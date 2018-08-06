How AirMedia Group Is Destroying Shareholder Value - The Epilogue

When I wrote the last of my series of posts on AirMedia (NASDAQ:AMCN) back in June 2017, I thought that’s it with the trail of destruction, having wiped out 90% of the IPO share price and left with a pile of money losing businesses. How much more damage can management inflict on the company and shareholder value? Boy, was I wrong. The share price plunged another 2/3 in value to a new all time low below 50 cents and is now in danger of being delisted. In addition, it is late in the filing of accounts and management is practically incommunicado, so shareholders have no idea whether the company is dead or alive.

The question in my mind is, how did management get away with all this till now? Some of the answers can be found in the Netflix documentary film The China Hustle, which I just finished watching: because they can.

It may come as a surprise to investors of foreign listed Chinese companies that as mentioned in the movie, it is not a crime in China itself to defraud investors overseas, thus passing the buck to the foreign regulatory bodies. The bulk of the shareholders of the Company are Chinese retailers who are not familiar with the US legal and listing frameworks that are supposedly for their protection. I have some dealings with class action lawyers in the past, being class plaintiffs in a number of such cases against Chinese companies and their management. The first requirement to be a lead plaintiff is to have sufficient financial interest in the case to make it worth their time and effort to pursue what may well be an exercise in futility. This leaves mainly institutional investors, but the Company is under their radar most of the time, with no research analyst’s coverage to speak of. It is also too small to attract the attention of short sellers such as Muddy Waters Research or Alfred Little. Fund managers with any experience would have smelled a rat and bailed out long ago instead of riding it all the way down. Even when the $6 offer was still outstanding, the share price was at a huge discount, indicating that investors already predicted that it is a sham offer or the risk arbitrageurs would have closed the gap. So who is there to initiate action against the Company and management as a deterrent?

Because most class action suits are on contingency fee basis, the lawyers will need to look at how deep are the potential defendants’ pockets. Any one following my posts would have noted the deteriorating financial position of the company, so even if they win the case, there may be nothing left to pay for the damages. As to going after the directors personally, most, if not all of them are resident in China and lawyers know how hard it is, if not impossible, to enforce foreign judgments in China. So in spite of so many potential causes of action, no lawyers have taken up the case so far, other than an earlier case that was struck off because the complaint did not allege any actionable misstatement or omission by the Company.

The independent company directors, whose duty it is to protect the interests of the minority/outside shareholders, have also not been doing their job. What is the use of doing a definitive final agreement with loop holes wide enough to drive a truck through? The hefty penalty break fee was supposed to indicate the seriousness of the buyout offer and should have been deposited in cash upon signing as stipulated. Instead, Chairman Guo was allowed to substitute with properties when he failed to raise the cash. Even this was just a farce because the offer was terminated by mutual consent without the penalty being invoked, when unilateral default by the offeror was the real reason. Not only have shareholders suffered heavy losses on the false promise that funds were available to complete the offer, the Company also incurred huge out of pocket expenses hiring consultants and lawyers to do the deal and the various subsequent amendments, which the break penalty was supposed to cover in the event of a default. There was never the intention to enforce the penalty in the first place, so this is a clear case of breach of fiduciary duties.

The discussions among shareholders on the Xueqiu.com blog in China, besides calling the Company and Chairman all sorts of names, centered around what to do with their shares at the moment, buy, hold or cut losses. After watching the movie, which featured two of the Chinese companies that I have lost money on, viz. Puda Coal and SilverCorp, I would strongly suggest the last option. Failure to submit accounts on time usually is an indication of unresolved auditors’ questions on accounts, such as the authenticity or realizable values of assets or the ability to continue as a going concern. At the current burn rate, the Company should have burned through its remaining cash pile by now and would require new credit lines or capital to fund the loss making continued operations, as well as capex for the new business line. With all the negative news surrounding it, who in his right mind would want to put in new money?

Like they say, move along folks, nothing to see here.

