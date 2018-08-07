Gold, Punk Rock, And DIY Metal Investing With Quoth The Raven (Podcast)

Whatever your view on metals, our conversation is food for thought about each investor's individual role in the financial system and information marketplace.

What happens when a portfolio risk management decision is more an expression of an investor's philosophy than anything else? Is an attitude an investment strategy?

I have trouble wrapping my head around gold's value-add in an actively managed investment portfolio. The stuff seems immune to analysis.

Since we started Behind The Idea, I've wanted to talk to Quoth The Raven, a longtime friend of Seeking Alpha and an unconventional market commentator.

For me, gold is tough to get into. When I examine it, the price action looks just like noise. It's not clear to me that allocating to gold is an actual investment strategy so much as an expression of an attitude about the world. We don't trust institutions, we need to touch and hold our investments. Long gold.

As a Seeking Alpha editor, I'm challenged by this, along with the fact that gold is an inert metal, not an organization of humans aimed at generating profits or cash flows. I don't know how you analyze that.

That was one of my motivations for talking to Quoth the Raven, a longtime Seeking Alpha author, a gold bull, and host of the highly entertaining QTR podcast.

Ahead of my talk with QTR, I did some work on the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) since I knew it was indexed to the gold price. A nice, standard passive vehicle. But reading the iShares page and prospectus, I quickly realized the impact institutions have on such common and popular investment vehicles. Examples:

In bold, on the iShares page: "The iShares Gold Trust is not a standard ETF."

IAU - not a perpetual entity: "If not terminated earlier by the Trustee, the Trust will terminate on January 19, 2045."

It's vulnerable to the price fixing mechanism around its gold index price: "Actual or perceived disruptions in the processes used to determine the LBMA Gold Price PM or lack of confidence in that benchmark, may adversely affect the return on your investment in the Shares (if any)."

And let's not forget fees: "The amount of gold represented by each Share will decrease over the life of the Trust due to the sales of gold necessary to pay the Sponsor's Fee and Trust expenses. Without increases in the price of gold sufficient to compensate for that decrease, the price of the Shares will also decline and you will lose money on your investment in Shares. "

This is standard stuff, straight from the trust sponsor. But if you look at those items from a critical, skeptical point of view, the gears in your head start turning. What can go wrong? Who's running this show anyway?

That's Quoth the Raven's perspective and the essence of his pitch on gold, "Short the Whole **** Thing."

I don't share all of QTR's suspicions about the financial system. I'm nowhere near the critic of the Fed that he is. But we do agree on three important things.

An investor should aggressively maintain an independent and skeptical perspective. Intellectual preening is a destructive force in the investment world. Punk rock is great.

You can hear about items 1 and 2 in the podcast.

Item 3, "Punk rock is great," might be more relevant than you think.

(Source: Dischord Records)

Punk rock is tough to get into. On first listen, it just sounds like noise, and it's not clear that punk is an actual musical style so much as an expression of an attitude about the world.

But as you get more acquainted with the music, you start to hear the more orderly melodies and the perspective. Punk rock is about taking any influence and processing it into a new, unique iteration. Once you put it in the broader context, it starts to make some sense.

Ever since high school, I have loved punk rock, especially 1980s Washington, D.C., hardcore. A few weeks ago, I watched Salad Days: A Decade Of Punk In Washington, D.C. (1980-1990). The documentary details the rise of a bunch of weird 80s outsiders and their eventual influence on the huge rock stars of the 1990s.

I was reminded of this as I spoke with Quoth the Raven. QTR is in many ways an outsider, out of step with the rest of the investment community. He's not a New York guy, and he's quick to disclaim on his podcast that he's a former bartender. Not the bowtie type. He's also largely self-taught, and among the analysts I know he's among the most comfortable taking information from just about any source.

QTR makes no bones about his idiosyncrasies: "I'm not out there gunning for 100% of the financial world audience," he says. "I think that would be ridiculous."

The financial system could use more punks - more self-educated, independent, skeptical do-it-yourselfers. QTR has a lot of opinions you probably won't agree with, but he is an authentic voice and an astute critic of the mismatched incentives that pervade the investment world. Plus, he brings a lot of energy to all he does.

For what it's worth, here's my rough take on gold, in table form, using FRED and the total return of the S&P 500 from 1988 to 2017.

CAGR gold 0.02299 Sharpe gold -0.167305764 CAGR SP 0.07044 Sharpe SP 0.116655539 STDEV gold 0.161442 Beta gold -0.012871955 STDEV SP 0.175216 T-10 CAGR 0.05

Good: A positive return of 2.3% and a low correlation - beta close to 0!

Bad: Sharpe ratio might be negative (my 5% Treasury return is a CAGR using this calculator, and I'm working fast; that could be problematic - feel free to correct it/substitute your own), inferior returns to the S&P 500.

Gold's one-year beta has gone negative around the time of two recent crashes - so holding some gold may smooth returns (but it may not, I'm just eyeballing the chart). I'm still pretty equivocal - seems fine to own some if you want.

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, send Daniel or Mike a direct message or comment below. You can also now follow this account to get alerts on new Behind the Idea posts. We have big plans for the rest of the summer and beyond.

What do you think of gold as an investment? What are the strengths and weaknesses of QTR's omnivorous, DIY investment strategy? Let us know with a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: QTR is long gold through various instruments, as disclosed on the podcast.