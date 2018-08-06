Energy Transfer's Game-Changing Leap

These are fascinating times for oil and gas pipeline operators. Between regulatory changes regarding pricing and the existence of regions where additional pipeline capacity is desperately needed, investors have a fertile space in which to operate. One common trend taking place now is a consolidation between firms. The latest example of this can be seen with Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), where the former is essentially absorbing the latter in an effort to simplify their legal structures and benefit from robust cash flow prospects. At this time, the fine details needed to evaluate the deal in its entirety have been sparse, but what information we do have points to a bullish scenario for the investors in both firms.

A structure simplified

One complaint I’ve had of the pipeline industry is that, over decades and in order to benefit from various changes in tax policy over time, players in the space have devolved from what could be simple corporate structures to complex entities that are almost impossible to fully comprehend. Case in point, we have the Energy Transfer family of firms. Looking solely at these two aforementioned firms in question, ETP is a pass-through entity controlled by its General Partner. ETE owns 100% of the GP, plus it owns 27.5 million common units in the business, and they also own all of ETP’s incentive distribution rights (known as IDRs) that allow the company to receive certain guarantees regarding distributions of cash.

*Taken from Energy Transfer Equity

This is already complex enough that some investors could be forgiven for being confused, but the intricacies of the Energy Transfer family is greater than that. In the image above, you can see the larger web of entities that comprise these firms, as provided by ETE in its latest 10-K. Having said that, this picture is now changing. In a bid to simplify their legal structure, ETE and ETP agreed to effectively merge into one. In the image below, you can see how management will alter the entities in question.

*Taken from Energy Transfer Equity

The first step here is to grant owners of ETP 1.28 shares of ETE for each share of ETP they already own. Taking out the 27.5 million shares of ETP that ETE already owns, this will translate to a net purchase price, given ETP’s implied fair value closing share price on August 3rd, of $27.55 billion. Including ETE’s stake in ETP already, this figure rises to $28.22 billion. To put this in context, this implies a premium for ETP’s shareholders, above the closing price shares registered immediately before news broke of the transaction, of 16.9%.

Upon completion of the merger, ETE will cancel the IDRs it owns that relate to ETP, but there is a twist to the deal. According to how the Energy Transfer family is set up, LE GP, the GP of ETE, has the right to buy enough shares upon any share issuance in order to maintain their existing ownership of ETE. Whether due to the size of this transaction or because of other reasons not specified, LE GP is waiving this right, but in lieu of it they will be distributed a new Class A unit. These units will have no economic or distribution rights, but they will entitle LE GP to voting rights in the combined company that match their current 31% stake’s voting rights in ETE. Without these units, their voting rights would match their economic rights which, because of dilution, will decline from around 31% today to 13.5%.

Though this will translate to unequal voting rights relative to economic and distribution rights for other shareholders, the end result for ETP’s investors should be particularly attractive. In addition to benefiting from the premium received compared to where shares were leading up to the transaction, investors will be given roughly 56.5% ownership over the combined entity, while shareholders in ETE will keep the remaining 43.5%.

What we know of the deal looks positive

In its conference call with analysts, the management team of the Energy Transfer family referred multiple times to the company’s upcoming Form S-4. In it, additional details will be provided about the merger, so we will need to wait for its filing to see what the full impact will be on investors, but what limited information has been provided looks promising.

According to ETE, following the deal, we should expect to see between $2.5 billion and $3 billion of what management is calling “retained cash”. I’ve interpreted this as essentially free, post-distribution cash flow for the firm. This will come, in large part, from an effective cut in the distribution that ETP’s shareholders will receive. As of the time of this writing, ETP’s investors receive an annualized distribution of $2.26 per share. Given that ETE’s distribution is $1.22 per share, this translates into an effective distribution cut for ETP’s investors to $1.56 per share for a total reduction of 31%. That alone will reduce cash outflows by around $816 million per year.

Using this excess cash, and considering ETE’s DCF (distributable cash flow), management anticipates a distribution coverage ratio of between 1.6 and 1.9 following the close of the transaction. This will also allow management to reduce leverage, perhaps ensuring a leverage ratio of 4 or lower in the long run as the entity becomes largely self-funding. Of course, some of its future funding, especially if acquisition opportunities arise, will come from future equity issuances, by management asserted that they don’t have any near-term plans to employ this strategy.

Takeaway

No matter how you stack it, ETE and ETP are undergoing an interesting time right now, along with a number of other players in the industry. On the whole, I like this deal for all shareholders, but the real winners aren’t ETE’s investors, it’s ETP’s. Sure, their effective distribution will decrease, but they will remain majority owners in the larger enterprise and they are receiving a nice premium to boot. Collectively, the business looks like it will have the means to stay on good financial footing, with excess cash flow paving the way for debt reduction and/or future growth. Though income-oriented investors may disagree with me, I prefer a focus on growth and even deleveraging over cash distributions.

