hefty premium. Notwithstanding the fact that the convertibles asset class can make a lot of right now because of their growth potential, this premium cannot be justified.

Conclusion

In summation, CHY offers a high distribution and capital growth potential. Furthermore, with a portfolio of short duration holdings, there is minimal interest rate sensitivity. However, the focus on lower credit quality companies is a steep trade-off and exposes investors to material default risk. There is also substandard distribution coverage and puts the distribution in a precarious position going forward. All things considered, the deteriorating fundamentals and hefty premium indicates that investors should stay away for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.