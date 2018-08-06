6 Questions For Synergy Pharmaceuticals' Management Ahead Of Strategic Update

Investors will find much-needed clarity this week about the future of Synergy and shares will react accordingly.

We will explore what those questions are and the context of each of them.

Synergy Management is scheduled to report an strategic update of their business on or before August 9th. I personally emailed investor relations and senior management key questions.

Synergy's (SGYP) investors are quickly losing patience as most were expecting management to provide a strategic update before August 9th and not wait until the last day to provide such a business update. To make things worse for longs, PBM's still haven't updated their insurance formularies for 2019. As we saw in my last article at this point it's all about insurance.

On July 26th I emailed Chairman Gary Jacob, CEO Troy Hamilton and investor relations representative Gem Hopkins a list of questions that investors want answers to. I will share those questions with my readers and I will also add some comments about each of them. Each of these questions will have an effect on the long-term share price so I advise everyone to pay close attention to the strategic update of the company on or before August 9th.

Q1. What path forward exists that ensures that no further dilution will happen and how will we get there?

Investors are terrified that another catastrophic dilution will happen at very unfavorable prices. Investors need answers about cash burn and some type of assurance from management that dilution will be the last option on the table.

Q2. Are you sure you will hit the $61 million in revenues needed to access the CRG loan funds? How will we get there?

At the current weekly script growth, the company will most likely fall short of achieving annual sales of $61 million. This will put in jeopardy the whole company as the already $100 million dollars accessed from the CRG loan would be callable immediately if the company fails to achieve sales of $61 million.

Q3. Every director received a different amount of votes. Troy and Gary gained an overwhelming amount of support while Broncaccio and Adams failed to receive a majority of the votes. What changes are coming up to the board because as it is investors don't trust in it. (I raised up these issues at the annual meeting about some institutional investors don't trusting Broncaccio and Adams given that they serve on several boards together. I think the voting results speak for themselves.)

Investors will want to know if the company takes seriously the feedback received from its investors as well as the results of the proxy voting. If no changes are done to the board and there are no communications in regards to directors stepping down it will open up the possibility for a proxy contest next year.

Q4. It's necessary to move the narrative to the future to reduce the pressure in the short term. In order to do so provide an internal sales goal for 2023 or 2024. Valeant just provided a sales goal to double its dermatology sales by 2022. It's neither illegal nor suspicious you are covered by the Safe Harbor Act. That goal can be adjusted 3 - 4 years down the road according to results. What's the internal sales target?

Institutional investors and analysts need those targets as well to build their models and recommend buying the stock. Without targets, they can't build models and without models, institutional investors won't commit funds to the stock. Every single analyst out there is speculating what the possible sales target can be. A sales target will turn this investment from speculation and gambling towards a long-term investment.

Q5. Can you acknowledge that trust is broken and that going forward you will do everything you can to earn the goodwill of your investors?

Investors have sour expectations from management and it's no secret that Synergy's management has lost the faith and goodwill of its investors. Acknowledging it and making a promise to change will come a long way in regaining the trusts of institutions.

Q6. Why was the current going alone strategy the best strategy for the long-term success of the company?

While attending the annual conference I personally asked CEO Hamilton if they still thought of going alone, to begin with, was the right strategy. Hamilton doubled down and said that it was. I asked him then to defend this strategy at the upcoming conference call. I think investors should pay close attention to any comments made in this regard.

Summary

If no significant deals or partnerships are achieved, the answer to the previous questions will prove crucial to the future of the company. I emailed management these questions as a contingency - in case we as investors are headed up for disappointment on the deal side.

Before the first quarter call I did a similar set of questions and points and to my surprise, all but one of the questions was answered through the Q1 conference call. It was later confirmed that they used my feedback to do their opening remarks and to address the concerns that were of utmost importance to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.