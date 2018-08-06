Siemens Agrees To Acquire Mendix For Low Code Apps

The deal is a strategic move by Siemens to make it easier for developers to build applications on its MindSphere IIoT platform.

Mendix provides low-code software for businesses to connect their systems to Internet of Things processes.

Siemens will acquire Mendix for $700 million in an all cash deal.

Quick Take

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has announced it has agreed to acquire Mendix for $700 million.

Mendix has developed low-code solutions for app galleries, insurance, financial services, education, logistics, and manufacturing.

SIEGY is acquiring Mendix to make it easier for developers to create applications for its MindSphere industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform.

The deal may take several years to bear fruit but is a strategic move by Siemens to bolster its IoT platform.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Mendix was founded in 2005 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to develop a low-code productivity platform where companies can create web and mobile applications using a drag-and-drop method.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Derek Roos.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

(Source: Mendix)

Mendix’s primary offering is the Mendix Platform, which offers Visual Development, Multi-Channel Apps, Smart & Connected and DevOps, among others.

Investors have invested $38 million in the company and include HENQ Invest, Prime Ventures, and Battery Ventures (Source: CrunchBase).

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT Platform market is forecasted to reach $7.15 billion by 2021.

This represents a stunning CAGR of 30.6% between 2015 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth acceleration include the increased adoption of intelligent devices, the transformation of businesses into IoT data-driven companies to increase their operational efficiencies and the "evolution of high-speed networking technologies."

Major competitive vendors that provide IoT Platforms include:

Salesforce (CRM)

Oracle (ORCL)

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

IBM (IBM)

OutSystems

Kony

K2

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Siemens intends to pay approximately $700 million in an all-cash transaction, which it expects to close in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, which is Q4 2018.

Management expects the acquisition to create "synergies through a combination of revenue growth and anticipated margin expansion, representing a net present value of more than €0.5 billion. Additionally, the transaction is expected to be EPS accretive within four years from closing."

As of September 30, 2017, Siemens had $10.76 billion in cash and short-term investments and total liabilities of $89.3 billion. It generated $7.2 billion in cash flow from operations in FYE 9.30.2017, so it appears the firm has ample resources to pay cash for Mendix without undue hardship.

Siemens is acquiring Mendix to make it easier for developers to create Internet of Things (IoT) applications on its MindSphere IoT platform.

MindSphere is Siemens’ industrial IoT platform that aims to provide enterprises with the system to connect their "products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling you to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things with advanced analytics."

Like other major industrial firms, Siemens has made it a strategic priority to adopt a data-driven approach to creating connected services which promise to provide recurring revenues rather than only one-time product sales. The net result is greater integration with customers and higher and more predictable revenues.

As Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens, stated in the deal announcement,

We acquire Mendix to extend our leading position in digitalizing the industrial world, which is a cornerstone of our Vision 2020+. Mendix is a leader in the rapidly expanding low-code segment and their platform will help our customers to adopt MindSphere even faster by accelerating cloud-based application development for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In the past 12 months, Siemens’ stock price has fluctuated within a range as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Notably, SIEGY has dropped consistently since the acquisition announcement, although it’s a stretch to believe the deal is solely responsible for the drop.

Mendix will be part of Siemens’ Digital Factory division but will retain its brand and continue providing its services to its customer base for the foreseeable future.

As for the deal financials, I was underwhelmed by Siemens stating that the deal will be "EPS accretive within four years from closing." Four years is a lifetime in Internet years and for investors to wait that long for EPS accretion may be part of why the stock has dropped since the deal announcement.

From a strategic standpoint, Siemens is making the right move to acquire Mendix’ low-code technologies for its industrial IoT platform.

Developer adoption is critical for the success of these platforms - if you can’t get many devs to write applications, you won’t have much of a platform.

It’s a form of "if you build it, they will come."

Siemens and Mendix will need to work hard to help developers come to their platform if shareholders expect to gain from the acquisition.

