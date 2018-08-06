The divergence between oil and other industrial commodities will resolve to the downside.

Are we near the peak in oil or can it reach $80/barrel?

Are We Near Peak Oil Prices?

During the past two years, oil prices more than doubled, moving from $26/barrel in 2016 to north of $70/barrel in 2018. Oil prices rose as the global economy recovered in 2017 and the first half of 2018.

In the second half of 2018, the global economy started to slow and the entire commodity complex started to decline with the exception of oil. Global oil prices remain elevated due to supply fears in countries such as Iran and Venezuela.

Ultimately, oil prices are sensitive to changes in income or global GDP growth. In Robert McNally's book, "Crude Volatility: The History And The Future Of Boom-Bust Oil Prices," he wrote:

While demand for oil may not respond much to prices changes in the short term, it does respond quickly to changes in income, or GDP. While income elasticity (like price elasticity) is difficult to measure, surveys of experts asses it is around 1.0 for oil. That is, a 10% change in income (GDP), should lead to a 10% change in the demand for oil. - Robert McNally

To put it simply, oil is very sensitive to a change in demand which is synonymous with changes in global GDP. If global GDP is slowing or about to slow, all else being equal, oil prices (USO) will fall. Other factors such as supply may change that equation but demand is the key factor to measure as we can assume, over time, supply will increase.

The two charts below show the rise in oil prices and the acceleration in US GDP growth from 2016-2018.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price:

Real GDP Growth Year over Year:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Oil is a cyclical commodity and very sensitive to industrial demand like other commodities such as copper. Falling commodity prices tend to signal economic slowdowns due to the demand phenomenon explained above. Given that most industrial commodities are highly sensitive to changes in demand (GDP), a broad-based commodity decline suggests a change in demand (GDP), assuming supply does not change radically.

Excluding energy prices, most commodities are plunging in recent months while oil remains elevated. Below is a chart of the CRB index, a basket of 19 commodities including oil and the CRB index ex. energy prices which remove oil and gas.

Typically, most commodities move inline and that has been the case over the past three years. Recently, there has been a major divergence.

CRB Index & CRB Index Ex. Energy:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The CRB index, while a basket of 19 commodities, is driven mostly by oil prices. The chart below shows the CRB index and the price of WTI Crude Oil (USO).

CRB Index & Oil Prices:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The commodity complex is plunging with the exception of oil. If the supply of global commodities has not changed much, given what we know about the income elasticity of industrial commodities, a global slowdown is likely causing the declines.

Oil has not joined in the declines due to fears of supply. Should those supply fears blow over, there could be a dramatic downside in oil to catch up to the falling demand that the rest of the commodity space is currently experiencing.

CRB Index Ex. Energy and Oil Prices:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

There is a clear global slowdown that is taking place that can be seen in the data. Starting in the early part of 2018 and increasing in severity, global growth data has been slowing.

Looking at the composite PMI reading for the entire globe shows a massive acceleration from the low in 2016 to the high right at the start of 2018. The past six months have shown a decline in the global PMI.

There are pockets in the global economy that have not rolled over yet, such as the United States (although the US should roll over in Q3) that make the Global PMI reading look a bit more stable.

Looking at the entire Euro Area PMI shows a very sharp slowdown in economic activity. From January 2018, the composite PMI for the entire Euro Area fell from roughly 59 to 54.

The global growth slowdown into 2016 was a large part of the oil decline and the commodity decline that took place 2-3 years ago. If the global economy slows again with the same magnitude, what we know about income elasticity suggests similar declines will be the result.

We already were seeing that unfold in the commodity complex ex. oil with a very minor slowdown in global GDP growth.

Global Growth Slowing:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

I would be remiss not to point out the US dollar when talking about the rise and fall of commodity prices. The US dollar rising can put deflationary pressure on all commodities priced in US dollars while a falling US dollar tends to be inflationary for commodities.

The dollar is near a six-month high which can partly explain the decline in commodities but the more dramatic impact will always be the change in income (GDP).

Also, a rising US dollar typically is a sign of global economic weakness which corroborates the view that the global growth environment is shifting. Again, this is evident in the commodities that are not being artificially kept higher but political supply constraints.

AMEX Dollar Index:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Oil has moved sideways for a number of months as have energy and gas stocks (XLE) (XOP). It is not a surprise that energy stocks trade more or less in line with oil prices.

The divergence between oil prices and the rest of the industrial commodity complex is likely to resolve to the downside with oil falling due to diminishing demand (income). Should this be the case, the upside left for energy stocks will be very limited.

Energy and Oil / Gas Stocks:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the relative performance between the SPDR Energy Sector (XLE) and the S&P 500 (SPY) shows that energy stocks have been underperforming over the past 3-4 months.

Unless oil prices can move higher, energy stocks are likely to be stuck.

Energy Stocks Are Starting To Underperform (XLE / SPY)

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The global economy has empirically started to slow.

The slowdown in the global economy is likely to continue, and get most severe in the first quarter of 2019 with the current data. The declines in the commodity space are forecasting this slowdown.

A further global slowdown will outweigh the current supply issue, holding up oil prices and cause oil to converge down to the rest of the commodity complex, looking forward to a future negative change in income (GDP).

Energy stocks are going to struggle if we are, in fact, near peak oil prices which the data on global growth suggests we are. Barring a supply shock, watch for oil prices to move lower into 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.