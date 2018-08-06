Energy Storage Underrated Long Term Growth Driver For Tesla

Capital constraints seem to be the only impediment to substantial growth in both autos and energy storage for the company.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is most often seen as an auto company but can also be classified as an energy company. The company expects energy storage revenues to equal auto revenues in the medium term.

Thoughts after Q2 results

At first glance the company's Q2 results were lackluster for energy storage. The automotive segment represented 84% of revenues. This was up from 80% in Q1. This was directly as a result of the company diverting resources in the short term to its Model 3 ramp-up. Energy business represented about 10% of revenues as the excerpt below illustrates:

Tesla

So energy storage revenue for Q2 was US$374.4 million at a 11.8% gross profit margin. Margins on the energy business at 11.8% were however substantially better than the Q1 gross margin of 8.4%. At the time of the Q1 shareholders meeting, CFO Deepak Ahuja had said the long-term gross margin should be 20% to 30%. Those Tesla bears who have been stating that the energy business could never yield decent profits for the company may well be mistaken.

A lot more light was shed on the issue at the Q2 earnings call.

As Musk admitted:

"It's a partial sum game. We did shut down a Powerwall cell line in favour of Model 3 to be totally honest... We expect to ramp up Powerwall and Powerpack production substantially later this year and early next year."

The company was "cell starved for Powerwall right now". Additionally Musk cited a shortage of electricians in the USA to install the residential Powerwall product.

Chief Technical Officer Jeffrey Straubel backed this up:

"The car business is still much bigger as we sit here today but the growth rate on energy is faster."

An analyst on the call noted that the company was only guiding for about 1 GWh (gigawatt hour) for Tesla Energy installations in the next year. As he said, this contrasts with up to 20 GWh for autos. Straubel stated:

"Yeah you kind of mentioned only 1 GWh. But that's a big number in that business. And that's maybe on the order of 300% what we did the prior year and we're still aiming at maybe another 3 times to 4 times growth for 2019."

On a future run rate of 1GWh per quarter, that might equate to revenue of US$500 million per quarter, or US$2 billion per annum. On a minimum 10% profit rate, that equates to an additional US$200 million per annum in profits. This could then rise exponentially over the coming years.

In the 8K for Q2, the company saw energy deployments grow to 203MWh. This is up 106% from Q2 2017. For the first 6 months of the year deployment was up 450%. The company aims to triple deployment for the year as a whole.

The Secular Trend

GTM research, in a recent report, estimated that in the previous year Tesla had supplied approximately half of all the stationary energy storage deployed in the world. Lithium-ion prices are expected to continue to fall and the battery solution will become increasingly competitive. For Tesla, the energy storage business would seem to be a much more promising avenue of future growth than the solar panel business which may remain niche. The solar roof business is unlikely to become a positive contributor until Q2 of 2019 at the earliest. Solar roof tiles are slated be ramped up in 2019. That would be out of Tesla's New York plant.

Energy storage is particularly well suited for use with renewables. These are becoming increasingly the focus of energy production around the world. The tremendous success of the Hornsdale project in South Australia, featuring the world's largest battery, has helped establish the consensus on this.

Expectations have been driven by the falling cost of battery storage. The price has fallen 73% between 2010 and 2016, from US$1000 per kilowatt hour to US$273 per kilowatt hour ((kwh)). It is estimated that by 2025 it could fall to US$69 per kwh.

A GTM report predicts that by 2025 deployment will have increased from 295 MW in 2017 to 2535 MW by 2022.

Mini-grids and decentralised systems will drive a proportion of the growth. Residential systems will grow rapidly. Large-scale utility scale commercial systems are being planned at a rapid rate. Residential systems are particularly vibrant in countries where tariffs are high and solar systems common. That is a reason for their popularity for instance in Australia and California.

Projects

My article in May had stated Tesla would need to sort out the Model 3 problem first. This is what has happened. That article also identified some of the high profile projects Tesla has completed on and is working on. I won't detail all that again here. The world's "largest battery" at Hornsdale in South Australia was the most high profile. Its well-publicised success is giving Tesla further contract wins in Australia.

Other high profile projects have been completed at various island locations and on the U.S, European and Australian mainlands.

These recently include:

*18.2 MW project in Belgium.

*25 MW project at Gannawarra in Australia.

*20 MW project at Bulgania Green Power Hub in Australia.

48 MW project for National Grid in Nantucket.

My article in April detailed some of the other project successes Tesla has enjoyed.

There has been a lot of talk about the upcoming PG & E (Pacific Gas & Electric Co) project at Moss Landing in northern California. Again, many Tesla bears queried the potential size of this. However at the analyst call Straubel confirmed it would be over 1GWh. The project is not confirmed as yet by regulators, but it seems very likely to go ahead with Tesla batteries. PG & E have already done two successful projects with Tesla. It would provide output of 182.5 MW of power for 4 hours (with a possible extension to increase to 6 hours). That represents 730 MWh of energy capacity using over 3000 Powerpack 2's.

On a residential level, the potential market is huge and hard to compute as supply is so limited. Response from Powerwall customers seems to be positive on the whole. That is apart from the long lead-times and supply constraints.

The secular trend is undoubtedly in favour of energy storage. Around the world governments are moving towards renewable energy power. This of course is made more effective by battery storage.

One growing trend is for "mini grids"or "micro grids" in mainly Third World countries. These can operate independently of utility companies. In this, large clusters of batteries back up wind or solar power generation. The International Energy Agency has forecast that such mini grids alone could see US$300 billion of investment by 2030. Tesla is busy installing these in Puerto Rico following the storm devastation there.

Battery Capacity

The crux of the matter is quite simply how fast Tesla can build energy storage products for the market demand. The same has been true of its autos as well. That is a central reason why so many bears have been so wrong about the company. Tesla is supply constrained rather than demand constrained.

At the Q1 shareholders meeting, Musk had emphasised that the Gigafactory in Nevada is the world's highest volume battery factory as measured by battery capacity output. He had expected that in the second quarter the Gigafactory would produce more than all its rivals combined.

In a recent interview Straubel said Powerwall 2 manufacturing capacity would be ramped up in the second half of this year. Their partner in the project, Panasonic (OTC:PCRFF) is increasing cell output by 30%. Its 10 production lines will become 13 production lines in the second half of the year. Contrary to what many Tesla bears here have asserted, this shows once again Panasonic's commitment to working with Tesla. It is thought that they have an approximate 30% financial interest in the Nevada facility. It is more than likely that they will be partners also in the proposed facilities in Shanghai and Europe (probably Germany).

The big question is how much capital constraints will hold back the pace of further battery capacity for Tesla. The economies of scale at the Gigafactory should enable Tesla to remain ahead of their rivals. That is as long as they can manage to consolidate this opportunity now. At present they are caught between ramping up production for the Model 3, for the commercial Powerpack battery and for the residential Powerwall battery. Comments on Tesla community sites indicate that it is the residential product which is losing out right now. Tesla needs to be careful not to damage its strong brand name by its ever-increasing lead-times.

For their proposed European gigafactory they are thought to be looking at Germany as the most likely location. China's largest battery manufacturer, CATL, recently announced they were building a factory in the country. CATL already have substantial orders from BMW for their product.

The proposed China factory in Shanghai will arrive before the European plant. It is likely, though not certain, that Panasonic will be the partner again. The fact that the Chinese government is aiming for 7 million EV's by 2025 shows the urgency on this. Tesla are thought to be arranging financing of this from Chinese banks.

Conclusion

At the analyst call Musk asserted:

"Long term, we would expect the energy business to catch up the other business in size".

If realised, this is a huge growth driver for the company. It is one which has been under-rated. That may be because eyes have been more focused on the short-term survival of the company. Tesla has all the advantages of vertical integration. At the same time it must ensure that this does not become a disadvantage.

Capital availability will determine whether the company can focus concurrently on the huge potential of both its auto business and energy storage business.

