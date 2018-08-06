Arista Networks: Waiting For A Breakout

Gross margins, one of the key topics from Q4 and Q1 earnings, also stabilized this quarter above the company's guidance.

EPS grew by a stunning 44% y/y in the quarter, yet the company is trading at only a 30x forward P/E and is undervalued for its growth potential.

After a short stint as one of the best-performing hardware companies earlier in 2017, Arista (ANET) has struggled through a months-long slump, as shares have traded sideways since its Q4 earnings report six months back. When we look at the company's results, it's difficult to understand why: though Arista's growth has certainly decelerated over Q1 and Q2, the dip is certainly better than feared. The company now produces half a billion in revenues per quarter, and we can't reasonably expect Arista to continue growing at a >40% y/y pace (its pace of growth in 2017) forever.

I picked up shares of Arista shortly after its Q4 stumble and have watched as the shares have attempted for mini breakouts since, only to fall back down. And despite two good earnings reports in Q1 and Q2, Arista still can't shake off its doldrums:

ANET data by YCharts

I've been steadily adding to my position as shares dip. Among hardware companies, Arista is one of the fastest-growing companies whose product is widely acclaimed by the IT community. A quick valuation check on Arista: with shares now trading at $263, the company is trading at a ~32x forward P/E multiple based on analyst consensus expectations for FY19 EPS of $8.33, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

A 32x forward P/E might sound rich, but in the context of 44% EPS growth this quarter, the company is actually undervalued relative to its growth potential. Its PEG ratio stands low at 0.73x, and so long as that PEG ratio remains below 1.0x, I'm a buyer of shares and have faith in management's continued execution. I'm long with a price target of $332, representing 40x FY19 EPS and 26% upside from current levels.

Amazon jitters?

Perhaps what has investors miffed is the recent rumor (which broke in July) that Amazon (AMZN) would be entering into the networking space. For the moment, Arista investors have taken their eyes off its usual nemesis, Cisco (CSCO), and focused their attention on Amazon. We've been through this routine before in almost every industry - grocery chains took a fall when Amazon bought Whole Foods, and so did pharma stocks when Amazon bought PillPack.

We can't live in fear of Amazon forever. While an entry into networking hardware would complement Amazon's leading AWS cloud hosting business, with Network World reporting that these would be unbranded "white box" switches that would have specialized connections to AWS servers, a move into hardware would be somewhat outside of Amazon's forte. It's also notable that since the early July rumor, no news has surfaced since.

In any case, it's not like Arista isn't already up against fierce competition, primarily from Cisco. Networking hardware is already an extremely competitive space, and while an entry by Amazon would be a minor setback, it wouldn't completely derail Arista's growth story. Wall Street analysts from RBC agree, saying that both Cisco and Arista would likely be insulated from an Amazon entry. There's also the small possibility that Amazon, if it were truly interested in networking hardware, would make a play for Arista. Amazon has long had a tendency of buying its way into new markets, and paying ~$20 billion for Arista would not be significantly larger than the $13.7 billion price tag that Amazon paid for Whole Foods.

Remain focused on strong results from Arista

Speculating on Amazon's actions, in my view, distracts investors from Arista's fundamental strengths, and I'd prefer to remain focused on the company's strong results. See the company's Q2 release below:

Figure 1. Arista Q2 earnings results

Source: Arista investor relations

Arista's revenues grew 28% y/y to $519.8 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates of $509.3 million (+26% y/y) by two points. One important point to note is that the company's growth decelerated dramatically this quarter - from 42% y/y growth in Q1. No doubt this is one of the reasons that investors have been shying away from Arista, but to be fair, the company still achieved well ahead of its guidance and Wall Street estimates. The company isn't running out of ideas for growth, either - concurrently with its earnings release, Arista announced the acquisition of Mojo Networks, which will help push it into a new category of WiFi products.

Jayshree Ullal, Arista's CEO, did not disclose the transaction economics behind Mojo, but said that the deal would close in 3Q18 and would be accretive to Arista's results in FY19.

Though Arista's top-line growth isn't as impressive as in quarters past, I believe the company makes up fully for it via tremendous profit growth. One important achievement in the quarter is a seeming stabilization of gross margins, which have been in focus since Q4. Investors worried that a dip in gross margins may indicate that Arista is facing competitive pricing pressures from the market, but in Q2, GAAP gross margins rose to 64.2%, 10bps higher than 64.1% in 2Q17; and on a pro forma basis, gross margins also rose 10bps to 64.5%. This margin is comfortably ahead of the company's Q2 margin guidance of 62-64% that it offered in Q1, when gross margins dipped slightly from the year-ago quarter. Ita Brennan, Arista's CFO, noted the following on the margin outperformance this quarter:

This outperformance versus guidance primarily reflected increased leverage on our fixed cost base in the quarter."

The company's gross margin outlook of 63-65% for Q3 also reflects a minor improvement from the prior quarter's margin outlook.

Arista also achieved efficiencies in operating costs, with GAAP operating margins clocking in at 31.8%, 300bps better than 28.8% in the year-ago quarter. This is despite the CFO's acknowledgement that the company stepped up both R&D headcount and expenses, as well as marketing spend, in the quarter. Continued operating margin improvement has been a trend of the past several quarters, with Arista improving operating margins by 510bps last quarter as well.

And as per usual, Arista blew away expectations on the bottom line. GAAP net income grew 47% y/y to $150.7 million, representing a huge 29.0% net margin (370 bps better than 25.3% in 2Q17, buoyed by a lower tax rate like most other profitable companies), while pro forma EPS of $1.93 grew 44% y/y and represented 14% upside over Wall Street consensus of $1.70.

Final thoughts

Arista is a great example of the kind of "fallen favorite" in the tech sector that I'm partial to investing in. Since the beginning of 2018, two dominant narratives have taken hold: that Arista would enter into a huge deceleration phase (a story that was made worse by a possible Amazon entry), and that gross margin pressures would bring its huge earnings growth to a halt.

While these fears are legitimate, Arista's results in the first half of 2018 thus far have proven that they are largely overblown. Arista is still capable of fueling >40% y/y EPS growth despite a slowdown in the top line, and with shares trading at a PEG ratio below 1.0x, I'm inclined to stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.