Noble Energy Shifting Focus To DJ Basin From The Permian

Both, the Delaware and DJ Basins are outperforming expectations due to new drilling and completions techniques.

Consistent with what many E&Ps are saying, Noble is also slowing activity some in the Permian until cost pressures abate, and switching activity to the DJ Basin, instead.

Noble Energy (NBL) has been a victim of profit-taking, since the quarter they just reported was extremely bullish. Offshore was a positive, with Noble’s Leviathan asset that plans to send gas to Egypt, and their development of the Alen field in Equatorial Guinea, coming along nicely. Also, Israel produced an average of 1 Bcf a day in the second quarter, which was a record for the company.

But, the real growth and production is coming from onshore, which delivered record volumes of 105,000 barrels of oil per day, or 22% production growth year-over-year, and is driving a significant portion of Nobles’s revenues. The company set production records in the Delaware, and is reducing activity in the region due to a shortage of pipelines and cost inflation.

Actually, the company is switching activity to the DJ Basin, which, along with stronger offshore volumes, will offset the weakness from the temporary slowdown in Permian completions. Operations will resume in 2019 when new takeaway capacity added by Noble and the E&P industry comes to fruition, and cost pressures abate.

Noble continues to weather the storm of crowded E&P activity in the Permian by their ability to transition smoothly to other attractive acreage positions in their portfolio during times of duress in other regions. In light of these positive developments, Noble should be bought on the recent earnings dip anywhere under the historical support area of $30.00.

Noble Is Shifting Activity From The Permian To Niobrara

At first glance, a moderation of activity seems like a negative. But, this was a prudent move, as now Noble can leave the crowded Permian, where differentials were widening and service costs were increasing, and move to the growing DJ Basin in the Niobrara.

We will be reducing planned completions later this quarter and into 2019 to better align our activity with expected timing of pipeline additions. We will reallocate activity into our other onshore areas, primarily the DJ Basin.

Source: Noble Energy

Row Concept

Noble has also found that its new row concept limits well interference, which is a problem that many operators are experiencing in North America. So, the slowdown in the Permian is also a good thing in that Noble can focus on developing wells more diligently with its new completion technique:

This deferral of activity also provides the opportunity to transition our development utilizing the row concept, slightly earlier than we'd originally planned. Our row style development mitigates the potential for interference that has been faced by multiple operators across multiple basins.

Noble Is Outperforming In The DJ Basin

Noble set production records in the Permian, doubling volumes to 47,000 barrels of oil a day, and continued working towards adding new takeaway capacity in the region, finishing the build-out of their fourth and fifth new central gathering systems

The DJ Basin is showing strong results due to outperformance of their Kona well pads and Wells Ranch, which are yielding over 10,000 bpd after being online 150 days. Source: Noble Energy

Mustang is another strong area in the DJ Basin, which experiences particularly good economics because its wells are tied to their new modular facility design, which eliminates the need for any central gathering systems when piping oil to their destination.

Noble Is Adding Takeaway And Processing Capacity At A High Rate

NBL has also made agreements with three gas processing providers, who have more outlets to takeaway hydrocarbons, which further improves differentials.

Source: Noble Energy

On top of this, the company’s new in-basin processing expansion projects are now in full effect, as Mewborne 3 (DCP Plant 10) and Discovery Midstream will have a combined amount of 400 million cubic feet of processing capacity per day. Plant 11 is also on the way, which will allow another 300 million processing capacity per day. Needless to say, Noble is taking care of business when it comes to securing takeaway volumes and improving differentials. In fairness, similar E&Ps are doing a great job of securing their volumes and adding more takeaway capacity, which bodes well for the industry in 2019.

Cost Inflation Driving New Efficiencies And Completions Designs

Maximizing efficiencies and completions programs has been the name of the game for Noble, since inflation and cost pressures continue to rise in the Permian. The company is now also bringing wells online using only 100 mesh regional sand and recycled water, which is a threat to water players or pure Northern White producers, but a plus for Noble, who saves on costs and is seeing better well performance as a result.

Drilling times have also decreased at a double digit rate, and with rig technology improvements continuing to progress by various service companies, more cost savings are on the horizon for drilling, one of the more expensive parts of an overall frac job.

Over this time period, our efficiency gains have increased our average drilling rate by 13%. In fact, in the second quarter, we achieved a record drilling time for a 7500-foot lateral well of less than 16 days.

Chart Showing Attractive Entry Point

Noble plunged recently, but in a clean fashion down to the 150 day moving average. The $30.00 level seems like a solid entry point, therefore, since $30 acted as structural support in the past. Source: E*TRADE

The all-important 200 day moving average can be found at $30, as well, which should provide further support to Noble’s shares. It should also be noted, that the RSI has tagged nearly oversold conditions of 40, where the stock has rallied subsequently in times past.

In order to know if $30 is the best entry point, investors must look at a longer term timeframe, too, for necessary perspective. As the max timeframe chart shows below, Noble is at an attractive price long term, considering the former highs were more than double from today’s prices. Source: E*TRADE

Also, the RSI is only at 60 on a max timeframe, suggesting that the stock has room to run higher before being overbought. However, a pullback to $30 seems more likely, before the resumption of the uptrend can occur.

Financials Sound

Noble reported revenues of $1.23 billion, which grew 16% year over year, and earned $44 million in net income. Full year guidance was reduced due to the delays in completions in the Permian. But, again, offshore revenues and strong performance from the DJ Basin should continue to offset issues in the Delaware.

Source: E*TRADE

Also by the looks of the income statement above, with the exception of the dips witnessed during the crash, revenues look like they are getting back to their normal trajectory and should eclipse 2013 levels in 2019, once production activity resumes in the Permian.

On top of increasing revenues, Noble's balance sheet (seen below) proves that the company is in strong financial condition. Source: E*TRADE Source: E*TRADE

Total assets are showing twice the amount of total liabilities, which is usually indicative of a financially sound company, and is generally consistent with the theme of larger E&P companies who are currently deleveraging and cleaning up their balance sheets across the industry.

Analyst Targets

Analysts are bullish on Noble (see below), despite the recent drop.

Source: E*TRADE

Both, the high and low targets are above current share prices, with the high target of $56.00 being 70% above today’s share price, which represents significant upside from here.

Conclusion

Even though Noble is setting records in the Permian, they are deciding to move operations to less crowded areas, like the DJ Basin, where they are also seeing an outperformance of expectations. In addition, multiple new takeaway outlets have been established in both regions, improving differentials further for the company. Noble’s new completions techniques using 100% regional sand, for example, also have been successful, which should have no trouble continuing as more regional sand comes online and access to proppant supply is secured.

I believe selling was nothing more than profit-taking after a big run, and investors should begin eyeing Noble in the $30 range where, historically, the stock trades at a huge discount to its highs. As a result, investors should buy Noble. Watch the stock closely, and look to scoop up shares on the 200 day moving average, if the opportunity presents itself, and place stop losses below accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.