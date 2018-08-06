Merger Arbitrage Mondays - August 6, 2018

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced, six pending deals closing and on deal failing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There was one new deal announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 93 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 40 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 18 Special Conditions 7 Total Number of Pending Deals 81 Total Deal Size $1.09 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $18.6 09/30/2018 82.80% 549.46% RAD 02/18/2018 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (N/A) $2.50 $1.84 09/30/2018 35.87% 238.04% ESRX 03/08/2018 Cigna Corporation (CI) $94.81 $77.52 12/31/2018 22.31% 55.39% TRCO 05/08/2017 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) $40.92 $33.92 09/30/2018 20.64% 137.00% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.58 08/15/2018 18.56% 752.67% CTWS 03/15/2018 SJW Group (SJW) $72.12 $62.85 12/31/2018 14.75% 36.61% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.5 12/31/2018 14.67% 36.42% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $48.25 $42.12 12/31/2018 14.55% 36.13% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $50.82 $44.75 06/30/2019 13.57% 15.10% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $173.02 06/30/2019 12.55% 13.97%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP), magicJack VocalTec (CALL), Rite Aid (RAD) and Southcross Energy Partners (SXE). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL, RAD, SXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.