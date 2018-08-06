Textron: Fairly Valued At Current Levels

I have provided an options strategy to help reduce the risk of current shareholders, while being able to have upside exposure.

Synopsis

Textron (NYSE:TXT) is a defense/industrial company that lacks a specific business focus and is highly diversified across industrial and defense segments. The share price is fair to slightly overvalued at current levels. They have a wide brand portfolio owning Cessna, Arctic Cat, Bell Helicopter, and house-branded industrial products. The company produces products ranging from military helicopters, commercial aircraft, golf carts, ATVs, and industrial products. Textron borders being in the defense industry because they derive roughly 22% of revenues from their Bell Helicopter unit. They also produce commercial aircraft through their Cessna division which owns significant market share in the light and midsize aircraft segment.

At the end of second quarter, the company derives 24% of total revenues from the US government and foreign military sales. A unique feature of Textron's business model not seen in their defense peers is they have a wide customer base, which reduces their concentration risk. This is a big positive and when you factor some of their peers receive 80-90% of revenues from the government or foreign military sales. This wide revenue base also reduces the holding risk in shares compared to some peers.

The company also has a robust share repurchase program. Textron has repurchased over $963 million in common stock since the start of 2018. The company announced during the second quarter the authorization to repurchase over 40 million common shares. This shows management's awareness to returning capital to shareholders while being mindful of investment and acquisition opportunities.

Bell Helicopter

This division is closest to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sikorsky unit and Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Apache defense segment. This division is 22% of total revenues and strategically important to management's growth strategy into the defense sector. For the purpose of this article, I only will highlight the military sales portion of Bell's business.

The company produces the V22 Osprey heavy lift helicopter, which is a joint project between Boeing (BA) and Textron. The design behind this aircraft makes it capable of vertical takeoff and tilt rotors to fly like an airplane. The primary mission of the Osprey is to carry troops and internal cargo (up to 50,000 lbs). This program accounted for 7.9% of Textron 2017 revenues and 34% of total segment revenues at $1.13 billion dollars. In the second quarter, the government awarded a 58-unit contract for the V22, and this is huge win for the program as questions linger about the safety surrounding the aircraft. The defense department considered shuttering the program on a numerous occasions; however, the program has matured and rapidly improved the technical faults experienced during the initial production phases. This order should smooth revenues and lower production costs because it provides production line continuity and revenue visibility until 2024.

The company manufactures the Bell H1 attack helicopter which can provide close air to ground support. This helicopter serves a unique role in the marines and will fill a gap left by the pending retirement of the A-10 warthog and the Apaches long distance engagement fighting profile. It is an agile helicopter capable of firing rockets, heavy ammunition and precision guided missiles. The sales from this unit are buried in the "other military" and this accounted for 28.5% of segment revenues or 6.7% of total 2017 revenues.

(Source: Public Domain Wikipedia)

The V-280 vertical takeoff plane/helicopter is a tilt rotor aircraft capable of lifting off of aircraft carriers and giving the marines capability to deploy 14 troops with a range of 500-800 miles. The program is in testing and development and completed its first flight in December 2017. The V-280 has the potential to stave off revenue decline in other programs and develop a protective moat from any competitor because there is no forward deploy helicopter with the specifications in speed and range. Another thing to keep an eye on is the V-247 tilt rotor unmanned aerial concept. Bell will use the know-how and intellectual property from the Osprey and V-280 to integrate into an unmanned variant. This is the next frontier of aircraft, and Bell is positioned to win contracts with their unmanned prototypes.

Valuation

When creating my financial model, I used sales growth assumptions of 3-4% for the next 3 years and a terminal growth rate of 2.2%. Looking at current year's earnings projections of $3.20 per share and my 2019 projection of $3.70 per share, I derive a fair value of $55 for the stock.

After running my analysis, I concluded the revenue growth prospects are in the low single digits (2-4%). The defense industry price to earnings multiple is around 21; however, I believe 17 times price to earnings multiple is an appropriate valuation metric. The two driving factors supporting a lower metric than peers are the company's small size ($16.6 billion market capitalization) and lower growth expectations. The two companies with the closest business profile to run a comparative analysis are Boeing with their commercial aircraft and Apache helicopter units and Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) who is a pure defense player and has similar market capitalization. Boeing leads the entire peer group with a 22 times forward earnings multiple. Two similar size companies, Textron and Huntington Ingalls lag Boeing and their peer group because they grow sales at a much slower pace (2-3%) compared to the high single digit growth rates experienced by peers.

Technicals

The stock is trading to all-time highs by touching $69.31 and reaching a market capitalization of $17.75 billion. The chart is beginning to show signs of consolidation and the market is trying to test near term support of $65 per share. If it breaks this near term support level $65, the stock will likely gap fill to the downside and test the critical $60 price level that has held since earnings in April.

The RSI is around 50, which indicates the stock is seeking direction and is neither oversold or overbought.

The 200-day SMA is $60.49 and will act as firm support to any potential sell-off in the shares.

Short interest has declined to the lowest level in 2018, the percentage of shares short is 2.01% of the common shares outstanding. This indicates the market is not hedging or overly pessimistic on Textron right now.

How to play the stock in options?

If you are a current shareholder of the stock and you have gains, the protective collar strategy will protect the gains and give you a little bit of upside.

Strategy: Protective Collar

For math purposes, I am going to assume a cost basis on common shares of $60 per share.

Sell Short the $70 strike call option for $68 premium with an expiration of September 21st

Buy the $65 strike put option for $98 premium with an expiration of September 21st

The net outlay is $30 debit, and your shares are locking in gains at $65 per share, while giving you upside exposure to $70 per share.

The cost basis is $60 on the common stock; therefore, you have $5 per share gain locked in at $65 and the potential to profit an additional $5 per share if the stock hits $70.

I like this strategy because current shareholders do not have to sell their holdings based on my analysis. The shareholders can employ risk management strategies that limit the downside risk and still give them upside exposure.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of protecting gains in shares. There is a lack of liquidity in Textron options and the market only has monthly expire contracts. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

All financial data was sourced from the company's quarterly, annual and conference call transcripts. Charts are sourced from Koyfin.com and Interactive Brokers.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios that hold Lockheed Martin Common Stock, I do not hold Textron Common Stock in portfolios.