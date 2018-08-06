Intrepid Potash - Irrational Sell-Off After Earnings; Buy This Opportunity

Investment thesis

Intrepid Potash (IPI) investors had a horrid time with the Q2 earnings result. The results posted a slight EPS missed but in my view were very bullish. Irrationally, as I see it, the stock sold off from $4 to $3.26. We have been a shareholder in the past, buying below $1. Selling IPI previously at around $2-$2.50 was one of our biggest mistakes in investing. The unjustified sell-off after Q2 earnings result coupled with the progress IPI has made provided us an excellent opportunity to re-enter the stock. This time, we keep an elementary valuation model on the wall so that we won’t fool ourselves out of the position early again.

For readers who are not familiar with IPI, briefly, the company manufactures fertilizers. Traditionally, they produce two products, Potash and Trio. Last year, they uncovered a new segment, selling water to the oil and gas industry. What is interesting is the newly discovered segment now brings the majority of the profit and cash to the company. We feel the market has not come to appreciate this transformation yet.

Value of IPI

We looked like a fool selling IPI stock at around $2-$2.50, pre-water sales development. But, that painful mistake suggests to us that at least the old IPI is worth at least $2. And additionally the company now has the water sales segment and other by-products. It’s essential we imprint an elementary valuation model at the front of the report here so we don't fool ourselves into selling the stock again!

IPI = Old IPI + Water* + By-products**

* When water sales were announced, the rough figure was $20-$30M of sales for 2018. Now, after two quarters of sales and delivery, the figure has been revised up by $5M. But not only it is up by $5M, but this is also now revised from a sales number to a cash number (we will explain about this in details in the focused questions section), which we find wildly bullish. So, using a lower guidance number of $25M cash for 2018 and a 20x cash valuation, we believe that this segment is worth at least $500M, or $4 with the current share count of 128M.

** By-products include Brine, Lithium and mixing services. Brine is the only one that has generated sales so far; in Q2 it made $450K. Lithium and other services are still in the exploration phase, so together they make for a tiny number. Thus, we shall not put a value on the segment, but it's an important question mark to revisit in the next few quarters.

In combination, our valuation calc looks like:

IPI = $2 + $4 + ?

IPI = $6 + ?

Conservative and straightforward valuation above tells us that IPI is undeniably cheap. $6 is the absolute floor price that we will ever consider selling. However, is it that simple? There are important questions we must answer.

Recent Q2 and H2 results

Before diving into the specific questions, let’s briefly skim the critical development of the recent Q2 financial updates and understand why the sell-off was unreasonable.

IPI recorded 0.01 EPS loss, a slight miss. A quick read also shows a concerning big SG&A increase, and importantly, the headline about the delays and protests may disrupt the delivery of the highly anticipated water sales. Both spelled bad news for IPI, but upon dissecting the reasons for the increase in SG&A and also the uncertainty around water sales, we feel that investors had misunderstood and overreacted as they were selling the stock from $4 to $3.12. The fall could very well be sharpened due to the fact that we are at the peak of the holiday season, investors were not at their desk to cancel the stop-loss orders or the trade war tension infused further panic. We cannot analyze these fears other than speculating over it.

Thus, in the focus questions section, we will dive in deeper as to why SG&A increase was not that bad, and the uncertainty around water sales has now turned bullish.

Coming back to the results, Q2 and H1 results improved significantly compared to prior year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter improved massively to 24M compared to 9.7M YoY. The improvement for the first six months of 2018 showed a remarkable difference compared to last year too, with $38M vs. $8M. Taking the investment away, IPI produced $30M of free cash flow in the first half of 2018, up $26M from roughly $4M last year. The company has truly pivoted from its old commodity business to now a high cash generative diversified industrial services firm.

The rich cash flow translated into a healthy liquidity position of $26M cash, which supports the prearranged prepayment of $10M to reduce the current $59M long-term debt balance. Overall, IPI financial is improved compared to last year and a complete turnaround company compared to its ‘going concern’ position in 2016.

Focus questions:

Increased SG&A going forward?

The immediate question when going through the financial is the increased SG&A. And if we can recall correctly, when IPI was in a difficult period two years ago, the company has agreed to reduce headcounts and salary costs, including the CEO’s, who slashed his salary to $100K and tied it to stock performance. Fast forward two years, the share price has now tripled, we see the SG&A costs accelerate again.

We incurred higher SG&A expenses in the second quarter compared to the prior year due to reinstatement of a bonus program and an increase in stock comp expense.

(Source: IPI Q2-18 conference call)

And Robert elaborated a little more here

I would say, as we mentioned the biggest piece is the stock comp and the bonus program as we’re going through struggles with our going concern opinion in 2015 and there we did a lot to curtail our SG&A expenses. We cut out the bonus program, there was very stock comp. We cut personnel and a lot of us kept on salary reduction. So, I guess, I would say, it’s really more to do with that and returning to operation of a normal business environment. Bob I don’t know if you have anything to add there.

(Source: IPI Q2-18 conference call)

Going forward, we would expect full-year SG&A to be $20-$22M.

Are the water sales sustainable?

The most crucial question of the call was probably on water sales. Despite the guidance revised up by $5M, there seems to be unease about whether IPI will receive the full amount this year.

Moving forward and in response to numerous investor and analyst requests for cash clarity, we are modifying our water guidance calculation and language to focus on cash and expect to receive $25 million to $35 million in cash relating to water in 2018. This amount includes $15 million in cash that we expect to receive under a long-term water commitment, but a portion of that is accounted for as deferred revenue until the underlying water is delivered. When we first gave guidance on water sales, we didn't expect a significant timing difference between cash flow i.e. sales and water deliveries.

(Source: IPI Q2-18 conference call (emphasis ours))

We find this quote incredibly bullish. Let us we read Robert’s explanation carefully again, so, first, reading from the end part of the quote, he is rightly uneasy about delays and timing difference in sales and deliveries. But, in a different part of the call, he correctly stated that the subject is well-known due to the abundance of news about the bottleneck issue surrounding the Permian Basin, and thus, resulted to deferred revenue and cash.

But perhaps, investors are skimming through his words too quickly, missing the forest for the tree. The second part of the quote says, not only the guidance of water sales is revised up by $5M, but the amount is also now in cash, not revenue.

Admittedly, Robert has moved the goal posts a few times, causing confusion to what the water sales might actually generate, whether it will be revenue or cash, at what range and when will that actually arrive the bank account of IPI?

Back in Q1 of 2017, after finalizing a few contracts, Robert guided between $10 and $15M of cash for the following 9-12 months. He then stated that the figure could double annually for the next several years. The guidance was then switched to revenue in between then and this quarter.

Unsurprisingly, every analyst at the conference call asked at least one question related to the water sales. All that said and done, after reviewing what Robert has been saying at each quarter, the current update of $25-$35M water sales in cash appears very bullish and also realistic because IPI has

...the infrastructure in place to deliver the water [...] we have very little cost associated with that.

(Source: IPI Q1-2017 conference call)

Water sales will require minimal OPEX or CAPEX to operate.

The $25M-$35M cash figure also ignores any potential for more water sales in the future. Robert sees further growth as there are

…growth in drilling activity and drilled, but uncompleted wells (DUCs) […] as the rig count and DUCs around our mine increases, this underlies a long-term potential of our water cash flow stream.

(Source: IPI Q2-18 conference call)

To round off the water sales cash guidance, we believe our understand is in-lined with Robert’s quote, and that water sales will generate between $25M-$35M of cash in 2018. Better yet, IPI will be keeping most of that cash (and if profit arises) because to date, IPI has $221M of deferred tax asset allowance (as per 10-K). All the above pieces of information support our $4 valuation of this segment.

Are by-products ready?

IPI seems to have been working hard to sweat out all it cans from its mines. Brine and lithium were mentioned in the last few quarters, but no significant development has been announced. Robert remained tight-lipped and planned to announce more details in a few quarters.

As we place no significant value in the by-products, we will take the development there a pinch of salt. If they end up working out and producing a material amount of cash, it will represent additional upside to our $6 valuation.

Finally, what is the trend of the potash prices?

It comes to us as a surprise that the main segment of the company is taking the least focus. But, the company has transformed into a diversified industrial service firm, in which the central cash generation portion will no longer be from its potash segment.

The good news is, potash prices and volume are stable. Potash, in particular, had a good quarter with $6.3 million in gross margin, an increase of $2.3 million compared to the second quarter. Production reduced a little, but “we are also experiencing above average evaporation rates across solar facilities and are on pace for the best evaporation season ever in Carlsbad”

Moving on to Trio, the segment continued to be a drag as it generated a gross deficit of $2.2 million in the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017 gross deficit of $300,000. Lower pricing and increased cost of production were the main culprits.

Risks

Our report may reveal a bullish sentiment, while the share sell-off of near 30% intraday indicated otherwise. However, investors who sold were not completely wrong. There are risks that can drive further downside in the stock.

First, as personnel costs are tied up to share performance, SG&A will likely increase beyond the $20-$22M guidance. Second, it has come to our attention that the water sales will not be plain sailing. Protests around the facilities during the quarter may put the growth in the back foot. For now, it seems the company is avoiding any disruption.

We’re able to deliver water during the protest period and the protest process has no impact on water sales during the first half of 2018, nor do we believe it will affect our guidance for the full year.

(Source: IPI Q2-18 conference call)

Lastly, Trio segment may continue to be loss-making, pricing pressure and cost of production have not stabilized for a long time.

Additionally, as much as Robert and his team have done a remarkable job of turning the company around from the brink of bankruptcy, he has been wrong before. His bullishness with the potash market, particularly the Trio segment and the international segment has been wrong thus far.

Given these risks are significant, IPI share price may drive even lower, not to the $1 level for sure, as going concern is completely out of sight. The $2.50 level is possible, but we think it's highly unlikely. We are willing to build IPI into our largest position if prices remain depressed over the next few weeks.

Takeaway

So at our $6 business valuation, this seems to represent a large margin of safety, and upside of at least 60%. The latest quarter shows that the company is now a much more profitable company with strong liquidity and financial position to evolve with the market. What are we missing? There are unknowns surrounding the potash market strength - Robert was bullish with the international potash segment previously, now he favored the domestic market. SG&A may rise as the stock prices rise, capping the explosive growth. And finally, there will be delays and deferred deliveries of water sales. All said and done, we feel our conservative assumption priced in a lot of these risks. IPI of today is more than a just a cyclical commodity business. It is diversified and high cash generative.

Endnote

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.